Larry Emdur Makes Fellow Gold Logie Nominees The Butt Of The Joke

Larry Emdur won the Gold Logie at the 64th TV Week Logies on Sunday and stayed true to his hilarious promise – getting the initials of his fellow nominees tattooed on his buttocks live on-air.

After winning the Gold Logie Award for the Most Popular Personality on Sunday, The Morning Show co-host reminded the crowd of a public statement he had made.

Edmur had been so sure he would not win that he promised to have “all the nominees’ initials tattooed on my arse live tomorrow morning”. To everyone’s delight, he followed through with it.

On Monday morning, live on air, Emdur stared down a Bondi Ink tattoo artist, who had been invited onto Seven’s morning talk show to begin the process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @larryemdur

“It will be a little Logie [trophy] holding the TV. Within that small TV will be the initials of the other wonderful nominees who were up for a Gold Logie last night,” said Edmur of the design.

The media personality was relatively settled on the tattoo table while co-host Gillies took photos of his buttocks with her phone before eventually continuing the show.