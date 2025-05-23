NewsletterSports Marketing

KOOKAÏ Joins Forces With Hawthorn For 2025 AFLW Season

Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read

Hawthorn Football Club has welcomed a bold new addition to the brown and gold in 2025, announcing women’s fashion label KOOKAÏ as an official partner.

The Australian-owned brand, renowned for its celebration of femininity, confidence and individual style, will bring its fashion-forward ethos to the club, styling Hawthorn’s female staff and administrators in corporate apparel throughout the season.

On game day, KOOKAÏ’s presence will extend to digital marketing activations and signage around the ground.

In a show of support for women’s sport, KOOKAÏ will also take on the role of presenting partner for Hawthorn’s prestigious AFLW Best and Fairest award, capping off what is expected to be a highly anticipated 2025 AFLW campaign.

Hawthorn CEO Ash Klein said the partnership marks an exciting chapter for the club. “We’re thrilled to welcome KOOKAÏ to the Hawthorn family, in what’s sure to be an exciting season ahead,” Klein said.

“Hawthorn and KOOKAÏ aspire to be leaders in our respective industries and together we will foster that pursuit on and off the field. We thank KOOKAÏ for its support and look forward to developing the partnership into the future.”

KOOKAÏ was founded over 30 years ago by Robert Cromb and Danielle Vagner, with the goal of delivering fashionable, high-quality clothing at accessible prices. What began as a vision to bring Parisian style to Australian wardrobes has evolved into a global label with 66 boutiques across Australia, New Zealand, Spain and Switzerland.

KOOKAÏ founder and managing director Rob Cromb said he’s excited to see the brand step into the sporting arena. “As a proud supporter of the Hawthorn Football Club, I am thrilled that KOOKAÏ is joining the Hawks family,” Cromb said.

“KOOKAÏ has always championed women’s confidence and success in business, and now we are excited to extend that support to women in sport. We look forward to celebrating individuality, strength, and leadership together with Hawthorn, both on and off the field.”

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

