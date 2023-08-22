Lachlan Murdoch Pays $1.3m To Cover Crikey Legal Fees After Defamation Battle
Lachlan Murdoch (right) has paid $1.3 million in legal costs incurred by Private Media, the publisher of Crikey, following a long-running defamation battle about the role of the Murdochs in the January 6 insurrection.
The defamation battle started following an opinion piece published in Crikey in August last year that carried the headline “Trump is a confirmed unhinged traitor. And Murdoch is his unindicted co-conspirator”.
Murdoch filed a case against Private Media, Crikey’s publisher, former editor-in-chief Peter Fray, the company’s chairman Eric Beecher and chief exec Will Hayward in the Federal Court following the article.
Murdoch’s lawyer, John Churchill, said that “it is a matter of public record that Crikey admits that there is no truth to the imputations that were made about Mr Murdoch in the article.”
However, Murdoch withdrew his case, despite being “confident” that the court would ultimately find in his favour. Instead, Murdoch said that he “further enable Crikey’s use of the court to litigate a case from another jurisdiction” and that it was using the defamation case to “facilitate a marketing campaign designed to attract subscribers and boost their profits.”
Murdoch paid Private Media $1.3 million in full — more than the $1.1 million asked for — on the condition the company donate all $588,735 secured from supporters of its GoFundMe defence fund to the Alliance for Journalists’ Freedom.
On Tuesday, Hayward said he was “delighted” to be able to pass on the funds donated by Crikey’s supporters: “This money was raised from the goodwill of people across Australia who believe in the importance of free speech. These funds will now go to support the alliance and its team as they champion that cause across the world.”
Peter Greste, executive director of the Alliance for Journalists’ Freedom said he was both “grateful and humbled” by the donation.
“We will put the funds to good use, to promote greater press freedom, which is essential to a healthy democracy. This includes campaigning for a media freedom act, supported by a voluntary membership that will recognise quality journalism,” he said.
Please login with linkedin to commentCrikey Lachlan Murdoch
Latest News
Snapchat Is Encouraging Australians To Vote With New Referendum Campaign
Snap Inc. encourages young Australians to vote in the upcoming referendum, in a new partnership with the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC). The referendum campaign is now live on Snapchat and includes immersive in-app experiences to learn more and encourage its community to share with friends and family. Using the power of augmented reality, an educational […]
Ex-MediaCom Boss Willie Pang Returns To Adland As GM Of Amazon Ads
Former agency CEO & noted long-luncher, Willie Pang, returns to adland. B&T a willing participant of said boozy affairs.
SOCIETY Welcomes Blooms The Chemist To Its Roster
Today, creative communications agency, SOCIETY, announces its continued growth, adding Blooms The Chemist. Founder and CEO of SOCIETY, Dena Vassallo, is thrilled with the inclusion of such a well-known Australian brand underpinning continued business growth; “We are so excited to introduce Blooms The Chemist to our SOCIETY. We’re excited to start working with the team […]
Ita Buttrose Will Not Seek Second Term As ABC Chair
The fabulous Ita calls time on her ABC chairing role, as Alan waits by the phone in his embodied red satin kimono.
Monday TV Ratings: The Voice Helps Seven To A Win
If anyone's suffering a massive World Cup hangover, arguably no one's head is pounding like Channel Seven's.
News.com.au Is Australia’s Number One News Site, Again
News.com.au remains Australia's top read news site. This is no reflection on Australia's literacy levels, however.
Samsung Pens Exclusive Deal With JCDecaux For Its Hero Broadway & George Sydney Site
Samsung and JCDecaux ink exclusive outdoor Sydney deal. Apple now plotting swift and immediate retaliatory response.
Cost Of Living & Barbenheimer Drive Australia Online Audiences: Ipsos Iris Data
The Ipsos Iris data is in and it makes for a rollicking read. Even more so if read on a ship's deck in a cyclone.
Hardie Grant Media Launches Content Agency Heads & Tales, Names Clare Brundle As MD
Hardie Grant Media, a leading independent marketing network, has announced the launch of Heads & Tales Content Agency as an ad
MYOB Goes In-House To Partner With Dance Music Act Peking Duk To Spark Business Belief
Business management platform amps up cool creds with Peking Duk. If, that is, business management platforms can be cool.
Matt Batten Joins Five By Five As New ECD
The question here is, do Five By Five staff high five each other? Or, is there a more secretive, Masons-like greeting?
Are Media Boasts 5.9 Million Monthly Readers
Mag publisher Are Media posts some impressive numbers. Strangely not translating into the renewed popularity of scones.
Lifeline Appoints TG As Creative Partner To Help Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide
Appointed to drive the creative strategy behind an upcoming global suicide prevention campaign, Topham Guerin Australia will be supporting Lifeline International in ensuring that their message is effectively reaching target audiences.
