Karl, Sonia Kruger, Melissa Leong & Ray ‘Alf’ Meagher Head Gold Nominations, As Logies Nominees Announced

The nominees for the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards have been announced ahead of the Australian television industry’s annual celebration of screen excellence and glamour on the Gold Coast on Sunday, June 19.

See the full list of nominees at the end of this article.

The nominees in the Most Popular and Most Outstanding categories reinforce Australia’s spectacular and vibrant TV industry, recognising talent and depth across entertainment, drama, comedy, reality, lifestyle, current affairs, factual and sport.

This year’s seven nominees for the coveted TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television are:

• Entertainer, broadcaster and comedian Hamish Blake

• Presenter and comedian Julia Morris

• Presenter and journalist Karl Stefanovic

• Judge and presenter Melissa Leong

• Acting legend Ray Meagher

• Entertainer and presenter Sonia Kruger

• Comedian and presenter Tom Gleeson

Live voting for all the Most Popular awards including the Gold Logie, starts today at 10am AEST for five weeks right through until the end of the red carpet telecast on June 19.

Fans can now vote for their favourites from the shortlisted nominees at tvweeklogiesvote.com. A full list of nominees across all popular and outstanding categories is below.

The TV WEEK Logie Awards announced three additions to this year’s event at this morning’s nominations event. Alongside his mate Graham Kennedy, Bert Newton shaped Australian TV as we now know it. In 2006 the Graham Kennedy Award for New Talent was introduced and this year the inaugural Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter will be introduced. Bert Newton was the ultimate Australian TV presenter and entertainer; a Logie Hall of Fame inductee, winner of four Gold Logie Awards and the host of TV’s most prestigious night 20 times.

Put simply Bert Newton was Australian TV and the Logies are thrilled to recognise his contribution and brilliance with this award. Patti Newton said: “We are so thrilled Bert is being recognised this way and will be part of the Logies every year moving forward. It was such a big part of his career and he just loved it, so I know he would be pretty pleased with this honour.”

The TV WEEK Logie Awards has also introduced a brand new award, the TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Australian Actor Or Actress in an International Program, to acknowledge and celebrate the huge number of Australians making their mark across the globe in international hits.

This year’s celebrations have been turned up to 11 with the addition of official TV WEEK Logies Event Ambassador, Sophie Monk. Monk’s television career started as a contestant on Australian reality series Popstars and she has gone to become one of Australia’s most enduring and popular stars with roles on shows including The Celebrity Apprentice Australia, Australia’s Got Talent, The Bachelorette, Love Island Australia and Beauty and the Geek. Her long standing ties to Queensland, a career spent working across all the major TV networks and a genuine affection for the Logies, makes her a fantastic Ambassador for the 2022 event, taking place on the Gold Coast on 19 June.

TV WEEK Editor Stephen Downie said: “What an amazing year of television it’s been and what a wonderful list of nominees. This year’s nominations showcase our television industry’s incredible creativity and depth of talent. Congratulations to everyone nominated. I can’t wait to see who takes home a Logie on June 19.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said all the nominees would receive a warm welcome to Queensland for the TV WEEK Logie Awards. “Only on the Gold Coast will you see the Gold Logie nominees lapping up our golden winter sunshine, golden beaches and gold-class tourism experiences next month. We can’t wait to welcome TV’s best back to Queensland to celebrate the achievements of the year.”

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said: “It’s only 35 sleeps until the 2022 Logies are back on the Gold Coast. The celebration of television’s night-of-nights is a highlight of our annual events calendar and I’m sure everyone will be in great spirits on the night. We wish all the nominees the best of luck.’’

The Star Gold Coast’s Chief Operating Officer, Jessica Mellor added: “As one of the Gold Coast’s biggest and best entertainment destinations, we can’t wait to be rolling out the red carpet for some of the country’s greatest silver screen talent. I’m looking forward to showing the television industry and viewers around the country how we celebrate in style here at The Star.”

With its hallmark razzmatazz and anything-can-happen-on-the-night excitement, the 62nd TV WEEK Logie Awards will take place on Sunday, June 19, within The Star Gold Coast Entertainment Precinct at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre. All the action from the red-carpet arrivals and awards-show celebrations will be telecast on the Nine Network and 9Now.