Latest IGA Campaign Shows Value Of Business On Local Communities

Latest IGA Campaign Shows Value Of Business On Local Communities
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



IGA has launched a campaign based on findings in a local economic impact report by PriceWaterhouseCoopers that quantifies the impact that IGA has on enabling local communities across Australia to thrive.

The study found IGA injects $8.2 billion into the Australian economy each year; that’s the equivalent of giving every person on the planet a dollar and still having change.

The figures revealed in the study are brought to life in a new campaign by Enthral and The Core Agency, which reveals the human faces behind the numbers, from the local people, trades and services who are employed at IGA, to the local producers and suppliers that partner with IGA and the local community groups and organisations that benefit from support from IGA.

GM marketing at Metcash/IGA, Fiona Johnston, said shopping local matters far more than you realise. “This PwC research confirms what we’ve known for a long time – IGA retailers play an integral role in local communities across Australia and it’s these stores, run by locals, employing locals, that that help drive local economies and helping local communities thrive. You can find an IGA in most cities and towns across Australia and it’s exciting for us to be able to share just a few of the incredible real stories of the people who benefit from having an IGA store in their local community.”

The comprehensive study analysed the data of 1,427 independent retailers, including IGA and Foodland IGA. The research also found:

  • IGA stores employ 65,400 people across the country
  • IGA indirectly employ a further 41,700 people in their supply chains – think truck drivers and local trades and services
  • IGA partners with 38,600 local businesses – this includes donut bakers, micro coffee roasters and even homemade soap makers
  • IGA supports 34,000 local community groups and organisations with $194 worth of support

Christian Finucane, founder and creative partner at The Core Agency says: “We’ve always known the impact of that every IGA has on their local community has been massive, but the numbers in this campaign prove it.”

The campaign features real retailers, employees, suppliers, contractors, charities, and customers, who’s headcount is included in the statistics in the PwC research.

Cameron Smith, Enthral founder said: “You only have to be in an IGA store for an hour to realise what makes the supermarket network so special; customers are literally greeted by name, all their favourite products are stocked on the shelves, and they genuinely feel part of the community just by doing their grocery shop. Only an independent retailer can provide that level of experience.”

One of those people is former international basketballer Chris Bartalotta, who started a family business in Melbourne “That’s Alotta Donuts” after injuries disrupted his basketball career.

“IGA has helped our business grow. We went from stocking just one store to 42 IGA supermarkets across Victoria; and now we’re looking to expand nationally,” Bartalotta said. ‘We started off during Covid and it was tough times, but thanks to IGA, business is booming. We’ve now got 40 staff and growing every day.”

Award-winning finance expert Victoria Devine, who runs She’s on the Money, is also involved with the campaign. She said shopping local was key during the current cost-of-living crisis. “Economists are predicting economic downturn and a possible recession in the next six months – what we need to be doing during this time is still protecting the little guys and making sure we’re shopping local to protect our communities,” Devine said.

The national campaign includes OOH, social and digital media and PR.

CreditsClient: Metcash/IGA Creative Agency: The Core Agency Media Agency: Starcom PR Agency: Enthral

Please login with linkedin to comment

IGA

Latest News

Cannes In Cairns Agenda Reveal!
  • Media

Cannes In Cairns Agenda Reveal!

It's the Cannes In Cairns agenda reveal! Minus an incredibly embarrassing YouTube moment using pink or blue crackers.

Concept of coins and notes going down the drain. Isolated on white.
  • Media

Gender Pay Gap Widens Year-On-Year With Women Holding Half The Cash Of Men

Women hold half the amount of savings on average than men do, based on findings from the comparison website Finder.  The average Aussie woman has $21,499 in savings, compared to $43,441 for men.  he gap (102 percent) is greater compared to 2022 (83 percent) when the average woman had $21,233 in savings, while the average […]

Wunderman Thompson Expands Award-Winning Mentoring App Across APAC
  • Advertising

Wunderman Thompson Expands Award-Winning Mentoring App Across APAC

Wunderman Thompson has expanded its peer-to-peer mentoring app, Magpie, across APAC following its launch in the UK on International Women’s Day last year. The app is designed to empower and connect women across the business using a matchmaking style based on the mentor’s expertise and knowledge. The app has 15 themes ranging from maternity and […]

