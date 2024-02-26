Late Entries For The Cairns Crocodiles Awards Closes On Friday!

Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



Your final, final chance to enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards is coming this week!

Late entries close this Friday (1 March) and a little birdy tells us that the competition looks set to be incredibly hot with several leading agencies having already submitted their work.

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards celebrate the best creative work and are the only awards show judged solely by clients, themselves guided by some of the world’s leading marketing scientists.

Cairns Crocodiles Awards Jury & Advisory Group

Here’s the full list of jurors set to cast their eyes over the inaugural entries:

  • Shawn Park, head of global brand group, executive vice president, CJ CheilJedang
  • Adam Ross, creative lead ASEAN & South Pacific, Coca-Cola
  • Liam Loan-Lack, head of commercial (CCO), CMC Markets APAC & Canada
  • Suzanne Stretton-Brown, director of marketing, ANZ, Universal Pictures
  • Leandro Perez, senior vice president, CMO APAC, Salesforce
  • Ally Doube, head of marketing, Uber Japan
  • Anneliese Douglass, director marketing and communications, AUNZ, Nestlé
  • Anny Havercroft, head of global business marketing, South East Asia, TikTok
  • Genelle Sharples, COE lead, media sponsorship awards, Telstra
  • Joe Lunn, APAC head of media, Uber
  • Naysla Edwards, vice president, brand, marketing and member experience, AMEX
  • Rapthi Thanapalasingam, head of mass brands and content, SunCorp
  • Shilangi Mukherj, head of marketing, APAC, Amazon
  • Stephanie Mills, director of sales, marketing and content, Hoyts
  • Yash Gandi, head of marketing, Baiada Poultry.

This esteemed list of judges will be steered, honed, pressed and guided by three of the sharpest marketing scientists in the business:

  • Andrew Tindall, global partnerships director, System1
  • Robert Brittain, former Nielsen, Mondelēz and ANZ marketer turned independent marketing consultant
  • Jeff Estok, managing partner, Navigare.

As a reminder, there are 30 categories up for grabs and the first Awards show will be held at the Cairns Convention Centre in Queensland on 6 June 2024, at the culmination of Cannes in Cairns.

Audio CraftHealthcareAutomotive Campaign
Branded Content and EntertainmentIntegratedB2B Campaign
Creative CommerceMediaBeauty and Wellness Campaign
Data-Driven CreativityMusicFMCG (Household/Home Products and Services) Campaign
DesignOut of HomeFood and Beverage Campaign
Digital CraftPRIT/Telco Campaign
DirectPrint and PublishingMedia/Entertainment Campaign
Experiential and ActivationRadio and AudioRetail Campaign
FilmSocial and InfluencerTravel/Leisure Campaign
Film CraftStrategy and EffectivenessChanging the World Campaign

CAIRNS CROCODILES AWARDS KEY DATES

  • 1 March 2024 — Late Entries Close
  • 11 March-15 April 2024 — Online Judging
  • 18 April 2024 — Shortlist Announced
  • 3 June 2024 — Live Judging at the Cairns Convention Centre
  • 6 June 2024 — Awards Night at the Cairns Convention Centre

Time is running out! Enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards NOW!




Cairns Crocodiles Awards

