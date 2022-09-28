Katrina Troughton Named Adobe’s VP & MD Of Australia & New Zealand

Adobe has announced the appointment of Katrina Troughton as vice president and managing director of Adobe Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

In this role, Troughton will lead Adobe’s business and operations across Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Adobe Document Cloud, reporting to Simon Tate, Adobe’s president for Asia Pacific (APAC). Troughton’s most recent role was General Manager for IBM Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

“Australian and New Zealand businesses and governments continue to rapidly accelerate their digital transformation strategies and implementations, and Adobe’s market-leading technologies are seeing strong momentum across the region,” said Tate. “Katrina is an experienced and creative outcome-focused leader with a proven track record of delivering results and transforming businesses for sustainable growth. I’m delighted to welcome her into the Adobe business.”

Adobe’s strategy for unleashing creativity, accelerating document productivity, and powering digital businesses gives brands a competitive advantage, enabling them to engage customers across every digital touch point. With a track record built on innovation, category leadership, and rapidly expanding market opportunity, Adobe is well positioned for continued growth.

Troughton joins Adobe with over thirty years’ experience in the global technology sector, previously holding senior leadership roles in Australia, New Zealand, China, and the USA. In her most recent position as General Manager for IBM ANZ, she was responsible for driving growth and transforming client relationships to leverage technology across their businesses. In this role, Troughton was also responsible for the development and implementation of IBM’s first Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP). Troughton has a track record of growing software and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses in IBM, and executing transformations across operations, digital sales, digital marketing, partners, and client success. Troughton’s also brings extensive experience in acquisition integration, with responsibility for 40 acquisitions across her career.

“Adobe is a global category leader that helps everyone – from creative hobbyists and small businesses to global brands – design and deliver exceptional, personalised digital experiences,” said Troughton. “I have always held a passion for technology and am thrilled to be leading the Adobe Australia and New Zealand team. Digital has become the way for people to connect, work, learn, and be entertained, and I am confident Adobe is the best placed technology partner to help businesses, brands, and individuals succeed in today’s digital-first world.”

Troughton, who is passionate about career development and digital skilling within the IT industry, also currently serves on the TAFE NSW Advisory Board, is a Careers NSW Ambassador, and supports the development of women leaders through her work with Chief Executive Women. Her passion for culture, diversity, and inclusion in high-performance organisations saw her recognised as ‘CEO of the Year’ at the 2021 Australian LGBTQ Inclusion Awards.

Troughton has a Bachelor of Science, major in Physiology and Pharmacology, and a Bachelor of Commerce, major in Economics, from the University of Auckland.