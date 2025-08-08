AdvertisingFeatured

LAST CHANCE To Vote In B&T's Women In Media People's Choice!

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
1 Min Read

This is it, your final call. At midnight tonight voting closes for good and our winner will be decided.

In a dramatic twist on the home stretch, WPP Media’s client development manager for advanced TV & advanced DOOH, Izabella Paoliello, has surged into first place. She’s overtaken yesterday’s leader, Foxtel’s Vicki Chen and now commands more than four percent of the total votes.

With only hours to go, here’s how the leaderboard stands.

But it’s not too late! Could we see another resurgence? Could an underdog come up from behind? You’ll have to join us to find out. Get your tickets now!

PLEASE NOTE! The People’s Choice Award is an individual award. Anyone who has entered a group or as a company – e.g The Aunties – has been excluded from this category. 

Now your voice has been heard, grab your tickets to see the winner of this prestigious category, and the 28 other awards revealed on the night!

 

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

