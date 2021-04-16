Know A Standout Marketing Boss? Nominate Them For B&T’s CMO Power List!

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
B&T, in partnership with Are Media, is launching its first-ever CMO Power List, and we’re offering each and every one of you the opportunity to have your say on who deserves to make it!

The CMO Power List will recognise and rank the top 20 marketing bosses in Australia, and after the year we all just had, there is definitely no shortage of people who are worthy of consideration.

We will also name a People’s Choice CMO, to be decided by a popular vote. So, if you know someone who is carving it up on the client side, this is your chance to help them get the recognition they deserve.

Here’s how it’s going to work

Peer nominations for B&T’s CMO Power List are open now, so those of you who wish to put forward a trailblazing marketing chief can do so in the comments section at the bottom of this article (you’ll need to sign in to LinkedIn first though). All we need is their name, position title and company/brand they work for.

We’ll be accepting peer nominations until Monday 26 April 2021, so there are just a few days left to nominate, people!

It will then be time for us to go away and put together a final list of candidates for the coveted honour of People’s Choice CMO, before we open the voting lines on Wednesday 28 April. Voting for the People’s Choice CMO will close on Wednesday 12 May.

Then, it’s the big reveal of B&T’s first CMO Power List, which will take place on Monday 28 June, and will include interviews with each of the top 20 marketing leaders who made the cut, along with the People’s Choice CMO.

For those overcome with excitement, here are the key dates once more…

  • Peer nominations close for CMO Power List: Monday 26 April 2021
  • Voting opens for People’s Choice CMO: Wednesday 28 April 2021
  • Voting closes for People’s Choice CMO: Wednesday 12 May 2021
  • CMO Power List revealed: Monday 28 June 2021

We’ve put together a (long) list of marketing bosses who we think are worthy of a shot at making B&T’s CMO Power List, but remember to add any others we have missed in the comments section at the bottom of this article!

