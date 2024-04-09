JOLT Data Reveals 90% Of People Think It’s Important For Brands To Improve Sustainability Practices

JOLT, the third-party verified sustainable digital out-of-home and electric vehicle charging network, has leveraged its first-party data to gauge consumer trends, behaviours and opinions, providing a comprehensive bank of audience insights relevant to brand partners.

Topics include lifestyle, category trends, spending habits, sentiment on trending societal themes, and quantitative information, all of which are unmatched by any other out-of-home operator nationwide.

JOLT’s customer data has revealed the continued rise of the “profoundly conscious” consumer, demonstrating their steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability.

The insights showed that 82 per cent of people expressed deep concern about climate change’s impact on the environment and their desire to take action to be more environmentally conscious. In addition, 90 per cent of people think it’s important/very important for brands to improve their sustainability practices. The top motivations behind people’s desire to reduce their environmental footprint were a need to safeguard the planet for future generations, environmental impact awareness, health and wellbeing, and saving money.

The data also revealed an interesting snapshot of JOLT customers’ broader media consumption. JOLT’s consumer surveys show that they engage with a wide range of video entertainment. For example, 93 per cent of JOLT customers subscribe to video streaming content—with 69 per cent using Netflix—and a third say they are likely to switch providers in the next six months.

JOLT is the only out-of-home company nationally with access to critical first-party data, providing a unique offering to brands and advertisers. The JOLT audience is high-value, with more than a third (35 per cent) earning over $150,000 per annum, 57.1 per cent being professionals, managers, or business owners, and 73.6 per cent being aged between 25 and 54.

“JOLT’s access to first-party data is unparalleled in the Australian out-of-home industry, making advertising with JOLT an even more attractive proposition for brands,” said JOLT’s head of sales and platforms, Michael Selden.

“The data is providing integral insights into JOLT customers and their habits, motivations and sensibilities. These insights provide a critical perspective into customer engagement, awareness and spending behaviours. For brands, this data is pivotal to inform and tailor recommendations to deliver upon their strategies and objectives”.

“These insights around environmental sustainability directly align with JOLT’s mission to accelerate the transition to zero emissions through our free, fast and clean charging, making it easier for cities, brand partners and consumers to embrace green practices”.

JOLT’s multi-channel offering has continued to attract a multitude of diverse brands across Australia and beyond, including Audi, Telstra, Woolworths, Amazon, Nine Network, Government, Macquarie Bank, Mercedes, Commonwealth Bank, Binge, Polestar, Myer, Stan, Origin, NAB, GWM, Cool Ridge, Classic Laddie, Queensland Tourism, Live Nation, Snooze, Suncorp, ALDI, Allianz, BMW, Landrover, Mazda, Bunnings, Officeworks, Deakin University, Hostplus, RACQ, NRMA and Felix.

JOLT is continuing to expand its operations in Australia, following the roll-out of additional EV charging stations in NSW with Transport for NSW and a variety of other local council and land owner partnerships and New Zealand, along with its partnership with Canadian operator TELUS to roll out EV chargers across C