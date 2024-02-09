Josh Stephens & George Freckleton Launch Joint Effort Creative

Former AJF co-owner Josh Stephens & Creative Director George Freckleton have launched a new advertising, brand & marketing consultancy, Joint Effort Creative.

Stephens & Freckleton’s careers spanned agency networks Y&R, George Patts and Clemenger Group before helping AJF become one of Australia’s largest and most successful independent creative agencies.

“Building a successful agency with my partners and the people at AJF was a remarkable experience. We had a great time working on big brands with wonderful clients and fantastic suppliers. Now it’s time to get that buzz back,” said Stephens.

“Joint Effort is about experienced creatives working directly with like minded clients. We help bring together only the skillsets required to get the best results. No layers. Nothing unnecessary. Just smart people working together with clear shared objectives”.

Stephens called time on AJF in December 2022, whilst Freckleton departed in November 2023.

During their careers Josh and George have worked with leading organisations including Bega, Target, CUB, Lion, GMH, Remedy Drinks, iSelect, Mazda, Nintendo, Catch, Specsavers, Simply Energy, Cobs, Bendigo Bank, Jodi Lee Foundation, Australian Defence Force, Coles, Visit Victoria, Cadbury, Cricket Australia, Australian Federal Government and the AFL.