Last-Ditch Yes23 TV Spot Launches, Via Clems
A last-ditch effort to get voters to back the Yes campaign has launched, via Clemenger BBDO, in the latest iteration of its “Yes Makes It Possible” campaign.
The campaign originally launched in September but the launch of this spot was reportedly always planned for today.
Last week, another version of the campaign launched, telling voters that “A No Vote Means No Progress!”
That integrated campaign ran on national TV, press, OOH, radio, digital and social media for Yes23.
“This advertisement simply points out that many Indigenous Australians live with entrenched disadvantages when it comes to outcomes in health, education and employment,” said Yes 23 campaign director Dean Parkin.
“A Yes vote is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the lives of Indigenous Australians. A No vote will mean no progress”.
Clemenger BBDO CEO Dani Bassil said: “Let’s be clear. We are about playing an active role to help win this referendum. As part of that we have been working on different ways to inform, engage and debunk. We are not mucking around. This has only been possible with the incredible minds, collaboration and energy of our Yes23 agency team, our partners, consultants and the Yes23 organisation”.
However, despite the slickly produced and emotive adverts, the Yes23 campaign has been criticised for failing to connect with voters.
Writing in B&T, Dave Levett, managing director of Murmur Group, said that the campaign missed the mark from the get-go.
“The campaign brief was to ‘create clarity and take politics out of the equation, as well as combat misinformation.’ However, what was needed – was to make politics the centre of the equation – and not run or shy away from the core battleground that the combatants in Albanese and Dutton would be fighting from,” he explained.
“When Yes23 released its first ad in April, it centred on a feel-good emotional plea to Australians, yet the rational proof point of the discussion – ‘the only explicit Voice reference comes in the form of a hashtag at the end.’
“The audience that always mattered most was going to be the ‘undecided’ voters. All these ‘swingers’ need are a few rational proof points, not just a pull on the heartstrings. I’d classify that as failure number one”.
Will this new spot move the needle for the Yes vote? We will find out in a few days time.
Please login with linkedin to commentClemenger
Latest News
Vogue Australia And American Express Partner For Fashion’s Night Out 2023
Vogue Australia and American Express today announced the return of Australia’s biggest annual fashion and retail event, Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night Out 2023.
Val Morgan Integrates NEOs As A Planning Segment On CineTAM Live
Do you slump in your cinema seat & moan about the price of the popcorn? Well, all this is going on behind the scenes.
Google Rolls Out AI-Created Demand Gen Ads To Hit Back At Meta, TikTok & Snap
With the Musk-Zuckerberg cage fight presumably canned, the tech giants return to an old-fashioned software fight.
Tuesday TV Rating: A Win For Seven As SAS Stars Drop Like Flies
This year's SAS contestants seemingly not doing any research into previous episodes as they race for the exits.
New Generative AI Innovations In Adobe Express Accelerate New Era Of ‘Creativity for All’
At Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity conference – Adobe has unveiled new AI-powered Generative Fill and Text to Template, plus Translate and Drawing and Painting features in Adobe Express, accelerating a new era of “Creativity for All.” By bringing even more AI capabilities to the all-in-one creativity app, Adobe Express is making it […]
Brisbane Powerhouse Nude Photo Campaign Warned About Possible Shark Attack
B&T's not entirely sure why we're running this story. But hey, you can't dismiss the catchy headline.
Adobe & Havas Expand Partnership To Supercharge Content Supply Chains With Adobe Firefly
Think Apple is trying to take over the world? It appears Adobe also giving it a solid shake too.
B&T TV – CMC Markets’ Liam Loan-Lack On Getting Filthy Rich, Marketing Effectiveness & Dachshunds
Have you been loving our weekly B&T TV instalments? Hopefully this one will win you back if you've been hating it.
Matt Holst Appointed Director Of DX Marketing At Adobe
Matt Holst (pictured above) has been appointed as the new director of digital experience (DX) marketing for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Most recently the director for Asia DX marketing at Adobe, Holst spent the last three years transforming marketing performance across a culturally diverse region, leading to strong business growth, significantly upscaled marketing capabilities […]
Game, Set, Match! Ralph Lauren Returns As The Official Outfitter Of The Australian Open
Ralph Lauren set to bring some glamour to next year's Australian Open. Drunk bogan fans set to undo the good work.
Here’s Cheers To Our Tremendous 2023 B&T Award Judges!
Where would the B&T Awards be without our fabulous judges! We also need to acknowledge fake tan and the cheap red.
Final SXSW Speakers Announced For WPP House
Looks like WPP House will be the place to be for next week's mega SXSW event. That and the beer tent.
“We Will Miss Her So Much” – Comedian & TV Star Cal Wilson Dies Aged 53
Terrible news today at the passing of comic, TV regular and mother, Cal Wilson, at just 53.
Icon Agency’s Niall Hughes Quits For Thrive PR
You'd only expect the finest penned press release announcing a new PR appointment. As is on display here.
Toyota Unveils First Car Designed For The Moon, As The Car Brands Enter The Space Race
Take a peek at the car of the future even if you'll probably still be driving your '98 Corolla in 10 years' time.