CMO Power List nominees

NAME SURNAME POSITION TITLE COMPANY/BRAND
Julia Laycock Head of marketing 7-Eleven
Kathryn Galvin Head of brand marketing 9Now
Jocelin Abbey Head of marketing ABC
Michael Miller Executive general manager of marketing and international trade Adbri
Michelle Stephenson Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand Adobe
Andrew Balint Vice president of marketing, Australia and New Zealand Afterpay
Adam Lockie Marketing manager AGL Energy
Renae Smith Chief customer officer AIA Australia
Alexandra Aguirre-Tully Brand lead Airtasker
Mark Richardson Marketing director Aldi
Fiona Lake Chief marketing officer Allianz Retire+
Christopher Winters Marketing manager ALS
Blair Simmons Marketing director Alumina
Renee Garner Chief marketing officer Amaysim
John Marlowe Marketing manager Amcor
Jee Moon Vice president of marketing American Express
Andrew Ford Head of marketing and content AMP
Liz Attia Head of marketing Amplifon
Tamir Cheng Head of marketing, strategy and insights Ampol
Sweta Mehra Chief marketing officer ANZ
Kjetil Undhjem Head of marketing and brand strategy, Australia ANZ
Belinda Marsden Tongue Marketing manager APA Group
Mark Berger Brand marketing manager ARB Corporation
Roxanne Costello Global general manager of marketing Aristocrat
Jenni Dill Chief marketing officer Arnott’s Group
Liz Towler General manager of marketing ASX
Nikki Warburton Chief marketing officer Audi Australia
Darren Brownsey National marketing and sales executive Aurizon
Victoria Primrose Global head of marketing Aurora Expeditions
Rob Asselman Marketing manager AusNet Services
Ben Marland Vice president of sales and marketing Austal
Amber Collins Chief marketing officer Australia Post
Jonathan Kerr Chief growth officer Auto & General
Carly O’Keefe Head of marketing Aware Super
Danielle Williams Chief marketing officer, BOQ retail and Virgin Money Bank of Queensland
Rikki-Lee Merrin Group manager of marketing Bapcor
Paul Hogarth General manager of commercial and marketing Beach Energy
Matt Gray Head of marketing Bega Cheese
Sarah Bateson General manager of marketing Bendigo Bank
Andrea Michelle Gladigau Marketing manager Berlei
Amanda Schmidhofer General manager of customer experience and marketing Bingo Industries
Sharon Kenny Head of marketing and partnerships BizCover
Joanne Smith Chief marketing officer Blackmores Group
Lisa Dent Vice president of global marketing BlueScope
Kelly McBride Head of marketing Bonds
Josef Krechowitsch Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand USG Boral
Rahul Badethalav Head of strategy, marketing and investor relations Bravura Solutions
Candi Hart Head of marketing Breville Australia
Brett Ward General manager of marketing Brickworks Building Products
Natalie Sarich-Dayton Director of sales and marketing Brownes Dairy
Keith Murray General manager of marketing Bunnings
Sally Grosse Head of marketing Bupa
Nicole Stanners Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand Campari Australia
Brian Phan General manager of marketing Carlton & United Breweries
Kara Glamore Director of marketing and PR Carnival Cruise Line
Kellie Cordner Chief marketing officer Carsales
Jodie Koning Head of marketing and insights Cartology
Ryan Gracie Chief marketing officer Catch Group
Sarah Madden Senior customer marketing manager Cellarmasters
Sarah Jay Stacey Head of marketing Centuria Capital
Debbie Jensen General manager of marketing Challenger
Enza Capurso Head of marketing Charter Hall
Lisa Curry Head of marketing Chorus
Lauren Coar Group manager of digital communications and special projects CIMIC Group
Sophie O’Halloran Head of marketing Cleanaway Waste Management
Pamela Wyatt Group marketing director, ASEAN and South Pacific The Coca-Cola Company
Michael Apte Vice president of consumer marketing Cochlear
Lisa Ronson Chief marketing officer Coles
Monique Macleod Chief marketing officer Commonwealth Bank
Fiona Hartley Marketing manager Computershare
Annabel Ausmus Global chief marketing officer Corporate Travel Management
Kylie McKnight Marketing manager Costa Group
Christine Bishara Communications manager Credit Corp
Darren Connolly Head of marketing communications Cromwell Property
Geoff Measey Head of marketing communications Crown Resorts
Lauren Ford Marketing manager CSR
Caroline Bonpain Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand De’Longhi
Matt Edge Chief marketing officer Deakin University
Karrine Brannigan Senior vice president of marketing Dell Technologies
Raechelle Inman Chief marketing officer Dexus
