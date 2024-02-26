Late Entries For The Cairns Crocodiles Awards Closes On Friday!

Your final, final chance to enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards is coming this week!

Late entries close this Friday (1 March) and a little birdy tells us that the competition looks set to be incredibly hot with several leading agencies having already submitted their work.

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards celebrate the best creative work and are the only awards show judged solely by clients, themselves guided by some of the world’s leading marketing scientists.

Cairns Crocodiles Awards Jury & Advisory Group

Here’s the full list of jurors set to cast their eyes over the inaugural entries:

Shawn Park, head of global brand group, executive vice president, CJ CheilJedang

Adam Ross, creative lead ASEAN & South Pacific, Coca-Cola

Liam Loan-Lack, head of commercial (CCO), CMC Markets APAC & Canada

Suzanne Stretton-Brown, director of marketing, ANZ, Universal Pictures

Leandro Perez, senior vice president, CMO APAC, Salesforce

Ally Doube, head of marketing, Uber Japan

Anneliese Douglass, director marketing and communications, AUNZ, Nestlé

Anny Havercroft, head of global business marketing, South East Asia, TikTok

Genelle Sharples, COE lead, media sponsorship awards, Telstra

Joe Lunn, APAC head of media, Uber

Naysla Edwards, vice president, brand, marketing and member experience, AMEX

Rapthi Thanapalasingam, head of mass brands and content, SunCorp

Shilangi Mukherj, head of marketing, APAC, Amazon

Stephanie Mills, director of sales, marketing and content, Hoyts

Yash Gandi, head of marketing, Baiada Poultry.

This esteemed list of judges will be steered, honed, pressed and guided by three of the sharpest marketing scientists in the business:

Andrew Tindall, global partnerships director, System1

Robert Brittain, former Nielsen, Mondelēz and ANZ marketer turned independent marketing consultant

Jeff Estok, managing partner, Navigare.

As a reminder, there are 30 categories up for grabs and the first Awards show will be held at the Cairns Convention Centre in Queensland on 6 June 2024, at the culmination of Cannes in Cairns.

Audio Craft Healthcare Automotive Campaign Branded Content and Entertainment Integrated B2B Campaign Creative Commerce Media Beauty and Wellness Campaign Data-Driven Creativity Music FMCG (Household/Home Products and Services) Campaign Design Out of Home Food and Beverage Campaign Digital Craft PR IT/Telco Campaign Direct Print and Publishing Media/Entertainment Campaign Experiential and Activation Radio and Audio Retail Campaign Film Social and Influencer Travel/Leisure Campaign Film Craft Strategy and Effectiveness Changing the World Campaign

CAIRNS CROCODILES AWARDS KEY DATES

1 March 2024 — Late Entries Close

11 March-15 April 2024 — Online Judging

18 April 2024 — Shortlist Announced

3 June 2024 — Live Judging at the Cairns Convention Centre

6 June 2024 — Awards Night at the Cairns Convention Centre

Time is running out! Enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards NOW!