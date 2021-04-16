Know A Standout Marketing Boss? Nominate Them For B&T’s CMO Power List!
B&T, in partnership with Are Media, is launching its first-ever CMO Power List, and we’re offering each and every one of you the opportunity to have your say on who deserves to make it!
The CMO Power List will recognise and rank the top 20 marketing bosses in Australia, and after the year we all just had, there is definitely no shortage of people who are worthy of consideration.
We will also name a People’s Choice CMO, to be decided by a popular vote. So, if you know someone who is carving it up on the client side, this is your chance to help them get the recognition they deserve.
Here’s how it’s going to work
Peer nominations for B&T’s CMO Power List are open now, so those of you who wish to put forward a trailblazing marketing chief can do so in the comments section at the bottom of this article (you’ll need to sign in to LinkedIn first though). All we need is their name, position title and company/brand they work for.
We’ll be accepting peer nominations until Monday 26 April 2021, so there are just a few days left to nominate, people!
It will then be time for us to go away and put together a final list of candidates for the coveted honour of People’s Choice CMO, before we open the voting lines on Wednesday 28 April. Voting for the People’s Choice CMO will close on Wednesday 12 May.
Then, it’s the big reveal of B&T’s first CMO Power List, which will take place on Monday 28 June, and will include interviews with each of the top 20 marketing leaders who made the cut, along with the People’s Choice CMO.
For those overcome with excitement, here are the key dates once more…
- Peer nominations close for CMO Power List: Monday 26 April 2021
- Voting opens for People’s Choice CMO: Wednesday 28 April 2021
- Voting closes for People’s Choice CMO: Wednesday 12 May 2021
- CMO Power List revealed: Monday 28 June 2021
We’ve put together a (long) list of marketing bosses who we think are worthy of a shot at making B&T’s CMO Power List, but remember to add any others we have missed in the comments section at the bottom of this article!
CMO Power List nominees
|NAME
|SURNAME
|POSITION TITLE
|COMPANY/BRAND
|Julia
|Laycock
|Head of marketing
|7-Eleven
|Kathryn
|Galvin
|Head of brand marketing
|9Now
|Jocelin
|Abbey
|Head of marketing
|ABC
|Michael
|Miller
|Executive general manager of marketing and international trade
|Adbri
|Michelle
|Stephenson
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|Adobe
|Andrew
|Balint
|Vice president of marketing, Australia and New Zealand
|Afterpay
|Adam
|Lockie
|Marketing manager
|AGL Energy
|Renae
|Smith
|Chief customer officer
|AIA Australia
|Alexandra
|Aguirre-Tully
|Brand lead
|Airtasker
|Mark
|Richardson
|Marketing director
|Aldi
|Fiona
|Lake
|Chief marketing officer
|Allianz Retire+
|Christopher
|Winters
|Marketing manager
|ALS
|Blair
|Simmons
|Marketing director
|Alumina
|Renee
|Garner
|Chief marketing officer
|Amaysim
|John
|Marlowe
|Marketing manager
|Amcor
|Jee
|Moon
|Vice president of marketing
|American Express
|Andrew
|Ford
|Head of marketing and content
|AMP
|Liz
|Attia
|Head of marketing
|Amplifon
|Tamir
|Cheng
|Head of marketing, strategy and insights
|Ampol
|Sweta
|Mehra
|Chief marketing officer
|ANZ
|Kjetil
|Undhjem
|Head of marketing and brand strategy, Australia
|ANZ
|Belinda
|Marsden Tongue
|Marketing manager
|APA Group
|Mark
|Berger
|Brand marketing manager
|ARB Corporation
|Roxanne
|Costello
|Global general manager of marketing
|Aristocrat
|Jenni
|Dill