Erin McRitchie Marketing manager, Dan Murphy’s Diageo
Jodie McLeod Marketing manager, rum Diageo
Linda Wellington Marketing manager, gin and light spirits Diageo
Nicole Dennis Head of Independent Retail Channel & Wholesaler Diageo
Emily Murren Director of consumer marketing Domain
Allan Collins Chief marketing officer, Australia and New Zealand Domino’s
Amanda Connors Director of marketing and communications dōTERRA
Maryanne Watson Communications and marketing manager Downer EDI Works
Bernice Muncaster Marketing and communications director, Asia Pacific DXC Technology
Celine Legros Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand Dyson
Martine Keep Marketing Manager Eagers Automotive
Michelle Hall Director of marketing Eclipx Group
Stephanie Larkin Head of marketing and communications Elders
Richelle Barker Marketing director Electrolux
Richard Anderson Group chief sales and marketing officer EML
James Burnett Group chief marketing officer Entain
Charles Wang Marketing and treasury manager Evolution Mining
Camille Baumann Global chief client officer eWave Commerce
Lee Siefken Head of marketing Excelsior Marketing
Alexandra Sloane Director of marketing and communications Facebook
Mitchell Mackey General manager of marketing Fauto Group
Jennifer Snell Head of digital marketing Finder
Richard Babekuhl Head of marketing, Australia Fisher & Paykel
Matt Fletcher Head of marketing Fitness First Australia
Roger Pecnik National marketing, technical andf customer service manager Fletcher Insulation
Clinton Hearne Head of marketing Flight Centre Travel Gorup
Danny Goeman Global director of sales and marketing Fortescue Metals Group
Hilary Perchard Chief customer, marketing and revenue officer Foxtel
Vicki Aristidopoulos Advisor Freely
Jenny Williams Chief marketing officer Fupay
Greg Bowell General manager of marketing G8 Education
Nicole Papoutsis Head of marketing and brand Genea
Jane Power Global marketing and transformation director GenesisCare
Emily Dawe Manager of brand and marketing The Perth Mint (Gold Corporation)
Sharon Goddard GM, Performance & Social Relations Gold Road
Shelley Morpeth Head of marketing Goodman
Aisling Finch Director of marketing, Australia and NZ Google
Melissa Prpic Head of digital and marketing, retail The GPT Group
Ewen Page Marketing communications manager GrainCorp
Natalie Ashes Head of marketing and e-commerce GraysOnline
Adriane McDermott Chief marketing officer Greencross
Alyssa Finlay Design and marketing analyst Growthpoint Properties Australia
Cate Sefton Area marketing director, Australia and New Zealand GSK Consumer Healthcare
Lara Thom Chief marketing officer Guzman y Gomez
Jennifer Collins Head of customer marketing GWA Group
Alana Hollings National brand manager Harvey Norman
Stuart Tucker Chief customer officer Hipages
Vivianne Arnold Chief marketing officer, Asia Pacific Hudson
Kevin Goult Marketing director Hyundai Motor Company Australia
Brent Smart Chief marketing officer IAG
Jodie Sangster Chief marketing officer, Australia and New Zealand IBM
Joshua Mackow Marketing director, Australasia IDP Education
Teena Wheat Marketing and communications advisor IGO
Matthew Blackwell Head of sales, marketing and major projects Iluka Resources
Nicole de Courcy Cann Marketing manager Incitec Pivot
Alana Burnside Director of marketing Industry Super Australia
Leesa Wardlaw Marketing Manager Ingenia Communities Group
Seb Brandt Chief marketing officer Inghams Group
Joel Goodsir Head of marketing Inspirations Paint
Bianca Bryson Chief marketing officer International Justice Mission Australia
Antoni Banicevic Head of marketing InvoCare
Daniela Roberts Head of adviser marketing and licensee communications IOOF Holdings
Lisa O’Reilly Marketing lead Iress
Natalie Flegg Marketing director Jaggad
Cathleya Buchanan Marketing director James Hardie
Heather Gyton-Carroll Head of marketing, Australia Janus Henderson Investors
Gary Siewert Marketing director JB Hi-Fi
Essie Wake Chief marketing officer JCDecaux
Tami Cunningham Director of marketing Johnson & Johnson
Dianna Young General manager of marketing Just Group
Bettina Pidcock Chief marketing officer Kennedy
Kristi Woolrych Chief marketing officer KFC South Pacific
Dean Norbiato General manager of marketing Kia Motors Australia
Belinda Driscoll Senior marketing manager, Australia and New Zealand Kimberly-Clark
Laurie Lai General manager of marketing Kmart Australia
Ross Metherell Director of strategy Kogan
Mim Orlando Marketing director, Asia Pacific Lavazza
Anthony Lieu Head of marketing LegalVision
