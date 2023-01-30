LADbible Australia Announces Expanded Content Remit & New Sydney Offices

LADbible has launching three new Australia-focused and locally-produced original series, alongside a new YouTube channel that will host the publisher’s local content going forward.

LADbible Australia has also opened its own brand new studio in Sydney’s Surry Hills in March, where the whole production of LADbible Australia’s originals will take place. Brands will be able to access and use the studio for video production purposes, and branded content partnerships with LADbible.

Off the back of its award-winning docuseries and social campaign “UNHEARD,” which aimed to tackle racial injustice in Australia, the publication is releasing three new original series:

Hindsight

This series will see LADbible Australia sit down with unique individuals who have made transformative decisions or taken a unique path in life.

The series will cover everything from changing religions, to joining the military, and ethical non-monogamy, as well as face tattoos, sex workers, ex-convicts, and cult leaders, exploring their reflections and journey and what they wish they knew before jumping in. Hindsight’s pilot episode has been released today on LADbible Australia’s YouTube channel, with an episode coming every two weeks for the next three months.

Chances

“Chances” will offer a lighter vibe with local celebrities and sportspeople competing in fun challenges  The line-up so far includes soccer team Central Coast Mariners, basketball teams the Sydney Kings and Flames, cricketers from the Sydney Thunder, and prominent Aussie golfers. The Chances pilot episode will be released on Friday.

MySide

The series will feature interviews with unknown and famous talents, looking into key events or incidents that shaped their lives in the public space.

The series features an ex-pornstar, trans-advocate, and social and reality TV celebrity, a heroin-addict and personal trainer, and people opening up on tough topics such as domestic violence or the trauma of surviving accidents or suicide. Episode one will be available from 6 March.

LADbible is planning the launch of additional series Locals, The Bench, and FYI which will be announced later this year.

The above series will be housed on LADbible Australia’s brand new YouTube channel which launches today and published across LADbible Australia’s Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok channels.

Head of content at LADbible Australia Mel Ho said: “We’ve grown our editorial and social presence since our launch in 2019, and have already had huge success with our premium original content through our UNHEARD series.

“We want to double down on offering local, premium content in 2023, as well as create more opportunities to partner with local brands. As Australia’s leading youth social publisher, we are in a unique position to showcase Aussie stories and perspectives that are not told anywhere else and make a real impact in this space.”

