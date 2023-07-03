JCDecaux Names Alexandra Heaven As Head Of Environmental, Social & Governance

JCDecaux has appointed Alexandra Heaven as head of ESG for both Australia and New Zealand. In this newly created senior leadership position, Heaven will be responsible for delivering on the local execution of JCDecaux’s global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) 2030 strategy.

Steve O’Connor, CEO JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand said: “Being a leader in ESG has long been a core part of our business both locally and globally. As we continue to expand our ambitious ESG commitments, the time is right to appoint a dedicated senior resource to bring to life the significant work already happening across our organisation. Alexandra brings extensive and valuable expertise including in European regulation and legislation, to ensure we keep leading the local market in this area.”

Heaven spent seven years at global food company Danone in Paris, in a variety of ESG specialist roles, most recently as Global Lead Sustainability Performance and Reporting and Global Lead – Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) and Co-lead Impact Measurement.

On her appointment Heaven said: “JCDecaux’s ESG Strategy sets out ambitious and robust environmental, social and governance goals for 2030, and clearly demonstrates they are a forward-thinking media company. I’m thrilled to join as their first ever Head of ESG for Australia and New Zealand and deliver on the clear opportunity to be a leader in the industry.”