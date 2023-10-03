KFC Opens First Ever Secret Nightclub With Aussie Producer Luude

When it comes to iconic pairings, there aren’t many that beat a night out on the town and a delicious KFC feed on the way home. Until now that is… Previously, Aussies have always had to leave the club to satiate their cravings. But if you’ve ever been dancing in the middle of the club and thought to yourself, “damn, I could smash some KFC right here, right now”, well, don’t we have a treat for you: introducing the Fried Side Club. That’s right, we’re going KENTUCKY FRIED CLUBBIN’!

In what can only be described as the most certified banger news story of the year, KFC is sashaying its way onto the d-floor with its very own nightclub, but it’s for one night and one night only! To really get the Fried Side Club heaving, the dancefloor will be headlined by Aussie producer legend Luude (lead image), along with support from fellow Aussie artists, Kinder and Foura. If that wasn’t enough, to celebrate the launch and keep clubgoers sustained, the Fried Side Club will be slinging a brand-new, tasty AF product collab: Luude’s Zinger Sliders, all night long and FREE for all attendees.

Arriving as a pair, each packed with half a Zinger Fillet and lettuce, with one loaded with Chilli Relish and one with Supercharged Sauce, Luude’s Zinger Sliders are not just certifiably fire, but they can also be comfortably held in one hand, freeing partygoers to fist pump with the other all night long. That’s right, you can slay in the club to “can’t you hear, can’t you hear that thunder” while tucking into Kentucky Fried Chicken – paradise has truly arrived.

And don’t stress if you’re craving the food but not the groove, as Luude’s Zinger Sliders will be available from the Secret Menu via the KFC App from today until October 30th. Don’t know what the Secret Menu is? Well, let’s just say the Colonel has more secrets than just our famous 11 herbs and spices up his sleeve, so if you wanna hook into some special menu items simply download the KFC App, drag down the menu page and hold it for quick 11 seconds to get a peek behind the curtain.

Arriving fresh off his latest release, TMO (Turn Me On), Luude entered the charts and into the nation’s hearts in 2021 with his remix of the iconic Men at Work anthem, Down Under, coming in at #65 in the 2021 Hottest 100 and is set to drop a set list packed with more heat than Supercharged Sauce for attendees. But where? Well for now that’s a secret, but ticket holders will need to locate the new central Sydney KFC “restaurant” and enter through the secret (fridge) door to get inside.

Opening its doors from 8pm to 3am on the night of Saturday 21st October, partygoers who score a ticket to the Fried Side Club will have the address revealed just 48 hours beforehand. Tickets will be available via Moshtix from today (4th October 2023) at 9am, so foodies and club fiends alike better be fast, because much like KFC’s famous fried chicken, once they’re served up, they won’t last long!

And for the ultimate KFC and Luude fans keen on some new merch, there will also be tasty KFC x Luude t-shirts and KFC sliders (the ones for your feet) on offer inside the Fried Side Club, with all merch and ticket sales supporting the KFC Youth Foundation and its charity partners: Black Dog Institute, ReachOut Australia and Whitelion. Anyone who misses out on tickets to the club can also pick up a groovy new KFC x Luude fit via the KFC Merch Store at kfcmerchstore.com.au.

Tami Cunningham, CMO at KFC Australia, commented: “We are committed to supporting Australia’s music industry and nightlife and providing Aussies with the ultimate KFC experience. It’s so exciting to be partnering with such incredible local Aussie talent on what is sure to be a fantastic night out and we cannot wait to open the doors to our very first nightclub in Australia. We love to throw a gig, so we’re encouraging fans to grab their tickets, unleash their free spirits and embrace the fried side of life.”

Luude said: “KFC has been a staple on the diet forever – so when they reached out to partner on a project, I was 100% keen. We’re setting up a secret club that is a replica KFC store, you’ve even got to go through the fridge to get in – it’s sounding wicked. They’ve also let me create a Secret Menu item too, so you’ll be able to ask for Luude Zinger Sliders all over Australia. A childhood dream collab.”