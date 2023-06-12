Kargo Brings Innovative Video Advertising Products To APAC Market

Enhanced pre-roll from Kargo is proven to capture attention and drive purchase intent .

Kargo, an Adtech leader in attention-based, innovative advertising solutions and services for brands, retailers, agencies and ecommerce is announcing the expansion of its video advertising capabilities in Australia, New Zealand, India and SEA. Kargo’s video solutions put brands front and centre with optimised creative ensuring that they are seen with the intended visual impact.

With a 15.8 per cent increase in video predicted in the region by Magna Global, quality video advertising solutions are in high demand. Kargo has consistently demonstrated the capability to deliver extraordinary experiences on the small screen using proprietary technology design and deep integrations into our highly curated supply. Kargo has driven the advancements within the advertising industry and now has three new video solutions, delivering attention and purchase intent for brands.

Branded Canvas squeezes your video back with additional product imagery and messaging, driving deeper awareness & memorability.

The Split Card offers large real estate next to the video ad, ideal for product showcases, promotional offers or oversized call-to-action prompts.

The Interactive execution adds subtle branding elements on top of the video for playful motion and bonus attention.

“Kargo delivers a high-quality video advertising experience that works better than standard pre-roll. Their unique technology and analytics helps us create campaigns that perform extremely well. With Kargo, we are confident that our video advertising is making an impact,” said Josh Chan, account director at Razorfish.

These formats have proven viewability and lift results as recent research from Mercury Analytics proves:

83 per cent viewability rate

79 per cent video completion rate

17 per cent lift in brand favorability over non-exposed viewers

16 per cent lift in purchase intent over non-exposed viewers

And in a direct comparison to YouTube video advertising, Kargo’s video solutions drove higher CTR and more conversions with a comparable cost-per-completed-view for an auto client.

“Kargo understands what works for consumers and brands. Enhanced video ads make brands relevant, capturing attention and increasing performance against key metrics, even above industry standards. We’re thrilled to offer our video advertising in APAC, where digital advertising, particularly video, is in a growth phase,” said Neill Pitt, sales director at Kargo APAC.

“APAC advertisers can make a better impression with Kargo-enhanced video ads.”