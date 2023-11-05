Lakeba Group Expands Into UAE With AstroLabs

Australian-based technology venture studio, Lakeba Group has announced its partnership with Dubai-based AstroLabs as it expands its operations into the Middle East.

Lead image: L to R- Giuseppe Porcelli – Lakeba Group executive chairman and CEO. Alex Nicholls – AstroLabs director of KSA Expansion.

Lakeba says that as Dubai continues to grow its ambitions and scale as a technology powerhouse, the AstroLabs partnership will help Lakeba accelerate the growth of its technology businesses, including mobile security tool Quixxi Security; and digital document verification system DoxAI.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with AstroLabs in Dubai, by joining a thriving local ecosystem that fosters AI, machine learning and tech-driven solutions,” said Lakeba founder and CEO Giuseppe Porcelli.

“Our aim is to accelerate the growth of several of our digital ventures in the Middle East, in addition to the U.S and India. Astrolabs is the perfect partner for us, as both companies have deep expertise in nurturing tech start-ups and a culture of innovation”.

“We’re excited to welcome Lakeba to the AstroLabs community because we share a vision in fostering digital innovation. We look forward to supporting Lakeba’s growth in the UAE and the impact and contribution it will make to the region’s AI sector,” said AstroLabs’ director of community & Dubai expansion, Andrea Trevisi.