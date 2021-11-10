Lark Distilling Co joins forces with Alley Group to drive eCommerce growth

Lark Distilling Co has appointed performance agency, Alley Group to manage its digital marketing and expand its eCommerce presence.

The ASX-listed, award-winning whiskey brand appointed Alley following a competitive pitch. The group will now manage performance marketing including Facebook, Google and YouTube, as part of its strategy to grow the direct-to-consumer channel locally and internationally.

Clayton Anderson, head of eCommerce and brand communications from Lark Distilling Co said: “eCommerce is a key growth strategy for us and we require an agency with the experience to help realise our ambitious plans. The team at Alley demonstrated clear strategic insights and an understanding of how best to utilise performance media channels to build our direct-to-consumer business and we look forward to working with them.”

CEO of Alley, Nick Lavidge added: “As a premium brand, Lark’s range of whiskies and spirits have attracted a strong and loyal following. As they expand operations, we will use our digital expertise to bring their products and experiences to new customers both online and in-store.”

Lark Distilling Co continues to go from strength to strength, flaunting a market capitalisation of approximately $268 million. In October it acquired its third working distillery – the iconic Pontville Estate and Distillery – which is projected to have an annual production capacity of over 1.3 million litres.

October was also a big month for Alley, which was acquired by Australia’s largest independent media agency Nunn Media. Alley’s other clients include Youfoodz, Tinder and Netgear.