LAST CHANCE To Vote In B&T’s Women In Media People’s Choice!

This is it, your final call. At midnight tonight voting closes for good and our winner will be decided.

In a dramatic twist on the home stretch, WPP Media’s client development manager for advanced TV & advanced DOOH, Izabella Paoliello, has surged into first place. She’s overtaken yesterday’s leader, Foxtel’s Vicki Chen and now commands more than four percent of the total votes.

With only hours to go, here’s how the leaderboard stands.

But it’s not too late! Could we see another resurgence? Could an underdog come up from behind? You’ll have to join us to find out. Get your tickets now!

PLEASE NOTE! The People’s Choice Award is an individual award. Anyone who has entered a group or as a company – e.g The Aunties – has been excluded from this category.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now your voice has been heard, grab your tickets to see the winner of this prestigious category, and the 28 other awards revealed on the night!