Yes, Dude Wipes Are Actually A Thing & There’s Even These Ridiculous Ads To Prove It
Do you suffer from PPP or public poo phobia? Take your neurosis towards public ammenities 'next level' with Dude Wipes.
Year13 Study Finds That Gen Z Are Lonely, Tired & Anxious
New study finds Gen Zs are lonely, tired and anxious. Could it be that it's because their music is rubbish?
ADIA Is Calling For Nominations For Its JVS Research Industry Leadership Award
The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) is calling for nominations for its Jayne Van Souwe (JVS) Research Industry Leadership Award. All research, data, and insights industry leaders (ADIA members and non-members) are eligible for nomination. The award is presented biennially to an individual who has significantly contributed to the growth, promotion or advancement of […]
Boomtown Unveils Its “Untapped & Uncapped” Campaign Featuring Top CMOs
Regionals aren't just for holidaying in & making jokes about the locals, as the excellent Boomtown initiative proves.
Twitter’s Name Change Causes App Downloads To Plummet
Elon's X woes continue apace. Which begs the question - are his underlings too shitscared to say anything to the boss?
shEqual Launches Advertising Podcast Hosted By Sarah Davidson With Guests Including Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw
shEqual and Women’s Health Victoria, have announced the upcoming launch of their podcast series, “Make it shEqual: Empowering Advertising to Get Equal.” Based on ground-breaking research conducted by Kantar (commissioned by Women’s Health Victoria), the podcast aims to shed light on the significance of progressive, genuine, and authentic advertising that resonates with audiences and drives […]
Vodafone & Live Nation Team Up To Give Fans Exclusive Gig Access
Vodafone has partnered with Live Nation and its joint venture partner Secret Sounds, in a new partnership to give customers presale access to huge gigs in Australia. First up through the partnership, Vodafone customers will get exclusive presale access for tickets to see The Weeknd touring Australia in November 2023. More local and international superstar […]
Gourmet Traveller Announces Winners Of The Annual Restaurant Awards
Gourmet Traveller announces the winners of restaurants whose wine lists too often need a second mortgage alone.
You Can Now Hijack The Cookies Of Climate Change Deniers Via New Work From Clems
The question remains, who's worse to get stuck next to at parties - the climate deniers, COVID deniers or the vegans?
TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Appoint Cal Guyll As Social And Content Strategy Director
TBWA\Sydney's social and content team making room for Cal Guyll's impressive Darths Vader & Moore action figurines.
Spark’s Frank Curcio Jumps To CHEP Media As Its New Head Of Product
Frank Curcio set to deliver "best-in-class planning product". Not to give Frank anymore pressure on his first day.
Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media
Did you miss out on the Metcash pitch? Well, just be thankful you didn't waste all that money on ritzy client lunches.
Data & AI: The Game Changers For Retail Personalisation?
Even if retail personalisation isn't your thing, this is an essential read. Even more if you have no idea what it is.
Life Beyond The Great Resignation (And What It All Means For Employers)
Spending a fortune on staff leaving presents and parties? Hopefully this may stymie the flow of Prosecco and Jatz.
This Is Flow Named Australia’s Best Workplace
Think the Monte Carlo is the secret to a happy workplace? Think again with this This Is Flow news.
Afterpay Launches “Afterpay Where You Wouldn’t Believe” In First Work From BMF
Does your mail regularly come with heavy red lettering that says 'final notice'? B&T warns now of Afterpay's services.
“What’s That Useless Twat Doing There?” World Cup Podium Proves Politicised Shitshow!
Oscars prove it's not the only one to bungle its trophy giving, as World Cup medal preso turns into glorious soap opera.
Banks Bin Home Loan Ads As Interest Rate Hikes Bite Despite Bumper Profits
Banks bin ad spends as interest rates bite, as Westpac rescue helicopter forced back to actually rescuing people.
What The Women’s World Cup Taught Advertisers About BVOD
Did the success of the World Cup catch you with your pants down? This read will be akin to a new pair of underpants.
Sunday TV Ratings: Two Million Watch As Spain Are Crowned Winners Of The Women’s World Cup
B&T doubts we'll see the likes of the World Cup TV numbers again. Unless someone's hair catches alight on MasterChef.
Digital, Roadside & Regional Driving oOh! Revenues: CEO Cathy O’Connor
B&T never misses a chance to chat with the wonderful Cathy O'Connor. As much as she dreads it, that is.
Carman’s Kitchen Launches First Major Brand Campaign In 30 Years
B&T always starts the day right with a Carman’s muesli. Well, if you ignore the five coffees with sugar and the fags.
Are Advertisers Underutilising The News? A Whopping 70% Of Aussies Engage With Three Or more News Categories Including Lifestyle and Property
New research shows 96% of Aussies interact with news sites. The other 4% still think John Howard's the prime minister.