|Chief marketing officer
|Arnott’s Group
|Liz
|Towler
|General manager of marketing
|ASX
|Nikki
|Warburton
|Chief marketing officer
|Audi Australia
|Darren
|Brownsey
|National marketing and sales executive
|Aurizon
|Victoria
|Primrose
|Global head of marketing
|Aurora Expeditions
|Rob
|Asselman
|Marketing manager
|AusNet Services
|Ben
|Marland
|Vice president of sales and marketing
|Austal
|Amber
|Collins
|Chief marketing officer
|Australia Post
|Jonathan
|Kerr
|Chief growth officer
|Auto & General
|Carly
|O’Keefe
|Head of marketing
|Aware Super
|Danielle
|Williams
|Chief marketing officer, BOQ retail and Virgin Money
|Bank of Queensland
|Rikki-Lee
|Merrin
|Group manager of marketing
|Bapcor
|Paul
|Hogarth
|General manager of commercial and marketing
|Beach Energy
|Matt
|Gray
|Head of marketing
|Bega Cheese
|Sarah
|Bateson
|General manager of marketing
|Bendigo Bank
|Andrea Michelle
|Gladigau
|Marketing manager
|Berlei
|Amanda
|Schmidhofer
|General manager of customer experience and marketing
|Bingo Industries
|Sharon
|Kenny
|Head of marketing and partnerships
|BizCover
|Joanne
|Smith
|Chief marketing officer
|Blackmores Group
|Lisa
|Dent
|Vice president of global marketing
|BlueScope
|Kelly
|McBride
|Head of marketing
|Bonds
|Josef
|Krechowitsch
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|USG Boral
|Rahul
|Badethalav
|Head of strategy, marketing and investor relations
|Bravura Solutions
|Candi
|Hart
|Head of marketing
|Breville Australia
|Brett
|Ward
|General manager of marketing
|Brickworks Building Products
|Natalie
|Sarich-Dayton
|Director of sales and marketing
|Brownes Dairy
|Keith
|Murray
|General manager of marketing
|Bunnings
|Sally
|Grosse
|Head of marketing
|Bupa
|Nicole
|Stanners
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|Campari Australia
|Brian
|Phan
|General manager of marketing
|Carlton & United Breweries
|Kara
|Glamore
|Director of marketing and PR
|Carnival Cruise Line
|Kellie
|Cordner
|Chief marketing officer
|Carsales
|Jodie
|Koning
|Head of marketing and insights
|Cartology
|Ryan
|Gracie
|Chief marketing officer
|Catch Group
|Sarah
|Madden
|Senior customer marketing manager
|Cellarmasters
|Sarah Jay
|Stacey
|Head of marketing
|Centuria Capital
|Debbie
|Jensen
|General manager of marketing
|Challenger
|Enza
|Capurso
|Head of marketing
|Charter Hall
|Lisa
|Curry
|Head of marketing
|Chorus
|Lauren
|Coar
|Group manager of digital communications and special projects
|CIMIC Group
|Sophie
|O’Halloran
|Head of marketing
|Cleanaway Waste Management
|Pamela
|Wyatt
|Group marketing director, ASEAN and South Pacific
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Michael
|Apte
|Vice president of consumer marketing
|Cochlear
|Lisa
|Ronson
|Chief marketing officer
|Coles
|Monique
|Macleod
|Chief marketing officer
|Commonwealth Bank
|Fiona
|Hartley
|Marketing manager
|Computershare
|Annabel
|Ausmus
|Global chief marketing officer
|Corporate Travel Management
|Kylie
|McKnight
|Marketing manager
|Costa Group
|Christine
|Bishara
|Communications manager
|Credit Corp
|Darren
|Connolly
|Head of marketing communications
|Cromwell Property
|Geoff
|Measey
|Head of marketing communications
|Crown Resorts
|Lauren
|Ford
|Marketing manager
|CSR
|Caroline
|Bonpain
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|De’Longhi
|Matt
|Edge
|Chief marketing officer
|Deakin University
|Karrine
|Brannigan
|Senior vice president of marketing
|Dell Technologies
|Raechelle
|Inman
|Chief marketing officer
|Dexus
|Erin
|McRitchie
|Marketing manager, Dan Murphy’s
|Diageo
|Jodie
|McLeod
|Marketing manager, rum
|Diageo
|Linda
|Wellington
