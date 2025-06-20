Journalists Megan Pustetto & Alex Jae Launch Female-Led Podcast Network, Kind Regards 

Journalist and host of Australia’s #1 reality TV podcast So Dramatic!, Megan Pustetto, has partnered with award-nominated producer, comedian and writer Alex Jae to launch Kind Regards Network – a new podcast network dedicated to delivering premium, personality-driven content while amplifying voices from women and LGBTQ+ communities.

The female-led audio collective will offer a standout slate of bold, bingeworthy podcasts spanning pop culture, feminism, sex and relationships, life, comedy, reality TV and more. New shows will be hosted by former Editor-in-Chief of ELLE Australia and InStyle Australia, Justine Cullen; award-winning feminist author Clementine Ford; founder of Kinky History, Esmé Louise James; fan-favourite Married at First Sight bride Lauren Dunn; comedian Lizzy Hoo and TikTok star Tom B. Rich. Podcasts in the Kind Regards Network will be represented by independent podcast company Acast.

Since launching in 2020, So Dramatic! has evolved from a solo passion project into a multimedia powerhouse, known for its fearless reporting, exclusive interviews and insider scoops. With more than 18 million podcast downloads, 400k followers on social media and 150k unique monthly users for the So Dramatic! news website, the brand has redefined entertainment journalism for a digital age.

“Kind Regards was the obvious next step for me after everything I’ve achieved so far with So Dramatic!” said co-founder and head of creative Megan Pustetto.

“Each show has been carefully curated and created with the intent to entertain, empower and engage Millennial and Gen Z audiences. Every episode is like a handwritten note to the listener – personal, powerful and packed with personality.”

“We built the network we wish had existed,” added co-founder and head of production Alex Jae.

“Creator-first, women-led and vibing at the intersection of culture, connection and controlled chaos. We have a strong focus on real stories, bold perspectives, raw voices and content that sticks with you long after you’ve stopped listening”.

Pustetto and Jae are joined by seasoned media executive Nicole Corfe, general manager and head of commercial operations, as the brand expands its commercial footprint across audio, video, social, digital and live experiences.

Corfe joins with an impressive track record leading commercial content and partnerships for some of Australia’s most iconic media brands, including True North Media, InStyle Australia, Nine, Cosmopolitan, and David Jones’ Jones magazine. In her new role, she’ll oversee Kind Regards’ commercial operations, spearhead strategic brand partnerships and drive new revenue streams across all platforms.

Corfe is joined by accomplished sales leader Annika Rose, who takes on the role of Head of Brand Partnerships. A long-time collaborator of Corfe’s from their time at InStyle, Rose brings years of expertise in sales strategy and brand relationship management, further strengthening the network’s commercial edge.

With a cult audience already tuned in from the chart-topping success of So Dramatic! and spin-off show MAFS Afterparty, the network’s launch includes:

The Late Night Snacking Trivia Show with Justine Cullen

The Big Sister Hotline with Clementine Ford

Kinky History with Esmé Louise James

A Bit of Fun with Lauren Dunn

Reality Check with Tom B. Rich

Shitsuations from Lizzy Hoo

With more titles already in development, Kind Regards is set to become Australia’s new home for progressive, unfiltered, culturally relevant audio storytelling – and a major player in the creator-led media space.

Acast is the hosting, distribution and monetisation partner for So Dramatic! and podcasts in the Kind Regards Network. Contact the Acast sales team to discuss opportunities.