JOY Agency And RAM Team Up To Show Off American Pickup Truck To Aussies

Leading independent integrated agency, JOY and Australia’s leading seller of American pickup trucks, RAM, have teamed up to introduce the world’s fastest pickup truck, the RAM TRX, to Australia.

Building on the success of RAM’s previous campaign line “RAM Eats Utes for Breakfast”, JOY has developed a full campaign with television commercials, out-of-home, digital and social media assets and activations to share why “The Ram Range Eats Everything Else for Breakfast”.

The new RAM TRX is the hero of the range and as the world’s quickest, fastest, most powerful pickup truck, doing 0-60mph in just 4.5 seconds, it dominates the campaign.

Martin Patton, principal at JOY, said JOY loves working on amazing brands like RAM Trucks.

“It’s a hugely exciting campaign to introduce the world’s best Pickup Truck to the Australian market. Our aim is to demonstrate nothing compares to RAM’s capabilities so potential buyers can see why RAM Trucks is the only choice for a full-size pickup. It’s the pioneer of the full-size pickup segment in Australia, the leading volume-seller in this country, as well as the No.1 volume market outside of North America.”

Libby Young, creative director at JOY said: “RAM is an iconic brand that represents performance and power. We’ve built the strategy around capturing the essence of a RAM Truck owner – Being Understood With Saying Very Little Is A Different Kinda Power. This is what served as the inspiration of the campaign line, ‘Enough Said’.”

“It was a huge team effort across the board, from our amazing client through to Director, Justin McMillian and his team who brought the concept to life in the face of gruelling weather and ungodly early hours.”

The full-size pickup space is one of the fastest growing segments in the Australian automotive industry and RAM Trucks, the leader, is nearing a new milestone of 20,000 deliveries. Globally, the pickup market was valued at nearly USD$223 billion in 2021 and is forecast to exceed USD$256 billion by 2028.

Justine O’Bryan, national marketing manager at RAM Trucks Australia said: “With 92% of car buyers researching purchases online using multiple touchpoints, it’s vital to reach audiences across a range of quality environments that appeal to the interests of our buyers. Our class-exclusive V8 HEMI® powered range is perfectly suited to motorsport enthusiasts so we’re kicking off our first activation featuring the new campaign today at the 2022 Bathurst 1000. With more than 100,000 race goers expected, the 6.2L Supercharged V8 HEMI®RAM TRX will no-doubt draw a crowd on our stand at ‘merch alley’ and across social media.”

CREDITS

Client:

Justine O’Bryan – National Marketing Manager, RAM

Agency:

Martin Patton – Planner/ Principal

Libby Young – Creative Director

Jeremy Wynne – Senior Writer

Antoinette Olivieri – Account Director

Mark Thomas – Senior Producer

Terry Kerr – Senior Producer

Production:

Director – Justin McMillan

Executive Producer / AD – Ian Kenny

Line Producer – Brian Ho

Heliguy

DOP – Peter Eastgate

Sound – Peter Graf

Post production:

Electric Sheep

White Chocolate

Lucas Vazquez

