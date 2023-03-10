Le Pub APAC Appoints Hanh Kanssen As GM And Cyril Louis As ECD

After opening its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore last year, Le Pub APAC has appointed Hanh Kanssen as general manager and Cyril Louis as executive creative director.

With her deep and native insight into Asian and Vietnamese consumer lifestyles and experiences, Kanssen is passionate about creating meaningful connections between brands and their consumers. Her career spans Asia, Europe, and North America where she helped drive significant growth for global brands.

“Le Pub is a new breed of agency that helps to build brands in culture. This is extremely refreshing and exciting to be a part of. We are in a sweet spot as a creative agency that sits within a larger network, Publicis Groupe’s Power of One, with access to all of its integrated capabilities for the best solutions. Personally, I feel very proud of the world-class creative talent we have on the team, all handpicked to focus on building the next generation of brands that have a strong presence at the table of culture,” said Kanssen.

Louis started his career building robots in the South of France. Since then, he has designed products and crafted brands and businesses in London and Australia, created physical and digital experiences in Singapore and Tokyo, developed humanitarian initiatives in Dubai, and led Beats by Dre and EA games globally in Los Angeles. Now back in Asia, he is leading creative for Heineken APAC and Tiger Beer globally as Executive Creative Director, Le Pub APAC.

“If you’re offered a seat on a rocket ship, don’t ask what seat! Just get on. Now let’s ride!” said Louis.

Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Singapore and Southeast Asia, Publicis Groupe added: “I can’t think of two people better placed to bring Le Pub’s award-winning model to APAC: Hanh, who has lived in several Asian markets and has her finger on the pulse of the latest cultural trends, and Cyril, who is a true creative hybrid with a passion for technology. Together, they are building something special.”

Both hires are effective immediately.