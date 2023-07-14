Judge Rules That Ex-Network 10 Star Commentator Peter van Onselen WAS In Breach Of Contract

Judge Rules That Ex-Network 10 Star Commentator Peter van Onselen WAS In Breach Of Contract
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



A judge has opted in favour of Network 10, declaring that Peter van Onselen WAS in breach of a non-disparagement clause when he penned a scathing opinion piece about the broadcaster in The Australian. 

Network 10 took its former political editor to court over allegations he had breached his contract after he claimed, in an opinion piece, that the broadcast was on the verge of a “disaster” and may not survive.

The journalist signed a non-disparagement clause with the network when he left in March this year. A non-disparagement clause means “you won’t say anything negative about the company or its products, services, or leaders—in any form of communication”.

Just months later, however, her wrote the opinion piece in which he said the broadcaster as “the minnow of Australian commercial television” and opined it was “out gunned and our rated” by its competitors.

Today, Justice David Hammerschlag confirmed the article did breach the clause.

Van Onselen said he hadn’t read the clause which meant he has a lifetime ban against bad-mouthing the network.

In his testimony, van Onselen said he asked Paramount’s vice-president of human resources Anthony McDonald whether the clause was legitimate.

“I assume the deed doesn’t shut down my right to talk about the network forever,” he said in the phone conversation.

“If the CEO f**ked a goat and everyone was piling on, I would be able to?”

McDonald allegedly reassured the commentator: “Yes, of course mate.”

Van Onselen appeared in the Supreme Court via video link from Italy on Friday.

The judge did, however, decline to make a permanent injunction that would restrain van Onselen from adversely commenting on the broadcaster.

A spokesperson told B&T Network 10 is satisfied with the outcome of the process. No further comments will be made.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

network 10 Paramount

Latest News

Image lead story Wise Launches First Australian OOH Campaign In Sydney
  • Campaigns

Wise Launches First Australian OOH Campaign In Sydney

Wise, the fintech company formerly known as TransferWise, has launched its first Australian Out-of-Home campaign across Sydney. The OOH advertisements can be seen on Sydney’s light rail, trains, around certain train stations and digital billboards at bus stops around the CBD and Sydney international airport. It follows the brand’s relaunch in March with a new […]

Twitter Launches Creator Revenue Sharing Program But Owes Ex-Staff AU$734M
  • Technology

Twitter Launches Creator Revenue Sharing Program But Owes Ex-Staff AU$734M

Months after Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that the platform would start sharing advertising revenue with creators, the program has finally launched. A post from the official @Twitter handle revealed the change and confirmed that, to be eligible, users would need to be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organisations — the paid-for verification services […]

JCDecaux Paints Australia Barbie PINK
  • Marketing

JCDecaux Paints Australia Barbie PINK

JCDecaux Australia partnered with Universal Pictures Australia to launch ‘Paint Australia Barbie Pink!’, a campaign designed to transform the nation into a vibrant and unforgettable celebration of Barbie, the biggest and pinkest movie event of the year. Max Eburne, chief commercial officer, JCDecaux Australia said: “The new Barbie film promises to be a must-see moment […]

Taboola Generative AI Capabilities Now Open To The Public!
  • Marketing

Taboola Generative AI Capabilities Now Open To The Public!

Taboola today announced the availability of its Generative AI for all Taboola advertisers running campaigns in English. This milestone follows a successful beta test of Taboola’s Generative AI capabilities, where global brands have used the technology to generate content and copy for ad creative, such as titles, images and headlines. With it, brands have reduced […]

Playground xyz’s High-Attention Marketplaces Now Available With PubMatic
  • Technology

Playground xyz’s High-Attention Marketplaces Now Available With PubMatic

Playground xyz and PubMatic have partnered to bring the former’s Attention Intelligence Platform (AIP) to PubMatic’s sell-side platform (lead image: Rob Hall, Playground xyz CEO). The new collaboration will allow advertisers to create bespoke, high-attention marketplaces within PubMatic’s platform. Playground xyz’s AIP technology combines eye-tracking panel data with AI to optimise Attention Time across both […]