Jellysmack Partners With Changer Studios To Help YouTube Creators Grow Their Audiences

Global content creator company Jellysmack has partnered with creator development business Changer Studios for its successful YouTube Creator Accelerator program.

The four-week program, which is set to run throughout November 2022, is aimed at established YouTube creators across Australia and New Zealand, looking to rapidly grow their channels and communities.

The program, which is available to just 15 participants, offers elite masterclasses and personalised check-in sessions, along with inclusion in a private, online community that connects participants with a network of top YouTube creators to learn from.

Jellysmack will also facilitate a round-table discussion, offering insights on the YouTube creator economy and the secrets to the success of its world-leading creators.

The November program is the latest in a series of successful Accelerator courses. Many of the program’s alumni have gone on to build some of the most-watched YouTube channels worldwide, notching up more than 70 million subscribers and over 10 billion views.

Program graduates include Many Kudos, who shares commentary on internet and gaming culture, who has gone from 3,000 subscribers to more than 230,000 since completing the program, and creator Internet Historian, who has grown his subscriber base from 523,000 to 5 million. Jellysmack creator Mark Valencia is also a graduate of the Accelerator initiative, which helped to elevate his self-sustainable lifestyle channel, Self Sufficient Me. Using the program’s insights, he took his subscriber base from 71,000 to 1.8 million.

“The program really made me more confident with what I needed to do, and driven to become more successful on YouTube,” Valencia said. Jellysmack APAC General Manager, Ezechiel Ritchie, said the company was thrilled to be part of the latest Accelerator program. “The partnership with Changer was a no-brainer for us, as it has such strong synergy with our own creator-led initiatives. By getting involved in the program, we’re able to connect participants with our extensive ecosystem of top Content Creators, and world-leading experts, who are well-versed in the growing creator economy and how to expand audiences,” he said.

“We’re really looking forward to the opportunity to work with YouTube creators who are already at a certain threshold but want to take their content to the next level. This program and our expertise can help accelerate their journey, enabling them to make content creation a full-time job.”

Changer Studios Co-Founder, Farhad Meher-Homji, said: “We’re delighted to be delivering this program in partnership with Jellysmack, as we’re both incredibly aligned in helping to develop sustainable creators. Jellysmack has helped a number of creators build very successful social channels and we are excited to be working with them