John Pearce Books Japanese Cat Cafe In New Klook Spot Via Paper Moose & Hatched

Travel experiences platform, Klook, has just launched its new ‘Travel Fully’ brand campaign across Australia with John Pearce as the face. The campaign calls for travellers to enjoy a richer holiday experience, drawing attention to Klook’s huge offering of travel experiences worldwide.

Conceived and produced as part of an interagency partnership between creative agency, Paper Moose, and Hatched media agency, the campaign creative includes a 30-second TVC, as well as a series of creative out-of-home and digital advertisements where John can be found bringing some of Klook’s many travel experiences to life.

Jeremy Willmott, creative director at Paper Moose agency says: “As part of our quest to come up with a creative platform for Klook in Australia, the biggest insight our team unearthed was that memories from travel are rarely about the location itself but rather the activities that you do there; those are the things that fulfill you. And so ‘Travel Fully’ was born – a platform that feels at once both uniquely Australian and a bold call to action. It’s fantastic to see Klook land in the Aussie market with such a bold statement. ‘Travel Fully’ is a distinctly Aussie turn of phrase and is sure to inspire people to have more rewarding holidays.”

Created to show how Klook can deliver a richer travel experience, the 30-second TVC shows the popular children’s entertainer, keen traveller, and new dad journeying through a series of exciting imaginary experiences while planning his trip, capturing what it means for his family to ‘Travel Fully’.

Klook’s senior marketing manager, ANZ, Mia Bacarro, said: “We’re so excited to partner with John as he is the perfect ambassador for our new Travel Fully campaign. Not only is he one of the most well-known faces in children’s entertainment, he’s also a relatable dad and a keen traveller who can show our audience how using an app like Klook can help you focus on booking the best possible holiday experiences for you and your family.”

While fans can capture the TVC across various channels, including social and BVOD, they can also look forward to seeing John’s face pop up on buses and trams in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as digital billboards at train stations, roadside, and Sydney Airport.

John Pearce said: “I’m excited to be partnering with Klook, as travel has always been a passion of mine. My wife Jessie and I have explored over 15 countries together, and I cherish each adventure. I know travelling with family or a baby can feel overwhelming, but the memories we will create are priceless. It wasn’t until I was 18 that I boarded a plane for the first time, and I’ve learned that visiting a new country is about so much more than just hotels and airports; it’s the rich culture, unique activities, and unforgettable experiences that truly make a holiday special.”

Danni Dimitri, managing partner and head of strategy at Hatched, said: “The platform is fertile and playful, opening up loads of connections and opportunities to get people’s attention and establish Klook as a serious player in travel. The fun that fuels our OSEP approach is what matters most, brought to life with our brand ambassador, John Pearce.”

Launching on the 26 May 2025, the campaign in Australia also comes alongside the launch of Klook’s global brand campaign ‘The Best You’, with renowned organising consultant, author, and TV presenter, Marie Kondo, featuring as brand ambassador. The campaign frames travelling as a gateway to becoming the version of yourself you didn’t know you were looking for.