Potential Fallout For The Sydney Roosters In The Wake Of Racial Slur Allegations

Potential Fallout For The Sydney Roosters In The Wake Of Racial Slur Allegations
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



The Sydney Roosters are facing a huge amount of fallout over allegations that Spencer Leniu made an on-field racial slur against Broncos player Ezra Mam in yesterday’s Las Vegas season opener.

Mam filed an official complaint against Leniu after the Roosters prop allegedly called the Broncos five-eighth a “monkey” on the field. Leniu tried to dismiss the claims, saying that it is all “just fun and games on the field” but Broncos coach Kevin Walters said that Mam was “pretty upset” over the altercation. This morning, the NRL officially charged Leniu over the alleged incident.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fox League (@foxleague)

The Sydney Roosters have long since been considered one of the wealthier clubs in the league, with several thriving sponsorship deals keeping them afloat. However, given the nature of the comments allegedly made against Leniu, this reputation could be at risk.

It is not uncommon for sponsors to pull funding off the back of a potential scandal, and many have pulled out for much less than what Leniu has been accused of. The St George Illawarra Dragons, for example, will, at the end of the 2024 season, lose a major sponsor in St George Bank, with the financial institution citing that it was “concerned about the management of the club and player behaviour over the last few years”. Internationally, there is a long history of individual sponsorship deals being pulled due to player or coach misconduct.

For several years, The Roosters have partnered with the Kari Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that has long supported Indigenous communities. A partnership that could be at risk if the allegations against Spencer Leniu prove to be true. Premier Services Group is a club sponsor but also has an individual investment in Leniu. B&T approached the Kari Foundation and Premier Services Group for comment but did not get a response.

Unfortunately for the Roosters, this issue will not go away quietly, with several big-name players taking to social media to voice their support for Mam. “Typical,” said Rabbitohs superstar Latrell Mitchell in a story post on Instagram. “The NRL better deal with this s**t”. Mitchell found himself at the centre of a racism case last year when an opposing fan allegedly threw a racial slur at him on the field.

A confrontation also reportedly occurred overnight between Leniu and two Broncos players in the hotel where the teams are staying. Leniu was reportedly removed from a heated exchange with centre Kotoni Staggs and lock Pat Carrigan over the incident that allegedly had Mam in tears.

The NRL claims to have a zero-tolerance policy for racism and, for the most part, has been successful in enforcing this. The claims will be investigated in explicit detail. If Leniu is found guilty, he could be facing what is being described as a “very long holiday” from the league, according to veteran commentator Phil Rothfield.

B&T approached the Sydney Roosters for comment on the allegations, but no response was received.




Please login with linkedin to comment

NRL nrl in vegas Sydney Roosters

Latest News

NAB Launches Latest Take On “More than Money” Via TBWA\Melbourne
  • Campaigns

NAB Launches Latest Take On “More than Money” Via TBWA\Melbourne

NAB, in partnership with TBWA\Melbourne and Mindshare, has unveiled its latest campaign dubbed “Wrangle Your Money”. The national campaign demonstrates how NAB is supporting and empowering customers to make better financial moves. As part of the “More Than Money” brand platform, the latest work comes at a pivotal time as the country continues to grapple […]

Activation Union Hires Bree Mankin As Managing Partner
  • Media

Activation Union Hires Bree Mankin As Managing Partner

Activation Union is thrilled to announce the appointment of Bree Mankin as Managing Partner. In this pivotal role, Bree will spearhead the agency’s growth initiatives and client strategy, leveraging her extensive experience and innovative approach in delivering exceptional results for her clients. With over two decades of experience in marketing and communications, Bree is a […]

Toyota Launches Integrated Electric Vehicle Campaign Via HERO
  • Campaigns

Toyota Launches Integrated Electric Vehicle Campaign Via HERO

Toyota Australia has launched its highly anticipated new all-electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Australian shores through a nationwide integrated campaign. Spearheaded by a big spot, the campaign was created by independent creative agency HERO, which sees a typical EV sceptic named Barry behind the wheel of an all-new Toyota bZ4X much to the surprise of […]

Canva Launches First Ever Podcast: Design Surfaces
  • Media

Canva Launches First Ever Podcast: Design Surfaces

Canva has announced its very first podcast: Design Surfaces. Covering all areas of design, from brand campaigns to UX flows, the podcast digs deep into the intricate parts of designers’ brains to unearth valuable insights, unique perspectives, and what makes them tick. The Design specialty at Canva is made up of some of the most […]

SBS Launches Development Fund To Find Australia’s Next Top Documentaries
  • Media

SBS Launches Development Fund To Find Australia’s Next Top Documentaries

SBS is searching for its most daring, unflinchingly fearless and boundary-smashing factual format yet, issuing a call out for impactful ideas for new documentary series unlike anything seen on Australian screens before, with up to $50,000 in development funding on offer. Announced this morning at the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) in Melbourne, SBS is […]

Resolution Nabs Sarah Truong From PHD
  • Advertising

Resolution Nabs Sarah Truong From PHD

Full-service media agency Resolution has appointed Sarah Truong as head of investment to lead the agency’s investment product. Sarah joins from PHD where she was Group Investment Director for half a decade. With 14 years’ experience in the media industry including seven years at media agency, Carat, Sarah a proven track record for delivering results-driven […]

Brisbane Unveils Bold New Tourism Campaign
  • Campaigns

Brisbane Unveils Bold New Tourism Campaign

Brisbane Economic Development Agency (BEDA) has launched a new domestic tourism campaign, Brisbane Favours the Bold, this week, appealing to those who search for the unexpected to discover the new Brisbane. Created in partnership with VML and dentsu Queensland, the campaign aims to redefine perceptions of Queensland’s thriving capital, strengthen awareness of Brisbane’s leisure offering, […]

Elle Returns To Australia
  • Media

Elle Returns To Australia

Are Media, Australia’s leading omnichannel content company for women, today unveiled the keenly anticipated first issue of the new ELLE Australia magazine. The 244-page Bright Young Things issue – featuring actor Sophie Wilde on the cover – clearly stamps ELLE Australia as the fashion bible for smart, stylish Gen Z and millennial women who love […]

Nominate Your Marketing Heroines: ADMA Celebrates Women’s Achievements On International Women’s Day 2024
  • Marketing

Nominate Your Marketing Heroines: ADMA Celebrates Women’s Achievements On International Women’s Day 2024

To celebrate International Women’s Day, The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA), has launched a new initiative to honour and spotlight the dynamic women in the marketing sector across the country. Lead image: ADMA Website This year, as the world embraces the theme #InspireInclusion for International Women’s Day on March 8, ADMA is asking […]

Nine.com.au & Drive Join Forces To Launch P-Plate Drive Safe Campaign
  • Campaigns

Nine.com.au & Drive Join Forces To Launch P-Plate Drive Safe Campaign

With the Easter break historically one of the busiest on our roads, Nine.com.au and Drive today launched a month-long campaign to raise awareness of the importance of defensive driver training courses. Too many young drivers are killed or injured on our roads each year. Younger drivers are the most overrepresented group in this tragic statistic, […]

FIVEAA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity
  • Media

FIVEAA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity

NOVA Entertainment has today announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity for FIVEAA, Adelaide’s premier commercial talkback station. The forward-looking brand refresh reflects FIVEAA’s new lineup and vision while paying homage to the station’s previous logo and rich heritage. Built upon the new tagline of Always Adelaide, the new direction celebrates the ‘AA’ branding […]