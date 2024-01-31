Slingshot Lands Tasty Media Deal With Krispy Kreme

Creative media agency Slingshot has started 2024 with a new business win, being appointed by Krispy Kreme for media duties across Australia.

The independent Sydney agency will manage media strategy, planning and buying for Krispy Kreme Australia, working across its biggest campaigns in the year ahead.

Krispy Kreme Australia is the first country outside of North America to make the iconic Original Glazed Doughnuts and now operates at more than 38 locations and is available nationally at 7-Eleven and selected Woolworths stores.

“The year has started with a bang for Slingshot with Krispy Kreme joining our continually growing portfolio of clients. We welcome the opportunity to bring our signature Unconventional Intelligence (UI) across media strategy, planning and implementation to help not only maintain, but further deepen Krispy Kreme’s position as Australia’s most loved sweet treat brand,” said Jane Waterhouse, managing director at Slingshot.

“We are delighted to partner with Slingshot to further propel the Krispy Kreme brand across Australia. They showed strong commercial thinking and a comprehensive media strategy that has us motivated for the year ahead,” said Krispy Kreme, marketing director, Olivia Sutherland.

Slingshot’s appointment by Krispy Kreme follows the agency’s win of Inghams in November last year and other client wins such as Standards Australia, Pacific Smiles and Capilano throughout 2023.