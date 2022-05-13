“Frighten Small Children!” Stefanovic Leads The Attack On Libs’ Bizarre Albo-As-Gollum Attack Ad

The newest ad in the Liberal party’s political campaign reimagines Labor leader Anthony Albanese as Lord Of The Ring‘s series creepiest character, Gollum.

The video is accurately titled “The Lord of the Flip-Flops: The Return of the Taxes” (modelled by the third part of Tolkien’s popular Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Return of the King) and sees Gollum-Albanese talk about various important matters, such as coal use, updated policies and, of course, increasing taxes.

The use of Tolkien-like animation by the Liberals comes just a few short days after the Labor party had also published a tweet, showing Prime Minister Scott Morrison as Gollum, that stated “Morrison is keeping his precious ($1 an hour pay rise) away from Australian workers. He’s being tricksy.”

Morrison is keeping his precious ($1 an hour pay rise) away from Australian workers. He’s being tricksy. pic.twitter.com/c88KDAzzUb — Australian Labor (@AustralianLabor) May 12, 2022

Apparently Gollum has become a highly popular figure within the political scene for some reason…

Stefanovic takes aim at ‘bizarre’ ad

The Today Show host Karl Stefanovic took swing at the Liberal party’s newest ad during Thursday morning’s broadcast, pointing out that it’s likely to “frighten small children”.

“I know it’s been a long campaign, everyone is getting very emotional, everyone is tired. This Liberal ad this morning is going to scare the kids out there. Kids, if you’re at home eating your Weet-Bix please look away,” said Stefanovic before the ad played.

The jabs continued as Stefanovic pondered: “who was the genius who came up with [the ad]?”, with Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Richard Marles, who was one of Stefanovic’s guests of the day, adding that the Liberals were apparently “going for the Middle Earth vote”.