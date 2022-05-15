Karl, Sonia Kruger, Melissa Leong & Ray ‘Alf’ Meagher Head Gold Nominations, As Logies Nominees Announced
The nominees for the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards have been announced ahead of the Australian television industry’s annual celebration of screen excellence and glamour on the Gold Coast on Sunday, June 19.
See the full list of nominees at the end of this article.
The nominees in the Most Popular and Most Outstanding categories reinforce Australia’s spectacular and vibrant TV industry, recognising talent and depth across entertainment, drama, comedy, reality, lifestyle, current affairs, factual and sport.
This year’s seven nominees for the coveted TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television are:
• Entertainer, broadcaster and comedian Hamish Blake
• Presenter and comedian Julia Morris
• Presenter and journalist Karl Stefanovic
• Judge and presenter Melissa Leong
• Acting legend Ray Meagher
• Entertainer and presenter Sonia Kruger
• Comedian and presenter Tom Gleeson
Live voting for all the Most Popular awards including the Gold Logie, starts today at 10am AEST for five weeks right through until the end of the red carpet telecast on June 19.
Fans can now vote for their favourites from the shortlisted nominees at tvweeklogiesvote.com. A full list of nominees across all popular and outstanding categories is below.
The TV WEEK Logie Awards announced three additions to this year’s event at this morning’s nominations event. Alongside his mate Graham Kennedy, Bert Newton shaped Australian TV as we now know it. In 2006 the Graham Kennedy Award for New Talent was introduced and this year the inaugural Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter will be introduced. Bert Newton was the ultimate Australian TV presenter and entertainer; a Logie Hall of Fame inductee, winner of four Gold Logie Awards and the host of TV’s most prestigious night 20 times.
Put simply Bert Newton was Australian TV and the Logies are thrilled to recognise his contribution and brilliance with this award. Patti Newton said: “We are so thrilled Bert is being recognised this way and will be part of the Logies every year moving forward. It was such a big part of his career and he just loved it, so I know he would be pretty pleased with this honour.”
The TV WEEK Logie Awards has also introduced a brand new award, the TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Australian Actor Or Actress in an International Program, to acknowledge and celebrate the huge number of Australians making their mark across the globe in international hits.
This year’s celebrations have been turned up to 11 with the addition of official TV WEEK Logies Event Ambassador, Sophie Monk. Monk’s television career started as a contestant on Australian reality series Popstars and she has gone to become one of Australia’s most enduring and popular stars with roles on shows including The Celebrity Apprentice Australia, Australia’s Got Talent, The Bachelorette, Love Island Australia and Beauty and the Geek. Her long standing ties to Queensland, a career spent working across all the major TV networks and a genuine affection for the Logies, makes her a fantastic Ambassador for the 2022 event, taking place on the Gold Coast on 19 June.
TV WEEK Editor Stephen Downie said: “What an amazing year of television it’s been and what a wonderful list of nominees. This year’s nominations showcase our television industry’s incredible creativity and depth of talent. Congratulations to everyone nominated. I can’t wait to see who takes home a Logie on June 19.”
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said all the nominees would receive a warm welcome to Queensland for the TV WEEK Logie Awards. “Only on the Gold Coast will you see the Gold Logie nominees lapping up our golden winter sunshine, golden beaches and gold-class tourism experiences next month. We can’t wait to welcome TV’s best back to Queensland to celebrate the achievements of the year.”
Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said: “It’s only 35 sleeps until the 2022 Logies are back on the Gold Coast. The celebration of television’s night-of-nights is a highlight of our annual events calendar and I’m sure everyone will be in great spirits on the night. We wish all the nominees the best of luck.’’
The Star Gold Coast’s Chief Operating Officer, Jessica Mellor added: “As one of the Gold Coast’s biggest and best entertainment destinations, we can’t wait to be rolling out the red carpet for some of the country’s greatest silver screen talent. I’m looking forward to showing the television industry and viewers around the country how we celebrate in style here at The Star.”
With its hallmark razzmatazz and anything-can-happen-on-the-night excitement, the 62nd TV WEEK Logie Awards will take place on Sunday, June 19, within The Star Gold Coast Entertainment Precinct at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre. All the action from the red-carpet arrivals and awards-show celebrations will be telecast on the Nine Network and 9Now.
