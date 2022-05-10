Koala Releases ‘When Life Unfolds’ Campaign Via Clockwork Films

Koala has today released a campaign that shows how their trusty range of sofa beds can get Aussies out of just about any jam they find themselves in.

The campaign ‘When Life Unfolds’ includes a suite of TVCs, radio, out-of-home, digital and social, and reminds Aussies that when life throws you a few surprises, it’s always best to have a clever and comfortable sofa bed on hand.

The stories cover a variety of scenarios that many Aussies will be familiar with. Koala’s VP of global brand strategy & creative Bradley Firth said: “Sofa beds typically take forever to unfold and are horrible to sleep on, by pairing our whip-smart Koala creative team with Armand and Clockwork, we’ve been able to have a lot of fun exploring tricky situations where the Koala sofa bed range offers the perfect antidote.

Koala’s VP of marketing Mark Khademi said: “Koala’s proud to boast the #1 rated Sofa Bed in the country and it’s no wonder why – the clever design looks incredible, folds out in seconds and features all the trademark comfort customers know and love Koala for.”

You can watch the videos below:

Credits:

Koala

Chief Commercial Officer: Rory Costello

VP Global Brand Strategy & Creative: Bradley Firth

VP Marketing Australia: Mark Khademi

Integrated Producer: Nikki Jones

Creative Director: Taylor Thornton

Senior Creative: Matt Koo

Senior Brand Designer: Elana Robson

Creative: Drew Dunbar

Senior Marketing Manager: Miles Thomas

Director of Organic Marketing: Kinga Papp

Social Media Manager: Laura Haddock

Performance Marketing Manager: Jules McKie

Media Director: Sally Phelps

Media Manager: Michaella Naicker

PRODUCTION

Production House: Clockwork Films

Director: Armand De Saint~Salvy

Senior Producer: Alan Robinson

Executive Producer: Heath George & Damien Whitney

Production Manager: Steven Garrett

DOP: Liam Gilmour

Stylist (Art & Wardrobe): Janai Anselmi

POST PRODUCTION

White Chocolate

SOUND

Song Zu

CAST

Father in Law: Duncan Ragg, Anna Phillips and Domenico DiMarte (Poppa)

Big Night: Grace Rouvray, Adolphus Waylee & Leo Gichanja (Child)

Active Listening: Challito Browne & Meg Frazer