JOLT Data Reveals 90% Of People Think It’s Important For Brands To Improve Sustainability Practices

JOLT Data Reveals 90% Of People Think It’s Important For Brands To Improve Sustainability Practices
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



JOLT, the third-party verified sustainable digital out-of-home and electric vehicle charging network, has leveraged its first-party data to gauge consumer trends, behaviours and opinions, providing a comprehensive bank of audience insights relevant to brand partners.

Topics include lifestyle, category trends, spending habits, sentiment on trending societal themes, and quantitative information, all of which are unmatched by any other out-of-home operator nationwide.

JOLT’s customer data has revealed the continued rise of the “profoundly conscious” consumer, demonstrating their steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability.

The insights showed that 82 per cent of people expressed deep concern about climate change’s impact on the environment and their desire to take action to be more environmentally conscious. In addition, 90 per cent of people think it’s important/very important for brands to improve their sustainability practices. The top motivations behind people’s desire to reduce their environmental footprint were a need to safeguard the planet for future generations, environmental impact awareness, health and wellbeing, and saving money.

The data also revealed an interesting snapshot of JOLT customers’ broader media consumption. JOLT’s consumer surveys show that they engage with a wide range of video entertainment. For example, 93 per cent of JOLT customers subscribe to video streaming content—with 69 per cent using Netflix—and a third say they are likely to switch providers in the next six months.

JOLT is the only out-of-home company nationally with access to critical first-party data, providing a unique offering to brands and advertisers. The JOLT audience is high-value, with more than a third (35 per cent) earning over $150,000 per annum, 57.1 per cent being professionals, managers, or business owners, and 73.6 per cent being aged between 25 and 54.

“JOLT’s access to first-party data is unparalleled in the Australian out-of-home industry, making advertising with JOLT an even more attractive proposition for brands,” said JOLT’s head of sales and platforms, Michael Selden.

“The data is providing integral insights into JOLT customers and their habits, motivations and sensibilities. These insights provide a critical perspective into customer engagement, awareness and spending behaviours. For brands, this data is pivotal to inform and tailor recommendations to deliver upon their strategies and objectives”.

“These insights around environmental sustainability directly align with JOLT’s mission to accelerate the transition to zero emissions through our free, fast and clean charging, making it easier for cities, brand partners and consumers to embrace green practices”.

JOLT’s multi-channel offering has continued to attract a multitude of diverse brands across Australia and beyond, including Audi, Telstra, Woolworths, Amazon, Nine Network, Government, Macquarie Bank, Mercedes, Commonwealth Bank, Binge, Polestar, Myer, Stan, Origin, NAB, GWM, Cool Ridge, Classic Laddie, Queensland Tourism, Live Nation, Snooze, Suncorp, ALDI, Allianz, BMW, Landrover, Mazda, Bunnings, Officeworks, Deakin University, Hostplus, RACQ, NRMA and Felix.

JOLT is continuing to expand its operations in Australia, following the roll-out of additional EV charging stations in NSW with Transport for NSW and a variety of other local council and land owner partnerships and New Zealand, along with its partnership with Canadian operator TELUS to roll out EV chargers across C




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Hinge Takes Dating Into The Afterlife With Refreshed Brand Campaign
  • Campaigns

Hinge Takes Dating Into The Afterlife With Refreshed Brand Campaign

Hinge has unveiled its fifth global “Designed To Be Deleted” ad campaign, taking the platform somewhere brand new — the afterlife. The campaign encourages daters to go on dates and find love in person, cheekily bringing dark humour and deeper storytelling to what happens to the beloved app icon, Hingie, after a match is made […]

Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth
  • Advertising

Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth

Data-led media planning and buying agency Assembled Media is highlighting the importance of its people in facilitating another year of immense growth. Lead image: (L-R): Chelsea Schultz, Media Associate; Zac Chapman, Managing Director; and Sophie Morris, Graduate Intern (Assembled Academy) at Assembled Media Since its founding in 2020, the agency has experienced a 200 per […]