Full list of nominees
Most Popular Awards
TV WEEK Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Karl Stefanovic, Today/60 Minutes, 9Network
Melissa Leong, MasterChef Australia/Celebrity MasterChef Australia, Network 10
Ray Meagher, Home And Away, Seven Network
Sonia Kruger, Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with The Stars: All Stars, The Voice Australia, The Voice Australia Generations, Seven Network
Tom Gleeson, Hard Quiz, ABC
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
Carrie Bickmore, The Project, Network 10
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Leigh Sales, 7.30, ABC
Melissa Leong, MasterChef Australia/Celebrity MasterChef Australia, Network 10
Sonia Kruger, Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with The Stars: All Stars, The Voice Australia, The Voice Australia Generations, Seven Network
Tom Gleeson, Hard Quiz, ABC
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Popular Actor
Bernard Curry, Wentworth – The Final Sentence, FOXTEL Guy Pearce, Jack Irish, ABC
Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
Ray Meagher, Home and Away, Seven Network
Rodger Corser, Doctor Doctor, 9Network Stephen Peacocke, RFDS, Seven Network
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Popular Actress
Ada Nicodemou, Home and Away, Seven Network Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC
Bojana Novakovic, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC
Kitty Flanagan, Fisk, ABC
Sophie Dillman, Home and Away, Seven Network
Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent
Alessandra Rampolla, Married At First Sight, 9Network Carlos Sanson Jr, Bump, Stan
Matt Evans, Home and Away, Seven Network
Melanie Bracewell, The Cheap Seats, Network 10 Tony Armstrong, News Breakfast, ABC
Will Lodder, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
Most Popular Drama Program
Doctor Doctor, 9Network
Home and Away, Seven Network Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL RFDS, Seven Network
The Newsreader, ABC
Total Control, ABC
Most Popular Entertainment Program
Anh’s Brush with Fame, ABC
Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL
Hard Quiz, ABC
Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10 The Voice Australia, Seven Network
Most Popular Panel or Current Affairs Program
7.30, ABC
Australian Story, ABC
A Current Affair, 9Network Four Corners, ABC
The Front Bar, Seven Network The Project, Network 10
Most Popular Comedy Program
Aftertaste, ABC
Fisk, ABC
Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10 Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC
The Hundred with Andy Lee, 9Network
The Cheap Seats, Network 10
Most Popular Reality Program
The Block (Fans Vs Faves), 9Network
Celebrity Apprentice Australia, 9Network
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, Network 10 Married At First Sight, 9Network
MasterChef Australia, Network 10
SAS Australia, Seven Network
Most Popular Lifestyle Program
Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network Bondi Rescue, Network 10
Gardening Australia, ABC
Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL
The Living Room, Network 10 Travel Guides, 9Network
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Australian Actor Or Actress In An International Program
Angourie Rice, Mare of Easttown, BINGE and FOXTEL Jacki Weaver, Yellowstone, Stan
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus, BINGE and FOXTEL Sarah Snook, Succession, BINGE and FOXTEL
Troye Sivan, Three Months, Paramount+ Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale, SBS
2022 Most Outstanding Awards
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Drama Series
Bump, Stan
Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
RFDS, Seven Network
The Newsreader, ABC
Wentworth – The Final Sentence, FOXTEL
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie
Fires, ABC
New Gold Mountain, SBS The End, FOXTEL
The Tourist, Stan
The Unusual Suspects, SBS
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actor
Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL Jamie Dornan, The Tourist, Stan
Richard Roxburgh, Fires, ABC
Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC
Scott Ryan, Mr Inbetween, FOXTEL
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actress
Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC Claudia Karvan, Bump, Stan
Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC Isla Fisher, Wolf Like Me, Stan Miranda Otto, Fires, ABC
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actor
Colin Friels, Wakefield, ABC
Damon Herriman, The Tourist, Stan
Hugh Sheridan, Back To The Rafters, Amazon Prime Video Matt Nable, Mr Inbetween, FOXTEL
William McInnes. The Newsreader, ABC
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actress
Heather Mitchell, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
Katrina Milosevic, Wentworth -The Final Sentence, FOXTEL Mabel Li, New Gold Mountain, SBS
Noni Hazlehurst, The End, FOXTEL
Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC
Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program
Hard Quiz, ABC
Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC
The Masked Singer Australia Australia, Network 10 The Voice Australia, Seven Network
Most Outstanding Reality Program
Beauty and The Geek, 9Network
Celebrity Apprentice Australia, 9Network
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10 MasterChef Australia, Network 10
SAS Australia, Seven Network
Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
60 Minutes – ‘Nazi’s Next Door’, 9Network
7News – War In Ukraine, Seven Network
Four Corners – Bursting The Canberra Bubble, ABC Insight – Intimate Terrorism, SBS
The Project – Brittany Higgins Interview, Network 10
Most Outstanding Sports Coverage
2021 AFL Grand Final, Seven Network
2021/2022 Fox Cricket Ashes Coverage, FOXTEL
2022 Australian Open Women’s Final, 9Network
Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020, Seven Network State of Origin – Game 1, 9Network
Most Outstanding Children’s Program
Bluey, ABC
Dive Club, Network 10 & Netflix Australia Hardball, ABC
Little J & Big Cuz, NITV & ABC
Mikki Vs The World, ABC
Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program
Burning, Amazon Prime Video
Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra, ABC Incarceration Nation, NITV
See What You Made Me Do, SBS
The School That Tried To End Racism, ABC
