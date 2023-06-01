Kia Cashes In On Sydney’s Vivid To Display New EV

The 2022 GOOD DESIGN Award category winning Kia Concept EV9 has finally arrived in Australia, making its local debut as the brand’s hero display at Vivid Sydney.

Fresh from its most recent appearance at the Shanghai International Auto Show in April, the award-winning Kia Concept EV9 was also on show at last year’s FIFA World Cup 2022.

Sitting atop the first-of-its-kind ‘Kia Helix’ activation, it blends the worlds of futuristic design and organic shapes. Showcasing what to envisage from Kia’s upcoming flagship model and most anticipated electric vehicle to date, the Kia EV9, the production version of the concept. The bespoke structure in Circular Quay stages the Kia Concept EV9 in an animated show set to a soundscape celebrating innovation and intuitive, natural design.

Kia Australia’s general manager of Marketing, Dean Norbiato, said: “As the world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas, Vivid Sydney attracts a huge influx of domestic and international visitors to the city.

“We feel honoured to showcase the Kia Concept EV9 for the first time in Australia. As a brand, we continue to evolve our experiential offerings to ensure we’re always representing Kia in a fresh and innovative light.”

After Vivid Sydney concludes, the Kia Concept EV9 will remain in the State to fulfil its next display duties at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023TM matches taking place in Sydney from July 20.

Also, making its Vivid Sydney debut is Kia’s most powerful production vehicle ever, the Kia EV6 GT.

The ‘Kia Wave’ first featured at the Australian Open and has been sustainably repurposed to showcase the EV6 GT to an eager Vivid Sydney audience. Elevated atop a 9.5m LED ramp, the Kia EV6 GT appears to be flying – a nod to its impressive performance credentials as well as the current EV6 GT brand campaign, which features the Flying Theme from E.T scored by the legendary John Williams.