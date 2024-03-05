Leading Pinterest & Tourism Australia Marketers Join Cairns Crocodiles Awards Jury
Stacy Malone (right), Pinterest’s VP of global business marketing and Sarah Gallon (left), Tourism Australia’s general manager – brand, campaign and media, are the latest leading marketers to join the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards jury.
In her role, Malone sets the long-term vision for how Pinterest reaches and markets to businesses, advertisers and agencies of all sizes globally. Based in California, she has unrivalled experience in roles across the marketing spectrum having led global agencies and tech platforms for more than 20 years.
Prior to joining Pinterest, Malone led Meta’s North America Business Marketing team focused on enterprise and mid-market customers and built the vertical marketing capability in service of driving awareness and product adoption across 25 industry segments. Before that, Malone served as the chief operating officer of UM Worldwide.
Gallon, on the other hand, has spent the last six years with Tourism Australia and the last three leading on its brand, campaign and media executions. During that time, Tourism Australia launched its world-renowned “Come and Say G’Day” campaign across markets, delivering incredible success as Australia recovered from the COVID pandemic.
The pair join an incredible list of jurors and keep the Cairns Crocodiles Awards as the only awards show to be judged solely by clients.
Cairns Crocodiles Awards Jury
- Shawn Park, head of global brand group, executive vice president, CJ CheilJedang
- Adam Ross, creative lead ASEAN & South Pacific, Coca-Cola
- Liam Loan-Lack, head of commercial (CCO), CMC Markets APAC & Canada
- Suzanne Stretton-Brown, director of marketing, ANZ, Universal Pictures
- Leandro Perez, senior vice president, CMO APAC, Salesforce
- Ally Doube, head of marketing, Uber Japan
- Anneliese Douglass, director marketing and communications, AUNZ, Nestlé
- Anny Havercroft, head of global business marketing, South East Asia, TikTok
- Genelle Sharples, COE lead, media sponsorship awards, Telstra
- Joe Lunn, APAC head of media, Uber
- Naysla Edwards, vice president, brand, marketing and member experience, AMEX
- Rapthi Thanapalasingam, head of mass brands and content, SunCorp
- Shilangi Mukherj, head of marketing, APAC, Amazon
- Stephanie Mills, director of sales, marketing and content, Hoyts
- Yash Gandi, head of marketing, Baiada Poultry.
What’s more, the panel of judges will be steered, honed, pressed and guided by three of the sharpest marketing scientists in the business:
- Andrew Tindall, global partnerships director, System1
- Robert Brittain, former Nielsen, Mondelēz and ANZ marketer turned independent marketing consultant
- Jeff Estok, managing partner, Navigare.
