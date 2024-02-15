Leo’s Stacey Karayannis & BMF’s Kiah Nicholas Named Winners In Global Next Creative Leaders Competition

A pair of young creatives in Australia are among the 34 young creatives from 16 countries named as the latest winners in the global Next Creative Leaders competition, produced by The One Club for Creativity and The 3% Movement to recognize women, trans, and non-binary creatives on the rise.

Lead image L-R: Kiah Nicholas, associate creative director, BMF Sydney; Stacey Karayannis, associate creative director, Leo Burnett Melbourne.

The two winners based in Australia are Stacey Karayannis, associate creative director at Leo Burnett Australia in Melbourne, and Kiah Nicholas, associate creative director at BMF Sydney.

Now in its ninth year, Next Creative Leaders is a free portfolio competition that identifies, celebrates, and gives a global platform to qualified creatives across all regions who are making their mark with both their work and a unique point of view on creative leadership that’s changing the industry for the better.

NCL winners by region, as selected by this year’s esteemed jury, is as follows:

APAC

Sitta Chandarawong, senior art director, Sour Bangkok

Farishte Irani, group head – copy, Dentsu Webchutney, Mumbai

Stacey Karayannis, associate creative director, Leo Burnett Australia, Melbourne

Kiah Nicholas, associate creative director, BMF, Sydney

Rujrada Rienvatana, senior copywriter, VML, Bangkok

Tung Wang, associate creative director, Ogilvy Taiwan, Taipei

Europe

Ligia Fava, art director, David Madrid

Emese Gillotte, head of art, and Dorottya Tóth, creative director, DDB Budapest (team)

Claudia Illan, copywriter, Marcel, Paris

Julia Machado, senior copywriter, Ogilvy Germany, Berlin

Josefina Mateo Burton, senior copywriter, LOLA MullenLowe, Madrid

Chaeyeong Seo, creative, art director, Wieden+Kennedy London

Latin America

Arah Kim, associate creative director, Wieden+Kennedy Mexico City

Catharina Mendonça, copywriter, AlmapBBDO, São Paulo

Carolina Pinheiro, creative director, AKQA, São Paulo

Alejandra Rozo, art director, David Bogotá

Jacky Salome, associate creative director, Wieden+Kennedy Mexico City

Middle East & Africa

Maram Ashour, associate creative director, Dubai

Michelle Ko, creative director, FP7 McCann Dubai

Sands Mathura, associate creative director, Sands Mathura, Cape Town

Lauren Mitchell, group creative head, Accenture Song, Johannesburg

Rana Sadek, associate creative director, IMPACT BBDO, Dubai

North America

Vanessa de Beaumont, associate creative director, Mischief @ No Fixed Address, New York

Abigail Chieppa, associate creative director, Energy BBDO, Chicago

Connie Chweh, senior art director, Peloton; cofounder, AZN AMERICANA , New York

Rachel Ellam Goss, creative director, Rashell & Co., Los Angeles

Sally Fung, associate creative director, FCB Canada, Toronto

Ted Malenfant, copywriter, Wieden+Kennedy Portland

Sara Muchnick, senior copywriter, Droga5 New York

Jacquelyn Parent, creative director, writer, Rethink, Toronto

Sollin Sæle, senior creative, Accenture Song, New York

Cassandra Shuber and Daniela Marino, associate creative directors, Edelman, New York (team)

Entrants were judged on four to six pieces of creative work and information about how they — and their work — are pushing the industry forward and making a positive contribution in terms of diversity, mentoring, and advocacy. Previous NCL winners can be viewed here.

“For nearly two decades, The One Club has provided programming that helps improve the industry’s diversity and gender equality,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “We’re proud to co-produce Next Creative Leaders, a competition designed to identify, elevate and give voice to creatives around the world who are making a real difference, opening doors, and inspiring the next generation.”

“It’s amazing what happens when you overtly invite creatives who aren’t the ‘usual suspects’ to share their work,” said Kat Gordon, founder, CEO at The 3% Movement. “As every member of this year’s jury can attest, there is an embarrassment of riches to be found. The fact that many of these talented creatives also use their gifts to improve the industry itself makes Next Creative Leaders more than a creative competition, but a community-fueled driver of change. 3% is so proud to partner with The One Club for almost a decade on this initiative. It matters.”

Each NCL winner receives a one-year complimentary individual membership with The One Club, with opportunities to participate in future One Club awards juries, and complimentary tickets to a One Club professional development conference ($1,000+ value), panels, and mentorship events.