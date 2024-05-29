Leading Brands And Agencies To Share Insights In Boomtown MasterClass, Following Brand Success In Regional Australia

Leading Brands And Agencies To Share Insights In Boomtown MasterClass, Following Brand Success In Regional Australia
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Boomtown has opened registrations for its next Masterclass, with leading brand marketers and agencies set to share their insights on the benefits of regional advertising.

The latest Masterclass follows the successful launch of Boomtown’s campaign, ‘Population: Unexpected’, designed to celebrate regional Australia’s innovation, diversity, and economic contributions, while reminding agencies and businesses of the unmatched advertising opportunities in Boomtown. Optus and Kennards are two brands that will share their insights on the benefits of targeting regional Australians and how it has garnered positive results.

Participants are set to hear from an expert panel of senior marketers, including Lauren Dawber, senior director – media, operations and performance for Optus, Robert Maxwell, head of investment for independent, full-service media agency The Speed Agency, and Manelle Merhi, general manager – marketing and customer experience for Kennards.

The panel, to be moderated by Wade Kingsley, will discuss how the regional Australian population, which represents a third of the country’s population, has delivered results for their brands and share their professional perspective on regional audiences.

“Our latest Masterclass is an opportunity to continue to reaffirm what we’ve long known about regional Australia – it is an untapped and uncluttered opportunity for advertisers, and a truly ‘unexpected’ place to live,” said Brian Gallagher, Boomtown chairman.

“Since our last Masterclass, we’ve launched our ‘Population: Unexpected’ campaign, which showcases the incredible opportunities in Boomtown and why it’s such a critical market for national brands and advertisers”.

“Through this campaign and our Masterclass series, we want to get people talking about regional Australia as a must-invest opportunity for advertising dollars, and also remind people that regional audiences are younger, wealthier, less worried about the cost-of-living crisis, and more digitally savvy than ever, making them a highly attractive audience for brands,” added Gallagher.

The July Masterclass is the latest session in Boomtown’s highly successful Masterclass series, since its inception in 2020. At the first 2024 session, nearly 100 industry representatives attended.

Boomtown, which is home to more than a third of the Australian population, has continued to grow since the pandemic. Tens of thousands of metro residents have flocked to the regions for the cost of living and lifestyle benefits, with metro millennials leading the charge.

Despite this growth, just 17 per cent of national media budgets are invested in regional Australia, meaning brands potentially miss advertising to millions of would-be customers. Boomtown aims to drive advertising investment in the region, showing brands and advertisers what they can achieve from targeted regional campaigns.

The winter Masterclass will be held online on Thursday, July 4 from 10am – 11.30am AEST.




Boomtown