Sally Edvardsen Head of marketing Lendlease
Wendy Mak Chief marketing officer Link Group
Sarah Tucker Head of marketing, Asia Pacific LinkedIn
Darryn Wallace Marketing and innovation director Lion Dairy & Drinks
Nicole Ford Head of marketing Macquarie Group
Lucy Briggs Head of marketing Magellan Financial Group
Patricia Cheung Senior director of brand and destination marketing, Asia Pacific Marriott International
Bronwyn Powell Marketing director Mars Food Australia
Emily Dowling Marketing director Mars Pet Nutrition Australia
Jacinta Whitehead Director of marketing, Australia and New Zealand Mattel
Chris Brown chief marketing officer McDonald’s Australia
Julia Edwards-Smith Group executive, marketing and digital McMillan Shakespeare Group
Fiona Le Brocq Senior executive, brand and marketing Medibank
Rene Rached Head of marketing Medibank
Simon Ryan Marketing manager, Asia Pacific Megaport
Simon Cheng Chief marketing officer Menulog
Helen Kealy Head of marketing Metcash
Jo Feeney Chief marketing officer Michael Hill
Pip Arthur Chief marketing officer and communications director Microsoft Australia
Daniel McDermott Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand Mimecast
Camille Henderson Communications and brand manager Mineral Resources
Natasha Ryko National marketing director Mirvac
Kylie Smith Chief digital, communications and marketing officer MLC
Siobhan Keaton General manager of brand and content MLC
Liana Lorenzato Chief marketing officer Modibodi
Ella McCarthy General manager of marketing and communications Monadelphous
Fabian Marrone Chief marketing officer Monash University
Jason Olive Marketing director Movember Australia
Hannah Rowe Head of marketing and brand MS Queensland
Paul Cavanagh General manager of brand, marketing and sales MSWA
Renee Salaberry Global chief marketing officer Nanosonics
Suzana Ristevski Chief marketing officer National Australia Bank
Chris Taylor Chief marketing officer National Heart Foundation
Harvey Sanchez Chief marketing officer Nearmap
Martin Brown Director of e-business, strategy and marketing, Oceania Nestlé Australia
Andrew Braun General manager of marketing Netwealth
Kyoko Sasahara Manager of marketing and logistics Newcrest Mining
Mark Reinke Managing director of consumer News Corp Australia
Karyn Turbill Chief marketing officer NEXTDC
Chris Donald Head of marketing Nib Group
Lizzie Young Managing director of local markets and group marketing Nine
Geraldine Davys Marketing director Nissan Motor Corporation
Tony Quarmby Executive general manager of marketing Tourism NT
Melanie Byrne Communications and marketing manager NRW Holdings
Amanda MacMillan Global lead, marketing Nufarm
Neysa Goh Head of marketing, Oceania Puma Group
Jessica Richmond General manager of marketing Officeworks
Elaine Herlihy Chief marketing officer OFX
Kerry Scott Marketing manager Oil Search
Marella Gibson Chief marketing officer, Australia and Asia Omni Bridgeway
Stephen Cramer Head of marketing and innovation Opal Packaging
Melissa Hopkins Chief marketing officer Optus
Bernadette Conlon Chief marketing officer, Australia and New Zealand Oracle
James Dampney Global head of commercial and marketing Orica
Jeremy Weiss General manager of marketing Origin Energy
Laura O’Brien Marketing and digital experience manager Orora
Sheila Chan General manager of marketing and sales OZ Minerals
David Higgins Head of marketing Pendal Group
Adrian Firth Manager of brand and communications Perenti
Eric Thomson Global marketing director Pernod Ricard Winemakers
Jason Hunt Senior marketing manager Perpetual
Andrew Fahey Founder and chief marketing officer PointsBet
Katherine Napier Marketing manager PolyNovo
Catherine Anderson Chief customer officer Powershop Australia
Phesephony Naidoo Head of marketing and communications PracticeHub
Jo Boundy Chief marketing officer Qantas Group
Sara Foale Chief marketing officer QBE Insurance
Sara Lappage Chief marketing officer QMS Media
Nada Rodic Group marketing manager Qube Property
Renee Davidson General manager of marketing and digital RACQ
Justine Hick Marketing manager Ramsay Health Care
Melina Cruickshank Chief audience and marketing officer REA Group
Saurabh Jain Marketing director, consumer hygiene, Australia and New Zealand Reckitt Benckiser
Alicia Engleder Marketing director Red Bull
Brad Fuller Marketing lead Reece Group
Annaliese McRae Marketing coordinator Reliance Worldwide Corporation
Line Andersen Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand ResMed
Bec Gascoigne Head of marketing Retail First