|Marketing manager, gin and light spirits
|Diageo
|Nicole
|Dennis
|Head of Independent Retail Channel & Wholesaler
|Diageo
|Emily
|Murren
|Director of consumer marketing
|Domain
|Allan
|Collins
|Chief marketing officer, Australia and New Zealand
|Domino’s
|Amanda
|Connors
|Director of marketing and communications
|dōTERRA
|Maryanne
|Watson
|Communications and marketing manager
|Downer EDI Works
|Bernice
|Muncaster
|Marketing and communications director, Asia Pacific
|DXC Technology
|Celine
|Legros
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|Dyson
|Martine
|Keep
|Marketing Manager
|Eagers Automotive
|Michelle
|Hall
|Director of marketing
|Eclipx Group
|Stephanie
|Larkin
|Head of marketing and communications
|Elders
|Richelle
|Barker
|Marketing director
|Electrolux
|Richard
|Anderson
|Group chief sales and marketing officer
|EML
|James
|Burnett
|Group chief marketing officer
|Entain
|Charles
|Wang
|Marketing and treasury manager
|Evolution Mining
|Camille
|Baumann
|Global chief client officer
|eWave Commerce
|Lee
|Siefken
|Head of marketing
|Excelsior Marketing
|Alexandra
|Sloane
|Director of marketing and communications
|Mitchell
|Mackey
|General manager of marketing
|Fauto Group
|Jennifer
|Snell
|Head of digital marketing
|Finder
|Richard
|Babekuhl
|Head of marketing, Australia
|Fisher & Paykel
|Matt
|Fletcher
|Head of marketing
|Fitness First Australia
|Roger
|Pecnik
|National marketing, technical andf customer service manager
|Fletcher Insulation
|Clinton
|Hearne
|Head of marketing
|Flight Centre Travel Gorup
|Danny
|Goeman
|Global director of sales and marketing
|Fortescue Metals Group
|Hilary
|Perchard
|Chief customer, marketing and revenue officer
|Foxtel
|Vicki
|Aristidopoulos
|Advisor
|Freely
|Jenny
|Williams
|Chief marketing officer
|Fupay
|Greg
|Bowell
|General manager of marketing
|G8 Education
|Nicole
|Papoutsis
|Head of marketing and brand
|Genea
|Jane
|Power
|Global marketing and transformation director
|GenesisCare
|Emily
|Dawe
|Manager of brand and marketing
|The Perth Mint (Gold Corporation)
|Sharon
|Goddard
|GM, Performance & Social Relations
|Gold Road
|Shelley
|Morpeth
|Head of marketing
|Goodman
|Aisling
|Finch
|Director of marketing, Australia and NZ
|Melissa
|Prpic
|Head of digital and marketing, retail
|The GPT Group
|Ewen
|Page
|Marketing communications manager
|GrainCorp
|Natalie
|Ashes
|Head of marketing and e-commerce
|GraysOnline
|Adriane
|McDermott
|Chief marketing officer
|Greencross
|Alyssa
|Finlay
|Design and marketing analyst
|Growthpoint Properties Australia
|Cate
|Sefton
|Area marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|GSK Consumer Healthcare
|Lara
|Thom
|Chief marketing officer
|Guzman y Gomez
|Jennifer
|Collins
|Head of customer marketing
|GWA Group
|Alana
|Hollings
|National brand manager
|Harvey Norman
|Stuart
|Tucker
|Chief customer officer
|Hipages
|Vivianne
|Arnold
|Chief marketing officer, Asia Pacific
|Hudson
|Kevin
|Goult
|Marketing director
|Hyundai Motor Company Australia
|Brent
|Smart
|Chief marketing officer
|IAG
|Jodie
|Sangster
|Chief marketing officer, Australia and New Zealand
|IBM
|Joshua
|Mackow
|Marketing director, Australasia
|IDP Education
|Teena
|Wheat
|Marketing and communications advisor
|IGO
|Matthew
|Blackwell
|Head of sales, marketing and major projects
|Iluka Resources
|Nicole
|de Courcy Cann
|Marketing manager
|Incitec Pivot
|Alana
|Burnside
|Director of marketing
|Industry Super Australia
|Leesa
|Wardlaw
|Marketing Manager
|Ingenia Communities Group
|Seb
|Brandt
|Chief marketing officer
|Inghams Group
|Joel
|Goodsir
|Head of marketing
|Inspirations Paint
|Bianca
|Bryson
|Chief marketing officer
