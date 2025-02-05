In this first of a new series, Speed’s managing director, Ian Perrin writes that we need to rethink our conversations around suicide.

Last year my dad took his own life. He battled depression for many years, so while it wasn’t a surprise, it was no less heart-breaking. As anyone who has lost a parent will know, it leaves a hole in the heart that never recovers.

Losing a parent to suicide adds to the pain, causing deep personal reflection, and quite honestly self-loathing. And while societal attitudes toward mental health and its repercussions have evolved, suicide remains a sensitive topic, carrying a stigma that persists in our society.

I feel awkward and slightly embarrassed writing this, and I am sure it’s not easy to read either.

But we must change this narrative. By fostering open and honest conversations about suicide, we can begin to support those who are struggling. That’s why SPEED is proud to partner with B&T to launch a new editorial series titled “Keep Talking.”

The premise is simple: we invite senior industry leaders to share their personal experiences with mental health in a monthly column, after which they will nominate someone else to continue the conversation.

In each article, we will ask the author to share the best piece of mental health advice they have ever received, with the hope that these insights will be valuable to others.

I will begin by reflecting on my own journey of mourning my father.

Initially, I felt disbelief, which quickly gave way to the practicalities of life. Organising his estate and managing the necessary administrative tasks provided a distraction for my mind.

In hindsight, it’s clear that I was merely sidelining my grief rather than truly processing it. However, this coping mechanism can only last so long, and after a difficult emotional breakdown during a family holiday, I realised I needed help.

Thanks to a therapist and a supportive family, I was able to regain my mental health, though I often wonder how much more pain I might have endured without that breakdown.

As mortifyingly difficult as it was, it became the catalyst for the change I so desperately needed. In a sense I feel I was somehow lucky, as there are many people who can’t afford a therapist, don’t have a supportive family or can’t call on good friends for advice.

Which leads me to the best mental health advice I’ve ever received which came from my good friend Adam Ferrier. He once told me, “We are all closer to insanity than we will ever admit, and life is often a fight to avoid it.”

While it may not be the most uplifting sentiment, it resonated with me because it highlights our shared struggles with mental health. Understanding that we are often all in this together somehow eases the burden. Adam has graciously agreed to continue the conversation in the next article.

If you would like your business to be involved, or for me to speak to your teams about mental health, please email me at [email protected]. Or if you would like to sponsor my efforts to run the 89-kilometre Comrades Marathon in my father’s memory, please visit Lifeline.