The Networking Group Helping Women In Programmatic Flourish
  • Advertising
  • Technology

The Networking Group Helping Women In Programmatic Flourish

Networking groups are often touted as an effective medium for women in male-dominated industries to form strong working relationships, bond over shared experiences, and elevate each other. The Women In Programmatic Network (TWIPN) is no different, though the idea that women are under-represented in advertising and marketing is something of a misnomer. Data from the […]

Bullfrog Media Launches Pro-Bono Residency Worth $25,000 To Women-Led Start-Ups
  • Advertising

Bullfrog Media Launches Pro-Bono Residency Worth $25,000 To Women-Led Start-Ups

Bullfrog Media has launched “Fair Advantage” a pro-bono residency for pre-seed Melbourne startups that are majority owned and led by women and/or non-binary people. Revealed on International Women’s Day, the six-month residency includes 24-hour access to a co-working space at Bullfrog HQ in Cremorne, near Richmond Station as well as a roadmap of $25,000 worth […]

GroupM Introduces Menopause Policy
  • Media

GroupM Introduces Menopause Policy

B&T applauds this top GroupM initiative. We also reckon you should get a week off when your team wins the grand final.

Insight Sport Reveals 100 Most Powerful Women In Australian Sport
  • Media

Insight Sport Reveals 100 Most Powerful Women In Australian Sport

Insight Sport, News Corp Australia’s editorial series into women’s sport, rounds out its inaugural month today with a dedicated Power and Influence edition to celebrate International Women’s Day, revealing the key players shaping its future. Across 12-pages, Insight Sport identifies the 100 most powerful women in sport, the culmination of months of work to identify […]

Mediabrands: Aussie Media Lags In Sustainability & Inclusivity
  • Media

Mediabrands: Aussie Media Lags In Sustainability & Inclusivity

Australian media are lagging global counterparts on sustainability commitments; and DE&I ambitions are not translating into accountability are two key findings of the Australian report of IPG Mediabrands’ latest Media Responsibility Index, launched today.

“The Baseline Should Be Equality”: Linktree’s Jessica Box
  • Technology

“The Baseline Should Be Equality”: Linktree’s Jessica Box

“I personally love that the UN’s International Women’s Day has a tech slant this year, I think it really shines a light on the digital gender pay gap and inequality for women and girls specifically,” said Jessica Box, senior director, product insights & analytics, at Linktree. “The UN estimates that the lack of access women […]

Embracing Equity On International Women’s Day With IAS’ Jessica Miles
  • Opinion

Embracing Equity On International Women’s Day With IAS’ Jessica Miles

In this opinion piece, Jessica Miles, Integral Ad Science’s country manager ANZ, talks about the importance of equity at every life stage. This International Women’s Day theme is #EmbraceEquity. For those confused by how we ended up here, spruiking “equity” when we were just talking about “equality,” I will explain why “equality” needs a rethink. […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
WPP Acquires German Healthcare Specialist 3K Communication
  • Marketing

WPP Acquires German Healthcare Specialist 3K Communication

WPP has announced that it has acquired 3K Agentur für Kommunikation (3K), one of the leading healthcare specialist PR agencies in Germany. 3K will become part of the Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) global network, strengthening its healthcare presence in Europe and expanding its operations in Germany. Founded 25 years ago, 3K is known for its expertise […]

Australia Dominates Spikes Asia Awards
  • Advertising

Australia Dominates Spikes Asia Awards

Spikes Asia has released the winners for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners with Australian agencies picking up the most awards of any country. There were some 267 winners spread across the 25 categories, from a shortlist of 651 pieces of work. You can take a look at all the winners HERE but, to save […]

Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Brides Try To Save Bronte From Herself
  • Media

Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Brides Try To Save Bronte From Herself

MAFS was the winner in entertainment last night, as the other brides tried to save Bronte from red-flag Harrison. Whilst Bronte wasn’t happy about the intervention, the drama did help Nine secure an overall audience share of 31.6 percent. This was followed by Seven with 25.8 percent, Network 10 with 17.7 percent, ABC with 17.4 […]