|International Justice Mission Australia
|Antoni
|Banicevic
|Head of marketing
|InvoCare
|Daniela
|Roberts
|Head of adviser marketing and licensee communications
|IOOF Holdings
|Lisa
|O’Reilly
|Marketing lead
|Iress
|Natalie
|Flegg
|Marketing director
|Jaggad
|Cathleya
|Buchanan
|Marketing director
|James Hardie
|Heather
|Gyton-Carroll
|Head of marketing, Australia
|Janus Henderson Investors
|Gary
|Siewert
|Marketing director
|JB Hi-Fi
|Essie
|Wake
|Chief marketing officer
|JCDecaux
|Tami
|Cunningham
|Director of marketing
|Johnson & Johnson
|Dianna
|Young
|General manager of marketing
|Just Group
|Bettina
|Pidcock
|Chief marketing officer
|Kennedy
|Kristi
|Woolrych
|Chief marketing officer
|KFC South Pacific
|Dean
|Norbiato
|General manager of marketing
|Kia Motors Australia
|Belinda
|Driscoll
|Senior marketing manager, Australia and New Zealand
|Kimberly-Clark
|Laurie
|Lai
|General manager of marketing
|Kmart Australia
|Ross
|Metherell
|Director of strategy
|Kogan
|Mim
|Orlando
|Marketing director, Asia Pacific
|Lavazza
|Anthony
|Lieu
|Head of marketing
|LegalVision
|Sally
|Edvardsen
|Head of marketing
|Lendlease
|Wendy
|Mak
|Chief marketing officer
|Link Group
|Sarah
|Tucker
|Head of marketing, Asia Pacific
|Darryn
|Wallace
|Marketing and innovation director
|Lion Dairy & Drinks
|Nicole
|Ford
|Head of marketing
|Macquarie Group
|Lucy
|Briggs
|Head of marketing
|Magellan Financial Group
|Patricia
|Cheung
|Senior director of brand and destination marketing, Asia Pacific
|Marriott International
|Bronwyn
|Powell
|Marketing director
|Mars Food Australia
|Emily
|Dowling
|Marketing director
|Mars Pet Nutrition Australia
|Jacinta
|Whitehead
|Director of marketing, Australia and New Zealand
|Mattel
|Chris
|Brown
|chief marketing officer
|McDonald’s Australia
|Julia
|Edwards-Smith
|Group executive, marketing and digital
|McMillan Shakespeare Group
|Fiona
|Le Brocq
|Senior executive, brand and marketing
|Medibank
|Rene
|Rached
|Head of marketing
|Medibank
|Simon
|Ryan
|Marketing manager, Asia Pacific
|Megaport
|Simon
|Cheng
|Chief marketing officer
|Menulog
|Helen
|Kealy
|Head of marketing
|Metcash
|Jo
|Feeney
|Chief marketing officer
|Michael Hill
|Pip
|Arthur
|Chief marketing officer and communications director
|Microsoft Australia
|Daniel
|McDermott
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|Mimecast
|Camille
|Henderson
|Communications and brand manager
|Mineral Resources
|Natasha
|Ryko
|National marketing director
|Mirvac
|Kylie
|Smith
|Chief digital, communications and marketing officer
|MLC
|Siobhan
|Keaton
|General manager of brand and content
|MLC
|Liana
|Lorenzato
|Chief marketing officer
|Modibodi
|Ella
|McCarthy
|General manager of marketing and communications
|Monadelphous
|Fabian
|Marrone
|Chief marketing officer
|Monash University
|Jason
|Olive
|Marketing director
|Movember Australia
|Hannah
|Rowe
|Head of marketing and brand
|MS Queensland
|Paul
|Cavanagh
|General manager of brand, marketing and sales
|MSWA
|Renee
|Salaberry
|Global chief marketing officer
|Nanosonics
|Suzana
|Ristevski
|Chief marketing officer
|National Australia Bank
|Chris
|Taylor
|Chief marketing officer
|National Heart Foundation
|Harvey
|Sanchez
|Chief marketing officer
|Nearmap
|Martin
|Brown
|Director of e-business, strategy and marketing, Oceania
|Nestlé Australia
|Andrew
|Braun
|General manager of marketing
|Netwealth
|Kyoko
|Sasahara
|Manager of marketing and logistics
|Newcrest Mining
|Mark
|Reinke
|Managing director of consumer
|News Corp Australia
|Karyn
|Turbill
|Chief marketing officer
|NEXTDC
|Chris
|Donald
|Head of marketing
|Nib Group
|Lizzie
|Young
