Last Chance To Buy Earlybird Tickets For 30 Under 30 Awards Night

The shortlist is OUT – so if you want to come to the 30 under 30 awards night at the ivy, grab your early bird tickets now.

There are not many things more fulfilling than being the bearer of good news, which is why we were so happy to reveal our incredible B&T 30 under 30 shortlisted entries last week.

As Bullfrog’s “chief entertainment officer” and founder Dalton Henshaw shared, career journeys often come with a dose of “steep learnings” – so celebrate your wins along the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dalton Henshaw (@dalthenshaw)

The B&T 30 Under 30 event is being held on Wednesday the 29th of March at the ivy.

If you know you would like to be there, then save yourself a few quid and BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW before pricing goes up on Thursday.