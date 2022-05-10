Koala Releases ‘When Life Unfolds’ Campaign Via Clockwork Films
Koala has today released a campaign that shows how their trusty range of sofa beds can get Aussies out of just about any jam they find themselves in.
The campaign ‘When Life Unfolds’ includes a suite of TVCs, radio, out-of-home, digital and social, and reminds Aussies that when life throws you a few surprises, it’s always best to have a clever and comfortable sofa bed on hand.
The stories cover a variety of scenarios that many Aussies will be familiar with. Koala’s VP of global brand strategy & creative Bradley Firth said: “Sofa beds typically take forever to unfold and are horrible to sleep on, by pairing our whip-smart Koala creative team with Armand and Clockwork, we’ve been able to have a lot of fun exploring tricky situations where the Koala sofa bed range offers the perfect antidote.
Koala’s VP of marketing Mark Khademi said: “Koala’s proud to boast the #1 rated Sofa Bed in the country and it’s no wonder why – the clever design looks incredible, folds out in seconds and features all the trademark comfort customers know and love Koala for.”
You can watch the videos below:
Credits:
Koala
Chief Commercial Officer: Rory Costello
VP Global Brand Strategy & Creative: Bradley Firth
VP Marketing Australia: Mark Khademi
Integrated Producer: Nikki Jones
Creative Director: Taylor Thornton
Senior Creative: Matt Koo
Senior Brand Designer: Elana Robson
Creative: Drew Dunbar
Senior Marketing Manager: Miles Thomas
Director of Organic Marketing: Kinga Papp
Social Media Manager: Laura Haddock
Performance Marketing Manager: Jules McKie
Media Director: Sally Phelps
Media Manager: Michaella Naicker
PRODUCTION
Production House: Clockwork Films
Director: Armand De Saint~Salvy
Senior Producer: Alan Robinson
Executive Producer: Heath George & Damien Whitney
Production Manager: Steven Garrett
DOP: Liam Gilmour
Stylist (Art & Wardrobe): Janai Anselmi
POST PRODUCTION
White Chocolate
SOUND
Song Zu
CAST
Father in Law: Duncan Ragg, Anna Phillips and Domenico DiMarte (Poppa)
Big Night: Grace Rouvray, Adolphus Waylee & Leo Gichanja (Child)
Active Listening: Challito Browne & Meg Frazer
