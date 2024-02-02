Kerry Stokes’ Defence Of Ben Roberts-Smith Could Cost Him North Of $30m

Kerry Stokes’ Defence Of Ben Roberts-Smith Could Cost Him North Of $30m
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Kerry Stokes, chairman of Seven West Media, notably bankrolled Ben Robert-Smith’s unsuccessful defamation lawsuit against Nine last year, with a Federal Court judge finding that the former SAS soldier had, on the balance of probability murdered four Afghan civilians.

Stokes agreed to pay The Sydney Morning Herald’s legal fees on an indemnity basis which left him facing a $16 million bill.

However, that cost also accrues interest from the date of the order to the day that they’re paid. Currently, this is running at 10.1 per cent per annum. Roberts-Smith is due for an appeal hearing, too, meaning that a judgement may not be delivered until early next year.

Should the appeal fail, the Herald estimated that Stokes would need to pay around $3 million in interest plus $910,000 in security to cover the paper’s costs for the appeal. Combined with his own lawyer fees, the SMH reckons that Stokes could be on the hook for at least $30 million.

However, this isn’t the only time recently that Seven would seem to have backed the wrong horse in a high-profile defamation case. The network is currently spending $2,000 per week to cover Bruce Lehrmann’s rent on a property in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

Lehrmann had been accused of raping fellow Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins and is suing Network Ten and The Project host Lisa Wilkinson for defamation after Higgins aired the allegations but left Lehrmann unnamed. Lehrmann denies all charges.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Nine Seven

Latest News

Channel Factory Nabs Tom Heddon From MiQ
  • Marketing

Channel Factory Nabs Tom Heddon From MiQ

Channel Factory, a leading global technology and data platform, has appointed Tom Heddon (lead image) to the newly created role of Head of Sales for Victoria. This strategic move marks a significant step in Channel Factory’s ongoing expansion in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region. Heddon brings a wealth of experience in the media […]

ADIA Announces Return Of Future Leaders Program
  • Marketing

ADIA Announces Return Of Future Leaders Program

The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) has announced the return of its popular Future Leaders conference program, designed to develop business and leadership skills in the next generation of research and insights professionals. Lead Image: 2023 Future Leaders Session (supplied) Open to ADIA members and non-members, the Future Leaders program, which successfully launched in […]

Lumapixel Makes Cannes World Film Festival Finals With Breakdown Of Coffee Production Industry
  • Campaigns

Lumapixel Makes Cannes World Film Festival Finals With Breakdown Of Coffee Production Industry

Lumapixel, the Sydney-based creative production agency, was one of only four companies to reach the finals in the Best Documentary Short category at the Cannes World Film Festival ‘Remembering the Future’ awards for its brand documentary, THE REAL COST OF COFFEE, created in collaboration with client St Remio. Developed to promote emerging new talent, the […]

Malmsten & World Aquatics Renew Partnership Ahead Of Championships Launch Tomorrow
  • Marketing

Malmsten & World Aquatics Renew Partnership Ahead Of Championships Launch Tomorrow

Athletes across all aquatics sports are set to continue their competitions in world-class conditions, as World Aquatics and Malmsten reach an agreement to extend their partnership for another 4 years. The renewed contract has been established for the 2025-2028 period. Malmsten has been an Official Supplier of World Aquatics since 2009; during which time they […]

Beatgrid’s Cross-Media Solution Highlights Powerful Insights
  • Advertising

Beatgrid’s Cross-Media Solution Highlights Powerful Insights

Data from more than 500 global advertising campaigns by the advertising effectiveness currency Beatgrid, has revealed powerful insights into the changing viewership patterns of consumers as they move seamlessly between Linear TV, Connected TV (BVOD + AVOD) and Online Video in their hunt for the best content. Analysis of campaigns studied by Beatgrid’s precise deduplicated cross-media and […]

Nexxen Nabs Gretchen Johnson As Chief People Officer From Siprocal
  • Technology

Nexxen Nabs Gretchen Johnson As Chief People Officer From Siprocal

Nexxen has announced the appointment of Gretchen Johnson (lead image) as chief people officer. In the role, Johnson will lead Nexxen’s Human Resources and Talent Acquisition teams, focusing on culture and employee development to ensure the company continues to hire and retain best-in-class talent. Previously, Johnson served as chief people officer at Siprocal, a gaming […]