|Managing director of local markets and group marketing
|Nine
|Geraldine
|Davys
|Marketing director
|Nissan Motor Corporation
|Tony
|Quarmby
|Executive general manager of marketing
|Tourism NT
|Melanie
|Byrne
|Communications and marketing manager
|NRW Holdings
|Amanda
|MacMillan
|Global lead, marketing
|Nufarm
|Neysa
|Goh
|Head of marketing, Oceania
|Puma Group
|Jessica
|Richmond
|General manager of marketing
|Officeworks
|Elaine
|Herlihy
|Chief marketing officer
|OFX
|Kerry
|Scott
|Marketing manager
|Oil Search
|Marella
|Gibson
|Chief marketing officer, Australia and Asia
|Omni Bridgeway
|Stephen
|Cramer
|Head of marketing and innovation
|Opal Packaging
|Melissa
|Hopkins
|Chief marketing officer
|Optus
|Bernadette
|Conlon
|Chief marketing officer, Australia and New Zealand
|Oracle
|James
|Dampney
|Global head of commercial and marketing
|Orica
|Jeremy
|Weiss
|General manager of marketing
|Origin Energy
|Laura
|O’Brien
|Marketing and digital experience manager
|Orora
|Sheila
|Chan
|General manager of marketing and sales
|OZ Minerals
|David
|Higgins
|Head of marketing
|Pendal Group
|Adrian
|Firth
|Manager of brand and communications
|Perenti
|Eric
|Thomson
|Global marketing director
|Pernod Ricard Winemakers
|Jason
|Hunt
|Senior marketing manager
|Perpetual
|Andrew
|Fahey
|Founder and chief marketing officer
|PointsBet
|Katherine
|Napier
|Marketing manager
|PolyNovo
|Catherine
|Anderson
|Chief customer officer
|Powershop Australia
|Phesephony
|Naidoo
|Head of marketing and communications
|PracticeHub
|Jo
|Boundy
|Chief marketing officer
|Qantas Group
|Sara
|Foale
|Chief marketing officer
|QBE Insurance
|Sara
|Lappage
|Chief marketing officer
|QMS Media
|Nada
|Rodic
|Group marketing manager
|Qube Property
|Renee
|Davidson
|General manager of marketing and digital
|RACQ
|Justine
|Hick
|Marketing manager
|Ramsay Health Care
|Melina
|Cruickshank
|Chief audience and marketing officer
|REA Group
|Saurabh
|Jain
|Marketing director, consumer hygiene, Australia and New Zealand
|Reckitt Benckiser
|Alicia
|Engleder
|Marketing director
|Red Bull
|Brad
|Fuller
|Marketing lead
|Reece Group
|Annaliese
|McRae
|Marketing coordinator
|Reliance Worldwide Corporation
|Line
|Andersen
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|ResMed
|Bec
|Gascoigne
|Head of marketing
|Retail First
|Clare
|O’Brien
|Marketing manager
|Return-It
|Derek
|Smith
|Marketing director
|Rio Tinto
|Neil
|Ridgway
|Chief brand and marketing officer
|Rip Curl
|Chaminda
|Ranasinghe
|Chief marketing officer
|RMIT University
|Josh
|Grace
|Chief marketing officer
|Samsung Australia
|Peter
|Harris
|Marketing manager, crude
|Santos
|Jane
|Palfreyman
|Director of marketing
|SBS
|Kate
|Massey
|Head of Asia Pacific
|Searchspring
|Babi
|Kahveci
|Head of brand and marcomms
|Seek
|Suzanne
|Robertson
|Head of marketing
|Seek
|Eva
|Ross
|Chief marketing and customer officer
|Sendle
|Charlotte
|Valente
|Chief marketing officer
|Seven West Media
|Allana
|May
|Chief marketing officer
|Shaver Shop
|Katie
|Saunders
|General manager of marketing
|Simplot Australia
|Kristina
|Surkova
|Marketing manager, brand and campaigns
|Smartgroup Corporation
|Hayley
|Dodman
|Head of marketing
|Sonic Healthcare
|Brent
|Hill
|Executive director of marketing
|South Australia Tourism Commission
|Sabine
|Mannl
|Marketing manager
|South32
|Nikki
|Clarkson
|Chief marketing officer
|Southern Cross Australia
|Olly
|Emery
|Chief marketing officer
|Spaceship
|Mark
|Migliorini
|Chief marketing officer
|Sportsbet
|Serena
|Leith
|Director of marketing, Asia Pacific
|Spotify
|Jodie
|Levistki
|Head of marketing and communications
|Steadfast Group
|Jo
|Katsos
