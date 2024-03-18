Legend John McEnroe Joins Pepperstone’s Team Of Global Tennis Ambassadors

Tennis legend, former World No. 1 and seven-time grand slam singles champion John McEnroe has joined forces with Forex (FX) and Contracts for Difference (CFD) broker Pepperstone.

Lead image: Tamas Szabo, Pepperstone Group CEO and John McEnroe

McEnroe joins Australian and current World No. 9 Alex de Minaur in Pepperstone’s stable of stars, with the American becoming one of Pepperstone’s Global Tennis Ambassadors.

McEnroe is renowned for his exceptional tennis prowess and charismatic, often outspoken personality, both on and off the court.

As a former World No. 1, McEnroe helped define the world of modern tennis and solidified a reputation for exceptional performance. Additionally, his philanthropic efforts for various charities and youth development showcase his commitment to creating a positive impact.

The former champion said he was happy to join the Pepperstone team, considering their track record of supporting the sport. “I couldn’t ask for a better doubles partner than Pepperstone. They’ve got a history of supporting tennis, and they’re clearly as passionate about the future of the sport as I am,” McEnroe said.

“Having been a Platinum Partner of the ATP and holding the naming rights of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, Pepperstone supports tennis on a global scale”.

Pepperstone CEO Tamas Szabo said McEnroe is the perfect fit to partner with Pepperstone. “John is a tennis icon whose influence extends beyond his remarkable achievements on the court, and we very much look forward to working together with him as our Global Tennis Ambassador,” Szabo said.

“Pepperstone will always be proud of being a Platinum Partner of the ATP, and we will continue to support the great sport of tennis for years to come”.