Leading Brands And Agencies To Share Insights In Boomtown MasterClass, Following Brand Success In Regional Australia

“Our latest Masterclass is an opportunity to continue to reaffirm what we’ve long known about regional Australia – it is an untapped and uncluttered opportunity for advertisers, and a truly ‘unexpected’ place to live,” said Brian Gallagher, Boomtown chairman.

“Since our last Masterclass, we’ve launched our ‘Population: Unexpected’ campaign, which showcases the incredible opportunities in Boomtown and why it’s such a critical market for national brands and advertisers”.

“Through this campaign and our Masterclass series, we want to get people talking about regional Australia as a must-invest opportunity for advertising dollars, and also remind people that regional audiences are younger, wealthier, less worried about the cost-of-living crisis, and more digitally savvy than ever, making them a highly attractive audience for brands,” added Gallagher.

The July Masterclass is the latest session in Boomtown’s highly successful Masterclass series, since its inception in 2020. At the first 2024 session, nearly 100 industry representatives attended. Boomtown, which is home to more than a third of the Australian population, has continued to grow since the pandemic. Tens of thousands of metro residents have flocked to the regions for the cost of living and lifestyle benefits, with metro millennials leading the charge. Despite this growth, just 17 per cent of national media budgets are invested in regional Australia, meaning brands potentially miss advertising to millions of would-be customers. Boomtown aims to drive advertising investment in the region, showing brands and advertisers what they can achieve from targeted regional campaigns.