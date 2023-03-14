LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February

The LiSTNR podcast network reached more than 6.519 million listeners in February, up by more than 355,000 in January.

It also recorded the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 podcasts in the February Triton Podcast Ranker released today.

LiSTNR podcasts “Hamish & Andy” was the number one comedy podcast, “7am with Schwartz Media” was the number 1 news podcast, and “The Howie Games” was the number one sports podcast in the Top 150 Podcast Ranker.

LiSTNR also has the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 with nine podcasts and the most in the top 50 with 22 podcast titles.

The other podcasts from the LiSTNR network in the top 20 included “CrimeJunkie,” “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” “Morbid,” “It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield,” “SmartLess,” and “Just the Gist.”

The LiSTNR network also has the most podcasts ranked in the Top 50 Podcasts including “Darling, Shine!,” “The Briefing,” “My Favorite Murder,” “Chat 10 Looks 3,” Triple M’s “The Marty Sheargold Show” and “Rush Hour with JB and Billy,” “2 Bears 1 Cave” with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer, “The Scorecard,” “The Mel Robbins Podcast,” “KICPOD,” “Freakonomics Radio,” “Last Podcast On The Left,” and “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend.”

“It’s great to see our audiences build as both our local, original podcasts and international podcasts resonate with audiences, and there is more to come. In the last month, we have launched a podcast partnership with Broadsheet to create the ultimate guides to Sydney and Melbourne, added former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s new Defending Democracy podcast and, as the 2023 footy season kicks off, our Footy Talk podcasts for both the NRL and Aussie Rules and the new Ben and Harry Podcast,” SCA executive head LiSTNR Podcasts, Grant Tothill, said.

“As award-winning investigative journalist Richard Baker partners with the LiSTNR team, we will also soon launch two new investigative podcasts. These launches continue to grow the LiSTNR network, offering advertisers greater opportunities to reach podcast listeners and a greater depth of podcast content for audiences.”