Latrell Mitchell Smacked On Wrist After Dropping Multiple F-Bombs In Post-Match Triple M Interview

In news that has apparently come as a surprise to NRL fans everywhere… footy players swear! South Sydney Rabbitohs superstar Latrell Mitchell has found himself in hot water after he dropped no less than five expletives in a post-match interview with Triple M.

Mitchell will not be sanctioned for the incident but will receive a stern warning from NRL bosses about his responsibilities on and off the field.

“I don’t care if I’m swearing boys” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z4FTPzdkBQ — Triple M NRL (@TripleM_NRL) March 15, 2024

“It was just a hard game, and we **** showed what we were about,” he said in the interview.

Mitchell acknowledged his swearing in the interview but said, “I don’t care if I’m swearing, boys.” This comment further solidified public outrage, with Veteran commentator Anthony Maroon labelling Mitchell a “disgrace” and “embarrassment to the jumper.”

The controversy comes just a week after Mitchell was slammed for publicly voicing his support for a long-term ban of Roosters player Spencer Leniu after he was accused of making a racist comment directed at Broncos’ Ezra Mam. Commenting on these matters before the judiciary makes its final decision is forbidden, but it was overlooked in this case, with several players speaking out.

Mitchell concluded the interview by requesting not to “go writing up stories” about him. B&T formally apologises to Mitchell for not taking him up on that request.