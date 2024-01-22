Komo Technologies Appoints Simon Rollenbeck As Head Of Marketing

Komo Technologies, Australia’s leading Customer Engagement platform, has hired data-driven marketing specialist Simon Rollenbeck as the company’s head of marketing.

With local and international experience, Rollenbeck comes from Mozaik Play, where he was chief marketing officer. In a previous role, Simon headed up the marketing team for Expedia’s corporate travel division Egencia in the Asia Pacific region and managed a high-performing regional marketing team with a focus on growth and customer retention. He has also worked at a global technology company and Microsoft partner, Willow, where he was director of digital & demand marketing.

In his new role at Komo Technologies, Rollenbeck will play a key role in shaping Komo’s brand position, demand generation and overall GTM (Go To Market) strategy. Working alongside CCO Brent Kocher (based in Los Angeles) and CEO Joel Steel, he will lead the company’s global marketing efforts to accelerate growth in Australia and the USA.

“Simon’s strategic expertise and experience in the B2B SaaS marketing space are pivotal for advancing Komo’s brand, demand generation, and Go-To-Market strategy. Simon’s passion for creativity and forward-thinking aligns perfectly with our company’s culture, and we are excited to see the impact he will have on our global growth strategy,” Steel said.

A data-driven B2B SaaS marketing expert with a passion for technology, Rollenbeck brings with him more than eight years of leadership experience, in positions across start-ups and Fortune 500 companies.

“I am beyond excited to join the incredible team here at Komo Technologies at a time of tremendous tailwinds and momentum behind the company. Establishing a direct customer relationship is crucial for brands to stay relevant now more than ever, especially amid evolving privacy regulations, marketing limitations and an ever decreasing attention span,” said Rollenbeck.

“Komo solves this problem for all marketers across all industries. It makes it easy to build direct customer connections through meaningful experiences, respectful data collection, and continuous engagement. All of this whilst integrating seamlessly across the entire customer lifecycle, driving increased revenue. It’s the first complete engagement platform I have seen. The technology is next level and is an absolute no-brainer for all marketers who want to engage with their customers, non-intrusively collect rich data and drive measurable ROI”.

Rollenbeck will lead the development and deployment of Komo’s strategic marketing planning efforts and manage the brand’s voice, look and feel. His remit includes the development of a new content hub, to include thought leadership, video, paid ads, whitepapers, case studies playbooks and – working with product peers – product information.

He will direct the performance of paid media strategies and campaigns, tracking conversion metrics across all channels and stages. He will also support PR and media outreach efforts across all regions.

Rollenbeck’s appointment follows two years of significant growth for Komo, growing its team by 13 since 2023 and expanding to the US. As well as significant new business wins and users of the Komo platform from brands and agencies including Seven Network, Disney, NRL, KFC, Live Nation, Sony, Tennis Australia, Heineken, Foxtel Group, McDonald’s, M&C Saatchi, Havas, Williams F1, Goodman Fielder, San Churro, and JLL.