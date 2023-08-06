Liquid Ideas Cracks It For Australian Egg Corporation’s PR & Social

Independent creative communications agency, Liquid Ideas, has been appointed Consumer PR and Social Media agency for the Australian Egg Corporation following a competitive pitch.

Rowan McMonnies, managing director, at Australian Egg Corporation, said: “What struck us most about Liquid Ideas was their laser focus on our business objective and decisive counsel on how to reach brand goals. Not to mention, the team has deep experience in food and hospitality and they’re a collaborative, agile bunch!”

Other recent wins include bedding down the agency’s hospitality roots with a PR retainer with Merivale and an expanding remit with long-term client Beam Suntory. Liquid Ideas is now responsible for organic and paid social for a number of brands within the portfolio, along with content and influencer strategy across two of Beam’s largest brands — Jim Beam and cult RTD -196. Liquid has also extended its integrated and PR support for Beam to include campaign work across Maker’s Mark, Laphroaig, Basil Hayden and House of Suntory alongside regular programs with Canadian Club and Jim Beam.

They join the current roster of Liquid clients including Singapore Airlines, Four Pillars Gin, Pernod Ricard, Pt. Leo Estate, Little Bellies, The Kids’ Cancer Project and Vanguard Luxury Brands.

The agency also raised a glass to various promotions earlier in the year. Hannah Evans has been promoted to Account Director after joining Liquid Ideas in 2019 as an Account Executive. In addition, Sophie Dicalfas and Jess Nutt have advanced to Account Manager positions. These promotions, alongside a raft of new team members set to join the account team in the coming months, reflect Liquid’s current period of growth. These developments further enhance Liquid’s integrated credentials and expertise.

Commenting on the recent agency achievements, Cleo Posa, managing director of Liquid Ideas said, “The first half of 2023 has been a standout period for Liquid Ideas, marked by multiple team promotions, growing partnerships with existing clients and the opportunity to work with new brands. We continue to be focused on providing the best support and talent to our growing roster of clients. We’ve been busy bolstering the team across client services and digital marketing and are set to see the team grow in the coming months with various new hires on the horizon.”