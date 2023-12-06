Kmart Does Christmas Via Dentsu Creative

Kmart Australia has launched its 2023 Christmas Campaign, spotlighting the retailer’s extensive gifting and matching apparel ranges ahead of the festive season.

The national campaign features a series of TVCs created with Dentsu Creative and directed by Mitch Kennedy at The Producers. Each spot showcases Kmart’s festive range, starting with a Merry Matching family showcasing printed dresses and shirts, while the gifting spots reinforce Kmart’s position as the number one destination for all things gifting this Christmas with kids twirling, skating and jumping.

Rennie Freer, general manager of marketing at Kmart said, “We’ve made shopping for Christmas gifts easier this year, customers will find something for everyone on their list with our range of gifts for someone special, for kids, for the home lover, for the foodie and more! This campaign is packed with offers that represent amazing value, newness, and exclusivity – making gift buying easy this Christmas.”

“Whether you’re dressing up for a day at the beach, parties, or your bedtime – this year’s Christmas apparel range covers all our customers’ needs through the holiday period, all at our famously low prices. Building on from our previous success with family matching ranges, we have no doubt this year will be bigger and better, with our customers already loving the new seasonal looks.”

The integrated campaign will extend across YouTube, OOH, catalogues, radio, social media, digital display, PR and instore celebrating Kmart’s iconic festive apparel ranges and gifts for the whole family – even pets!

Credits

Kmart Australia

– Rennie Freer – Kmart Marketing General Manager

– Jacinta Whitehead – Kmart Head of Brand

Agency: Dentsu Creative

– Director: Mitch Kennedy

– Production company: The Producers

– VFX Post Production: Cadre

– Post Production: Manimal

– Music: Final Sound

– Wellcom – Photography Studio

– UM – Media Partner