|Marketing director, Australia
|STIHL
|Ben
|Allen
|General manager of customer and group marketing
|Stockland
|Laura
|Allman
|Head of marketing
|StoreLocal Group
|Kate
|Brody
|Regional marketing director, ANZSEA
|Subway
|Mim
|Haysom
|Chief marketing officer
|Suncorp
|Janet
|Newton
|Head of marketing
|Super Retail Group
|Carolyn
|Bendall
|Head of marketing
|Swinburne University of Technology
|Sidone
|Thomas
|General manager of technology, data and digital
|Sydney Airport
|Christina
|Erskine
|General manager of marketing
|Sydney Opera House
|Luke
|Waldren
|Executive general manager of marketing, customer, VIP and product
|Tabcorp
|Karen
|Madden
|Director of marketing, communications and fundraising
|Taronga Conservation Society Australia
|Caroline
|Hounsell
|Head of marketing
|Tassal Group
|Darren
|Needham-Walker
|Group director of marketing and communications
|TechnologyOne
|Renee
|Gangemi
|Head of marketing
|TEDx Sydney
|Jeremy
|Nicholas
|Chief marketing officer
|Telstra
|Josie
|Brown
|Chief insights and marketing officer
|Tennis Australia
|Mahinthan
|Sundaranathan
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|The a2 Milk Company
|Alexander
|Meyer
|Chief marketing officer
|The Iconic
|George
|Hughes
|Chief marketing officer
|The Star Entertainment Group
|Jacinta
|Fisher
|Marketing director
|The Walt Disney Company
|Michael
|Branagh
|Group executive of global marketing
|Tourism & Events Queensland
|Susan
|Coghill
|Chief marketing officer
|Tourism Australia
|John
|Pappas
|Chief marketing officer
|Toyota
|Kieren
|Cooney
|Group executive of consumer
|TPG Telecom
|Cass
|Becher
|Head of marketing and customer experience
|Transurban
|Angus
|Lilley
|Chief marketing officer
|Treasury Wine Estates
|Andy
|Morley
|Head of marketing, Australia and New Zealand
|Uber and Uber Eats
|Donald
|McBain
|Vice president of strategy and development
|United Malt Group
|Nina
|Nyman
|Chief marketing officer
|UnLtd.
|Louise
|Eyres
|Head of marketing
|Vanguard Australia
|Dean
|Chadwick
|Chief marketing and commercial officer
|Velocity Frequent Flyer
|Anny
|Havercroft
|Director of brand innovation and marketing
|Verizon Media
|David
|Henderson
|Marketing director
|Vicinity Centres
|Paul
|Jones
|Chief customer and digital officer
|Virgin Australia
|Andrew
|Egan
|General manager of marketing
|Viva Energy Australia
|Olga
|Specjalska
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|VMWare
|Tamika
|Sercombe
|General manager of marketing
|Vocus
|Jason
|Bradshaw
|Chief customer and marketing officer
|Volkswagen Group Australia
|Julie
|Hutchinson
|Marketing director
|Volvo Car Australia
|Nicole
|McInnes
|Director of marketing and commercial, Australia and New Zealand
|WW
|Melissa
|Davison
|Regional strategy director, Asia Pacific
|Weir Minerals
|David
|Mulally
|General manager of merkting, customer and brand
|Western Sydney Airport
|Martine
|Jager
|Chief digital and marketing officer
|Westpac
|Sven
|Lindell
|Chief marketing officer
|Winning Group
|Gail
|Williamson
|Chief growth officer
|WiseTech Global
|Meg
|O’Neill
|Executive vice president of development and marketing
|Woodside Energy
|Andrew
|Hicks
|Chief marketing officer
|Woolworths Group
|Yves
|Calmette
|Chief marketing officer and executive communications director
|WWF-Australia
|Rachael
|Powell
|Chief customer officer
|Xero
|Vladka
|Kazda
|Marketing director, Australia
|Xero
|Joachim
|Holte
|Chief marketing officer
|Youi
|Steve
|Brennen
|Chief customer officer
|Zip Co
|Katrina
|Ang
|Director of marketing
|Zip Co
chief marketing officer chief marketing officers CMO CMO Power List CMOs marketing bosses marketing chiefs People's Choice CMO
