Lendlease’s VicX Gets Revitalised Brand Identity & New Campaign, Via Houston Group

Lendlease has launched a new brand identity and campaign idea for VicX, North Sydney’s new spot to dine, work and play, via strategic brand and creative agency, Houston Group.

The arrival of the Victoria Cross Metro Station signals a new chapter in the major transformation of North Sydney, Sydney’s second-largest CBD. Not only will it change the way people move around, it should revitalise North Sydney as a centre of commercial, retail and residential activity.

Houston Group were tasked with creating a brand to position this new mixed-use precinct as a dynamic, energetic and inviting destination.

Central to this was the launch campaign, ‘X marks the spot’ – embracing a shorthand of the place name to craft messaging that felt curious and connected. Vic X is the ‘X’ that puts North Sydney back on the map. Residents, workers and visitors are encouraged to ‘find your way here’, using the logo and visual “X” device as a strong call to action.

The design system elevated the strategy and messaging to new heights, while also providing Lendlease with a flexible system that could support all kinds of communications and creative executions. At the heart of this system is a dynamic, free-form ‘X’ symbol, which serves both as a distinctive marker for Victoria Cross and versatile frame for showcasing photography and content. Paired with a bold and vibrant color palette, the identity is undeniably striking.

Stuart O’Brien, CEO and founder of Houston Group, said: “North Sydney has always suffered somewhat of an identity crisis but Victoria Cross is a game–changer. Our job was to create an energetic brand that established a sense of place and personality and inspired people to connect with this next chapter.

“The project was so much more than establishing Victoria Cross as a destination, it was also about providing new dimensions of meaning and character to a precinct designed with people in mind – and bring a human spirit to a transformative building development,” O’Brien concluded.

Vic X officially opened to the public late August, offering 15 new retailers, with 7 more F&B venues, as well as re–imagined public space and pedestrian walkways coming in 2025.

