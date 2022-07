LiSTNR today announced a long-term podcast partnership with carsales, with the first of four podcast series to launch this month. Called Watts Under the Bonnet: The Electric Vehicle Podcast, the first collaboration delves into everything electric vehicles as interest grows in the category.

carsales is Australia’s largest online automotive, motorcycle, RV, marine and industry classifieds business. It attracts more Australians interested in buying or selling cars, motorcycles, trucks, caravans, and boats than any other online publisher.

Watts Under the Bonnet leverages carsales’ content strengths and will be co-hosted by well-respected motor racing journalist, commentator and host of LiSTNR’s Rusty’s Garage, Greg ‘Mr Motorsport’ Rust, and carsales’ consumer editor, Nadine Armstrong.

With new episodes each month, Watts Under the Bonnet will keep listeners up to date with the latest developments in the world of electric vehicles. The podcast series allows listeners to stay in the know about the hottest releases, put their minds at ease as common EV myths are busted, and hear from people who have swapped the bowser for the battery.

The launch episode of Watts Under the Bonnet tackles the issue of ‘range anxiety’ and features champion Kiwi race driver Simon Evans who won the Jaguar I-Pace e-Trophy title, which is an internationally recognised series for one-make Jaguar all-electric road cars.

carsales will launch an additional three podcasts on LiSTNR, which will be announced soon.

carsales editor-in-chief, Mike Sinclair, said: “This partnership is an exciting step for carsales to further create insightful and relevant content to assist Aussie car buyers, sellers and owners on their journeys. Podcasts are a fantastic format for us to engage Australians and the perfect way to leverage our experts and the content they create.

“’Everything you Auto know’, partnering with the experts in audio publishing – carsales and LiSTNR are a great fit. With new developments happening in the auto space on the daily, it’s important for consumers to be able to tune in and make informed decisions.

“Our first podcast series is dedicated to electric vehicles and draws upon our own experience through carsales’ editorial team and extensive EV research, as well as bringing in subject matter experts and real-life owners – giving listeners a 360-degree view of this fast charged space.”

LiSTNR head of premium podcasts, Kim Norman, said: “There is an enormous amount of interest in the automotive sector in Australia and also among our LiSTNR audience. So, our partnership with carsales, Australia’s best-known online automotive business, is a natural fit as the destination for everything auto related. The series of podcasts are designed to attract new audiences for carsales as well as offering car enthusiasts more of what they love.”

Watts Under the Bonnet is available from 11 July on LiSTNR.