Latest IGA Campaign Shows Value Of Business On Local Communities
IGA has launched a campaign based on findings in a local economic impact report by PriceWaterhouseCoopers that quantifies the impact that IGA has on enabling local communities across Australia to thrive.
The study found IGA injects $8.2 billion into the Australian economy each year; that’s the equivalent of giving every person on the planet a dollar and still having change.
The figures revealed in the study are brought to life in a new campaign by Enthral and The Core Agency, which reveals the human faces behind the numbers, from the local people, trades and services who are employed at IGA, to the local producers and suppliers that partner with IGA and the local community groups and organisations that benefit from support from IGA.
GM marketing at Metcash/IGA, Fiona Johnston, said shopping local matters far more than you realise. “This PwC research confirms what we’ve known for a long time – IGA retailers play an integral role in local communities across Australia and it’s these stores, run by locals, employing locals, that that help drive local economies and helping local communities thrive. You can find an IGA in most cities and towns across Australia and it’s exciting for us to be able to share just a few of the incredible real stories of the people who benefit from having an IGA store in their local community.”
The comprehensive study analysed the data of 1,427 independent retailers, including IGA and Foodland IGA. The research also found:
- IGA stores employ 65,400 people across the country
- IGA indirectly employ a further 41,700 people in their supply chains – think truck drivers and local trades and services
- IGA partners with 38,600 local businesses – this includes donut bakers, micro coffee roasters and even homemade soap makers
- IGA supports 34,000 local community groups and organisations with $194 worth of support
Christian Finucane, founder and creative partner at The Core Agency says: “We’ve always known the impact of that every IGA has on their local community has been massive, but the numbers in this campaign prove it.”
The campaign features real retailers, employees, suppliers, contractors, charities, and customers, who’s headcount is included in the statistics in the PwC research.
Cameron Smith, Enthral founder said: “You only have to be in an IGA store for an hour to realise what makes the supermarket network so special; customers are literally greeted by name, all their favourite products are stocked on the shelves, and they genuinely feel part of the community just by doing their grocery shop. Only an independent retailer can provide that level of experience.”
One of those people is former international basketballer Chris Bartalotta, who started a family business in Melbourne “That’s Alotta Donuts” after injuries disrupted his basketball career.
“IGA has helped our business grow. We went from stocking just one store to 42 IGA supermarkets across Victoria; and now we’re looking to expand nationally,” Bartalotta said. ‘We started off during Covid and it was tough times, but thanks to IGA, business is booming. We’ve now got 40 staff and growing every day.”
Award-winning finance expert Victoria Devine, who runs She’s on the Money, is also involved with the campaign. She said shopping local was key during the current cost-of-living crisis. “Economists are predicting economic downturn and a possible recession in the next six months – what we need to be doing during this time is still protecting the little guys and making sure we’re shopping local to protect our communities,” Devine said.
The national campaign includes OOH, social and digital media and PR.
CreditsClient: Metcash/IGA Creative Agency: The Core Agency Media Agency: Starcom PR Agency: Enthral