Samsung Apes Romeo & Juliet In Odd Spot About Text Messaging
Have we not got better things to argue about than a phone's operating system? For example, the best Neapolitan flavour?
Aussies Ditch The Green & Gold: Tourism Fiji Encourages Heartbroken Wallabies Fans To Support The Pacific
Not content with the Kiwis twisting the knife over the Wallabies disaster, now the Fijians are getting in on the action.
Slew Of New Hires At Poem
Poem announces a number of new hires. And try as we may, B&T just couldn't get that sentence to rhyme.
How To Make Martech Sing – Matt Popkes On The Missing Piece
Does your martech sing like drunk footy fans strangling the national anthem? Give it an Adele-like spruce with this.
Celebrity Dads Are “Good Enough” In New LiSTNR Podcast
Fatherhood is much more than no sleep and retching at the nappies, as this new podcast aims to explore.
Vudoo Goes Global
Content commerce and in-stream checkout agency Vudoo has launched its platform to the international market with the opening of an office in London, marking the first step in its global expansion plans. To support Vudoo’s next phase of growth, the company has announced the appointments of: London: Nathalie Curtis-Lethbridge, who has held senior roles at […]
OzTAM Nabs KPMG’s Karen Halligan For CEO Role
OzTAM names Karen Halligan as its new CEO. Declares she won't be drawn on the great Sunrise versus Today debate.
Sportsbet Springs Into Racing Season
Detest horse racing? At least it comes with a heavy emphasis on dressing up and getting drunk for the nag haters.
Adobe Max Kicks Off Its Celebration of Creativity and Innovation
B&T reporting live from Adobe MAX 2023, this time in Los Angeles. Bitterly disappointed not to see U2 at the Sphere.
Auckland-Based Director Fernando Hart Joins electriclime°
electriclime° have added Brazilian, Auckland-based filmmaker Fernando Hart to their director roster to be represented in the APAC and MENA regions.
Emotive Launches First Campaign For HOKA Running Shoes
Other than from crazy exes, B&T can't claim to be enthusiastic runners. Still, it's not stopping this sweaty news.
Fox, Seven, Nine & 10 Defend Presenters Alleging Fans Racially Abused NRL Star
Do you only attend footy games to yell derogatory comments at the ref or rival players? There's lessons to be had here.
Inside NGEN: ARN’s Gabi Price On The Mentors Who Shaped Her Career
ARN's Gabi Price dispenses some top career advice. Unfortunately, stops short of revealing what she thinks of Kyle.
HP & Intel Named Brand Partners Of SXSW Sydney 2023
SXSW Sydney 2023 is counting down to its inaugural event and HP and Intel have partnered together to showcase the best technologies and ideas that are changing the way we live, work and play. Brand partners are offering one-of-a-kind experiences for badge, wristband and expo pass holders, from Flex with HP where HP and Intel […]
The Company We Keep Appoints Former GPJ Production Head, Charles Turner, as Managing Director
The Company We Keep (The CWK), an award-winning full sensory experience agency, has appointed Charles Turner (pictured above) to the newly created role of Managing Director. This strategic addition to the team aims to enhance the agency’s capabilities, expand its service offerings, and solidify its position in the industry. In this newly created role, Turner […]
Monday TV Ratings: “I’ve been profoundly hurt” – SAS Australia Star Craig McLachlan Speaks Out On Assault Trial
Craig McLachlan opens up on last night's SAS debut. Still refusing to confront the damage done by his music career.
Adobe MAX And Making A Difference To Non Profits
B&T's on the ground in LA & reporting live from Adobe MAX & complaining about the parlous state of the Aussie dollar.
Sunny Days Ahead For Merged Sunshine Coast PR firms
Sunshine Coast-based public relations and marketing agencies Sunny Comms and The Organised Creative have joined forces with the goal of sharing their clients globally. Lizzie Henebery’s business, The Organised Creative has merged with Peppi Bueti’s Sunny Comms which is part of Maroochydore-based Sunny Advertising Group. Lizzie said the merger was born out of a desire […]
“Can’t Imagine Orlando Being Impressed!” Katy Perry’s Dolce & Gabbana Ad Proves Gorgeous Ode To Italy’s Capri
Yes, it's Katy Perry, in Capri, flogging Dolce & Gabbana's latest pong. It's the fourth best thing you'll see this week.
Is AI Really Making Waves? Meta & P&O’s “Golden Child” Halves CPAs & Boosts ROAS By A Quarter
Think cruising's all unlimited booze, C-grade cabaret and dysentery? Think again with this probing P&O AI analysis.
Constant Contact Appoints New Leadership in APAC
Constant Contact, a digital marketing and automation platform used by millions of small businesses and non-profits globally, today announced Renée Chaplin (Pictured above) as its new vice president of Asia Pacific. Based in the company’s Asia Pacific (APAC) headquarters in Brisbane, Renée Chaplin will lead Constant Contact’s growth in the APAC region and scale its […]