LiSTNR Leads Podcast Rankings With Hamish & Andy Taking Top Spot

As Hamish & Andy celebrate the 20th anniversary of their podcast, the pair have topped the Australian Podcast Ranker once again in November with more than 1 million listeners.

Also, Australia’s no.1 comedy podcast, Hamish & Andy, has broken another record, taking the top spot 23 times, more than any other podcast.

LiSTNR has continued its unsurpassed run as Australia’s largest podcast Sales Representatives Network, reaching more than 7.3 million monthly listeners in November, according to the Australian Podcast Ranker results released today.

LiSTNR had 69 podcasts in the Top 200 ranker, more than any other podcast network. The Howie Games is Australia’s no. 1 sports podcast.

LiSTNR also launched a raft of award-winning and smash-hit podcasts this year, including Darling, Shine!, Do You F*cking Mind?, Sports Bizarre, KICPOD, Luke and Sassy Scott, The Children in the Pictures, Crime Insiders, Secrets We Keep, and You Don’t Know Me.

“As the ABC joins the Podcast Ranker for the first time, it’s great to see LiSTNR maintain its publisher position and remain Australia’s biggest podcast Sales Representatives Network. Hamish & Andy being number one again is a remarkable and unrivalled feat, as LiSTNR also releases the fifth season of Hamish & Andy’s Remembering Project,” SCA executive head LiSTNR Podcasts, Grant Tothill said.

“It has been a strong year for the LiSTNR team with success in publishing new formats and titles to attract new audiences and offer advertisers more opportunity to reach them”.