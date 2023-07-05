JOLT, Australia’s Carbon Negative OOH Advertising Network, Announces NSW Sales Director

JOLT today announced the appointment of Hannah Pritchard as its new NSW sales director.

Jolt is Australia’s first and only carbon negative verified digital out-of-home advertising network and first free electric vehicle charging network

In her new role, Pritchard will be responsible for managing JOLT’s NSW sales operations and driving new business in the NSW market. She will report to JOLT head of sales and platforms, Michael Selden. Pritchard comes to JOLT with more than 13 years’ experience in NSW advertising sales, having previously worked as oOh! Media’s NSW Agency Sales Director for the past five years. Prior to that, she held group sales manager roles at SCA and Val Morgan Cinemas.

JOLT head of sales and platforms, Michael Selden, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Hannah to our growing sales team. Her extensive experience, strategic mind-set, and passion for building a strong ‘people first’ culture, fits perfectly with our company’s vision. We have no doubt Hannah will make an immediate impact on our sales efforts, driving agency engagement with our carbon negative digital out-of-home proposition.”

Commenting on her appointment, Pritchard said: “I’m incredibly honoured to be joining JOLT at such an exciting stage in its growth. I’m excited to be able to contribute to JOLT’s digital out-of-home advertising growth, while also having the opportunity to work in a progressive company that places sustainability at the heart of its operations.

“I look forward to collaborating with the talented JOLT team to elevate our digital out-of-home, industry leading carbon negative advertising offering and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients. Together we will not only drive results but foster a greener and more sustainable future.”

Pritchard’s appointment comes as JOLT continues to expand its operations, having recently announced a partnership with TELUS to roll-out 5,000 EV chargers across Canada. The business’ Australian operations also continue to grow, with major contracts inked in 2023 with Transport for NSW and Endeavour Energy. Pritchard’s appointment is effective immediately.