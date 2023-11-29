JOLT Launches Industry First In-App Advertising Solution

JOLT Launches Industry First In-App Advertising Solution
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



JOLT, Australia’s third-party verified, sustainable digital-out-of-home and electric vehicle charging network, today announced the launch of a first-to-market product that enables brands to further engage with high-value audiences with its new in-app advertising solution.

The first of its kind in Australia’s media industry, this solution provides an unparalleled one-to-one connection
with customers, whilst charging their EVs at JOLT stations, providing brands with a prolonged engagement window of more than 30 minutes.

The new product now allows brands to engage with JOLT’s audiences across multiple stages of the marketing funnel, utilising the dual spectrums of broadcast via JOLT’s digital out-of-home network and in-app advertising with engaged and highly desirable EV driver audiences.

The JOLT mobile app was designed with customer experience at the forefront. It provides information about
JOLT’s charger locations, navigation to the closest charger, live charger availability and allow customers to track their charging status in real time, providing a unique environment for brands to connect with highly engaged customers.

JOLT has again partnered with one of its foundation clients, Audi, to launch the in-app advertising solution, with the leading car manufacturer using JOLT’s in-app ads, along with JOLT’s digital out-of-home network, to create both awareness and encourage action for the launch of its latest luxury EV model, the Audi Q8 e-tron. JOLT’s in-app banner ads are clickable, encouraging customers to take action, such as booking a test drive or to ‘build their own Audi’.

“Audi has a clear mission in driving towards an electric future, so JOLT is a natural partner for us. The opportunity to reach and engage one-on-one with EV drivers in this unique, contextually relevant driving environment was a valuable opportunity as we launch the Q8e-tron. JOLT provides the ability to effectively hyper-target and engage with our desired audience both at a broadcast and one-to-one level,” said Kit Bashford, Audi’s marketing communications lead.

“Delivering 100% share of voice, and a proven extended dwell time on the JOLT app, this solution provides market leading engagement, and is a powerful complement to traditional digital channels. JOLT’s network usage base is continually growing – increasing by an incredible 602% in the past 12 months,” said JOLT NSW sales director, Hannah Pritchard.

“Our Australian industry-first solution allows brands to own the end-to-end charging experience, leveraging the half an hour-plus window of user dwell time. This also enables guaranteed brand exposure due to the utility that the JOLT app provides customers. There is nothing like it in the media environment”.

“We’re thrilled to have a leading brand like Audi on board as our in-app advertising launch partner. Audi was a foundation partner when JOLT launched in 2021 and is a like-minded brand with similar objectives of driving EV adoption and helping to reduce emissions for better climate outcomes”.

The new advertising solution announcement follows a significant growth phase for JOLT, as it continues to expand its Australian footprint via partnerships with Transport for NSW, multiple local councils and land owners, and further expansion in New Zealand’s Christchurch.

JOLT also announced a major deal with TELUS this year, for 5,000 EV chargers to be rolled out across Canada, and has launched in the UK with chargers now rolling out in London, and thousands planned across the UK in the coming years.




Please login with linkedin to comment

JOLT

Latest News

New BrandStory Format From Bonzai Allows 3x More Ad Space on Mobile
  • Media

New BrandStory Format From Bonzai Allows 3x More Ad Space on Mobile

Creative technology platform Bonzai has announced the launch of BrandStory – a new premium mobile ad format. BrandStory offers triple the ad space and 2.8 times greater time in view than single scroll ad formats, addressing the surging demand from brands worldwide for more real estate to drive real results by seamlessly intertwining awareness, exploration […]

B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Heads To Channel 7
  • Advertising

B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Heads To Channel 7

B&T went through the looking glass this morning, with editor-in-chief David Hovenden (above) appearing on Channel 7’s The Morning Show to get the general public involved in our search for Australia’s Greatest Ad. Hovenden chatted with Kylie Gillies and stand-in host Matt Doran about what makes a great ad and showcasing some of our favourites […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Opinion: The Tall Planner’s Kate Smither On The DBA Dilemma
  • Opinion

Opinion: The Tall Planner’s Kate Smither On The DBA Dilemma

The science is not in question – smarter people than I, with far more data, have codified it. The logic is not up for grabs…it makes sense that creating mental shortcuts to your brand keeps you at the top of your mind. Lead image: Kate Smither – Owner, The Tall Planner I wouldn’t even take […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
African woman using a cellphone in an office alone
  • Marketing

Ortto & Tall Bob Partner To Deliver Better SMS & MMS For Australian & NZ Businesses

Two Australian-born technology providers have joined forces to bring more power and choice to marketers in Australia and New Zealand with mobile messaging that is more local, cost-effective, and integrated. It’s a partnership that sees two Australian software companies come together to deliver a world-class mobile-first solution for marketers building data-driven, personalised, omnichannel campaigns. While […]

Slew Of New Hires At Snap Inc.
  • Media

Slew Of New Hires At Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. has announced a number of new recruits. B&T unaware if it positively impacted SEEK's share price.

Reddit Gets Playful Brand Refresh
  • Technology

Reddit Gets Playful Brand Refresh

This will be of interest to any Reddit fans, graphic designers or lovers of an orange so bright it burns the retinas.

Zitcha & Broadsign Partner To Drive Global In-Store Retail Media Market
  • Advertising

Zitcha & Broadsign Partner To Drive Global In-Store Retail Media Market

Zitcha and Broadsign have teamed up to integrate the Broadsign out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform with Zitcha’s retail media platform. The collaboration empowers retailers to maximise and monetise in-store digital display networks and enables advertising partners to easily view and book available in-store inventory and review campaign performance alongside the retailer’s other media channels. With the […]

Double Rainbouu & 7-Eleven Launch Exclusive Summer Fashion Label
  • Marketing

Double Rainbouu & 7-Eleven Launch Exclusive Summer Fashion Label

Today, 7-Eleven has announced a one-of-a-kind collaboration with the popular Sydney-based anti-resort wear label Double Rainbouu. Dropping tomorrow, December 1, just in time for summer, this limited-edition capsule will infuse the fashion brand’s rebellious spirit with a distinctly iconic 7-Eleven flavour. The unisex collection features five must-have styles comprising two signature Hawaiian shirts, a peaked cap, a bucket hat […]

realestate.com.au Extends Major Partnership With Sydney Swans
  • Marketing

realestate.com.au Extends Major Partnership With Sydney Swans

Australian property site realestate.com.au has announced the extension of its partnership with the Sydney Swans for two further seasons. Lead image: Tom Harley, Owen Wilson and Tom McCartin realestate.com.au has partnered with the Swans since 2016 and has called the back of the club’s iconic guernsey home since becoming a major partner in 2020. This […]

Avenue C Nabs Paula Lopes From KINESSO
  • Marketing

Avenue C Nabs Paula Lopes From KINESSO

Leading independent media agency, Avenue C, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Paula Lopes as Digital Director. Paula, a seasoned professional with over 17 years experience in the media industry, joins Avenue C from her role as Chief Operations Manager of KINESSO (merger of Reprise, Matterkind, and Kinesso specialities).

oOh!Media Fuses People & Performance At National Annual Revenue & Growth Conference
  • Advertising

oOh!Media Fuses People & Performance At National Annual Revenue & Growth Conference

oOh!media brought together more than 260 of its sales, operations, commercial, marketing, finance and leadership teams last week for its national annual revenue and growth conference. Held over two days at the picturesque Rydges Resort in Hunter Valley, the event ‘Fusing people and performance’ focussed on how to build a high-performance mindset and how it […]