Lipton Ice Tea Launches “Share Some Sunshine” Via DRUM & PHD

Content and entertainment agency DRUM and PHD Australia have launched a new campaign with Lipton Ice Tea, peeling back the dark clouds of La Nina to reveal the ‘Share Some Sunshine’ platform.

In a bid to help Lipton Ice Tea maximise its consumers’ time in the sun, DRUM and PHD leveraged brand collaborations, cultural moments and strategic media placements to develop an unrivalled multi-channel summer experience.

Tom Floyd, marketing manager at Pepsi Lipton said: “We know when people spend quality time together they’re happier than ever, so we’re always looking for new ways to help Aussies share some sunshine especially over summer. I’m excited to see the campaign take shape and bring some much-needed sip sized moments of joy across the country.”

This is the first large-scale integrated campaign for DRUM since it’s official brand launch last year, with the agency continuing to grow rapidly in market as demand for strategic content and entertainment execution increases.

Joanne Liddell, national head of DRUM added: “DRUM’s mission is to help brands find their voice in culture and Lipton is a dream client when it comes to their appetite for creating innovative, creative and connected work. These initiatives not only embody that but also positions the brand as a leader in creating unforgettable experiences.”

DRUM engaged Australian designer eyewear brand, Pared, to partner with Lipton and co-design 100x pairs of limited edition “tea-tinted” sunnies. The brand collaboration was launched across Pared’s digital channels with the limited edition sunnies distributed throughout Lipton’s broader initiatives.

Ed Baker, Pared founder said: “We were instantly inspired by the team from Lipton to highlight the Australian summer. The refreshing, cool vibe that Lipton represents aligns strongly with our Rise & Shine frames. We captured what Australian summer means to us, which ultimately is Sharing Some Sunshine!”

In addition to the Pared Partnership, DRUM sought to create community moments for Lipton throughout the summer. With festivals being a core part of summer calendars for Gen Z, what better choice than Laneway 2023, with its exciting line-up across 5 locations nationwide. As The Official Light Refreshment Partner of Laneway 2023, Lipton gave away a pair of VIP tickets to each event, promoted across Lipton channels and with a little help from The Lazy Eyes.

With over 8000 competition entrants, Laneway was in high demand, and for those attending Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne shows, the Lipton Refresh Runway was onsite to keep festivalgoers refreshed.

DRUM also utilised Rolling Stone Australia to ‘Share Some Sunshine’ with those in the city too, by hosting a 6-day summer pop-up at Darling Harbour, Sydney. ‘Share Some Sunshine’ was the ultimate (and free) destination to kick back with friends and enjoy Lipton No Sugar Ice Tea and Lipton cocktails, local food vendors, summer games and live twilight DJ sets.

The national campaign will be amplified through social influencers with innovative digital and impactful outdoor placements including a station domination and 3D billboard in Melbourne.

 

