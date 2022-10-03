Kayo Sends Special Into Bat For Its Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup Camapign

Kayo Sports has launched a new brand campaign ahead of this year’s ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup via Special, featuring international cricket star David Warner, familiar voice Brett Lee and one unfortunate Kayo-less cricket fan who gambled on catching the action… and lost.

The campaign debuted during the NRL Grand Final with the spot, “What Happens,” which warns fans that by missing your team’s match, you’re risking the ire of everyone.

Including but not limited to: part time delivery bike riders, rock jocks, fiancés, cheesy daytime train-wreck TV chat show hosts, grizzled local police detectives, Brett Lee, and even your own beloved parents. In a spiralling series of events, the unsuspecting fan’s life falls apart one part at a time.

Kayo Sports is the streaming home of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup, with all 45 matches live and ad-break free during play. Meaning with Kayo, fans won’t miss a minute of the action, whatever nation they support.

Kayo Sports marketing director, Kim McConnie, said: ‘With the footy season wrapping up and winter coming to an end, Aussies are more than ready for a summer of blockbuster cricket action. For cricket fans all over Australia, Kayo has you covered with five different touring nations, two World Cups and more than 1600 hours of live action, we haven’t seen a summer like this – all live, with our game-changing innovations and Fox Cricket’s expert commentary team.”

CREDITS

Client: Kayo Sports

Kim McConnie: Marketing Director

Matthew Bartolo: Senior Marketing Manager

John Matthews: Director of Partnerships

Tim Micallef: Head of Media & Planning

Anna Stamatatos: Head of Production, Foxtel

Celeste Marsden: Senior Integrated Producer, Foxtel

Creative Agency: Special

Cade Heyde: Partner & CEO

Lindsey Evans: Partner & CEO

Tom Martin: Partner & CCO

Julian Schreiber: Partner & CCO

Dave Hartmann: Partner & CSO

Vince Osmond: Creative Director

Jade Manning: Creative Director

James Beswick: Senior Creative

Rowan Foxcroft: Senior Creative

Adam Shear: Head of Design

Sevda Ćemo: Head of Film & Content Production

Bill Doig: Senior Producer

Tori Lopez: General Manager

Jake Stopper: Team Lead

Genevieve Bowes: Business Manager

Media Agency: Mindshare

Production Company: Rabbit

Lachlan Dickie: Director

Lucas Jenner & Alexandra Hay: Executive Producers

Morgan Hind: Producer

Aaron McClisky: DOP

Pete Davies: Production Design

Citizen Jane Casting: Casting

Post Production: White Chocolate, Foxtel

Simon Njoo: Editor

White Chocolate: VFX

Chris Grocott: Executive Producer

Olivier Fontenay: Colourist

Drew Morrison: Senior Creative, Kayo Sports

Dave Hunter: Audio Post Director, Foxtel