Clare O’Brien Marketing manager Return-It
Derek Smith Marketing director Rio Tinto
Neil Ridgway Chief brand and marketing officer Rip Curl
Chaminda Ranasinghe Chief marketing officer RMIT University
Josh Grace Chief marketing officer Samsung Australia
Peter Harris Marketing manager, crude Santos
Jane Palfreyman Director of marketing SBS
Kate Massey Head of Asia Pacific Searchspring
Babi Kahveci Head of brand and marcomms Seek
Suzanne Robertson Head of marketing Seek
Eva Ross Chief marketing and customer officer Sendle
Charlotte Valente Chief marketing officer Seven West Media
Allana May Chief marketing officer Shaver Shop
Katie Saunders General manager of marketing Simplot Australia
Kristina Surkova Marketing manager, brand and campaigns Smartgroup Corporation
Hayley Dodman Head of marketing Sonic Healthcare
Brent Hill Executive director of marketing South Australia Tourism Commission
Sabine Mannl Marketing manager South32
Nikki Clarkson Chief marketing officer Southern Cross Australia
Olly Emery Chief marketing officer Spaceship
Mark Migliorini Chief marketing officer Sportsbet
Serena Leith Director of marketing, Asia Pacific Spotify
Jodie Levistki Head of marketing and communications Steadfast Group
Jo Katsos Marketing director, Australia STIHL
Ben Allen General manager of customer and group marketing Stockland
Laura Allman Head of marketing StoreLocal Group
Kate Brody Regional marketing director, ANZSEA Subway
Mim Haysom Chief marketing officer Suncorp
Janet Newton Head of marketing Super Retail Group
Carolyn Bendall Head of marketing Swinburne University of Technology
Sidone Thomas General manager of technology, data and digital Sydney Airport
Christina Erskine General manager of marketing Sydney Opera House
Luke Waldren Executive general manager of marketing, customer, VIP and product Tabcorp
Karen Madden Director of marketing, communications and fundraising Taronga Conservation Society Australia
Caroline Hounsell Head of marketing Tassal Group
Darren Needham-Walker Group director of marketing and communications TechnologyOne
Renee Gangemi Head of marketing TEDx Sydney
Jeremy Nicholas Chief marketing officer Telstra
Josie Brown Chief insights and marketing officer Tennis Australia
Mahinthan Sundaranathan Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand The a2 Milk Company
Alexander Meyer Chief marketing officer The Iconic
George Hughes Chief marketing officer The Star Entertainment Group
Jacinta Fisher Marketing director The Walt Disney Company
Michael Branagh Group executive of global marketing Tourism & Events Queensland
Susan Coghill Chief marketing officer Tourism Australia
John Pappas Chief marketing officer Toyota
Kieren Cooney Group executive of consumer TPG Telecom
Cass Becher Head of marketing and customer experience Transurban
Angus Lilley Chief marketing officer Treasury Wine Estates
Andy Morley Head of marketing, Australia and New Zealand Uber and Uber Eats
Donald McBain Vice president of strategy and development United Malt Group
Nina Nyman Chief marketing officer UnLtd.
Louise Eyres Head of marketing Vanguard Australia
Dean Chadwick Chief marketing and commercial officer Velocity Frequent Flyer
Anny Havercroft Director of brand innovation and marketing Verizon Media
David Henderson Marketing director Vicinity Centres
Paul Jones Chief customer and digital officer Virgin Australia
Andrew Egan General manager of marketing Viva Energy Australia
Olga Specjalska Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand VMWare
Tamika Sercombe General manager of marketing Vocus
Jason Bradshaw Chief customer and marketing officer Volkswagen Group Australia
Julie Hutchinson Marketing director Volvo Car Australia
Nicole McInnes Director of marketing and commercial, Australia and New Zealand WW
Melissa Davison Regional strategy director, Asia Pacific Weir Minerals
David Mulally General manager of merkting, customer and brand Western Sydney Airport
Martine Jager Chief digital and marketing officer Westpac
Sven Lindell Chief marketing officer Winning Group
Gail Williamson Chief growth officer WiseTech Global
Meg O’Neill Executive vice president of development and marketing Woodside Energy
Andrew Hicks Chief marketing officer Woolworths Group
Yves Calmette Chief marketing officer and executive communications director WWF-Australia
Rachael Powell Chief customer officer Xero
Vladka Kazda Marketing director, Australia Xero
Joachim Holte Chief marketing officer Youi
Steve Brennen Chief customer officer Zip Co
Katrina Ang Director of marketing Zip Co