Cannes Lions Launches LIONS Creators
  • Advertising

Cannes Lions Launches LIONS Creators

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the launch of LIONS Creators. A new experience taking place from 18 to 20 June during the week of Cannes Lions, this dedicated forum will include a curated mix of exclusive learning and networking experiences for creators and those working in the wider creator economy. In […]

Feet Pics No More: BCU Highlights Unconventional Financial Back Up Plans In Latest Campaign Via The Hallway
  • Campaigns

Feet Pics No More: BCU Highlights Unconventional Financial Back Up Plans In Latest Campaign Via The Hallway

Selling feet pics, asking Dad or… ‘Daddy’, waiting for an inheritance from gran or moving home (again). These are some of the unconventional financial back-up plans highlighted in BCU Bank’s A Better Back-Up, a quick-witted and comical new brand campaign underpinned by consumer truths and insights. The contextual and disruptive OOH and digital campaign provocatively […]

Special Wins Employment Hero Global Brand Brief
  • Advertising

Special Wins Employment Hero Global Brand Brief

Employment Hero has appointed independent creative agency Special London on a global brand brief. This follows a competitive pitch between agencies from both Sydney and London. Employment Hero operates across five markets and used by 300,000 SMEs and over 2 million of their employees globally. Employment Hero enables these businesses to hire across 150 countries, […]

WPP & Google Tie The Knot On AI-Powered Effectiveness & Targeting
  • Technology

WPP & Google Tie The Knot On AI-Powered Effectiveness & Targeting

Google and WPP have announced a new partnership that will see the global advertising holding company use Google’s AI tools to gain deeper audience insights, improve targeting and optimise campaigns on the fly. The collaboration was announced on stage at Google’s Cloud Next event in Las Vegas. It will see WPP integrate its Open AI-powered […]

Aussies Fall Head Over Heals With Married At First Sight
  • Media

Aussies Fall Head Over Heals With Married At First Sight

Married at First Sight season 11 increased its year-on-year audience, with the blockbuster series reaching 14.2 million people across Total TV. The latest season of MAFS, which wrapped up on Monday night with an explosive reunion episode, saw a Total TV National Average Audience of precisely two million viewers per episode. The blockbuster program recorded […]

Velocity Amps Up Frequent Flyer Points With AGL Partnership
  • Campaigns

Velocity Amps Up Frequent Flyer Points With AGL Partnership

Velocity Frequent Flyer and AGL have announced a new partnership that will give millions of Australians the opportunity to earn Velocity Points with AGL electricity or gas plans, which they can redeem for flights, holiday packages, household items, and more. To celebrate the launch of the new partnership that can benefit Velocity’s almost 12 million […]

From Passive To Participatory, The Evolution Of Experiential Activations
  • Partner Content

From Passive To Participatory, The Evolution Of Experiential Activations

Within the vibrant spectrum of marketing strategies, experiential activations shine distinctly. They offer a level of fan engagement that traditional channels cannot achieve, setting a new standard for connecting with audiences far beyond the capabilities of mainstream media. This pivotal difference sets the stage for The Activation Showcase, a premier conference slated for October 22 […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
The Day Of Reckoning Is Coming: Lehrmann Decision To Be Handed Down On Monday
  • Media

The Day Of Reckoning Is Coming: Lehrmann Decision To Be Handed Down On Monday

Justice Michael Lee will finally deliver the verdict in the Bruce Lehrmann defamation case against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson at 10:15 a.m. next Monday, April 15. Yesterday, the Federal Court advised that the long-awaited verdict would be delivered on Monday. Justice Lee is expected to read out an abbreviated version of the judgement. The […]

OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!
  • Advertising

OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!

The OMA unveils the shortlist for its awards this year. B&T still waiting to hear the catering options.