JCDecaux Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Aspire Screen In Sydney

Leading Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux has launched the Aspire, a newly designed Digital Large Format portrait sign. The first site was unveiled in the busy inner-city suburb of Pyrmont in Sydney and is part of JCDecaux’s contract with Sydney Trains, the largest Out-of-Home contract in NSW.

The stunning new format, designed by internationally renowned Australian architects Tzannes, is the first of its kind for the JCDecaux group worldwide.

“This unique new format sets a new standard when it comes to architecturally designed advertising infrastructure. With its standard portrait ratio, it will be easier than ever for brands to take their Small Format campaigns to the big screen, bringing them to life across the Digital Large Format Aspire network,” said Max Eburne, chief commercial officer, JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand.

Aligned with JCDecaux’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, the Aspire network has been manufactured using recyclable stainless-steel cladding. The garden area beneath the site has been replanted with native grasses. Additionally, the Aspire has been engineered to optimise energy efficiency by using direct green energy sources, thereby reducing electricity consumption.

“This design is part of our ongoing commitment to leading the industry in creating new and more sustainable opportunities for advertisers,” Eburne said.

The first Aspire screen is located just two kilometres from Sydney’s CBD, on Saunders Street in Pyrmont. Strategically positioned for ease of viewing, the elevated roadside screen presents a valuable opportunity for advertisers wanting to connect with urban professionals – 74 per cent of audiences are pedestrian, and 67 per cent are business professionals.

Nine more Aspire sites are approved for roll-out across the eastern seaboard in locations including: Lindfield and Pymble in Sydney, Coburg and Richmond in Melbourne, and Milton in Brisbane. Further expansion of the network is planned, with a goal to initially establish 30 locations across the eastern seaboard.