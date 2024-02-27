Jaywing Agency Takes Over Crocs Marketing In Australia & Singapore

Crocs Inc. has paired up with data, creative and performance marketing agency Jaywing in Australia and New Zealand.

The iconic Crocs are taking Australia back with Sydney-based integrated agency specialist Jaywing in charge of managing paid search and socials.

Crocs, of course, are the entirely hideous but incredibly comfortable shoes that made a left-field fashion comeback in 2020.

The notorious footwear’s personalised features and ‘sports mode’ made the neon colour bearable enough to gain popularity following its launch in 2002. Since then more than 850 million pairs of shoes have been sold globally, with annual sales of US$2.3 billion.

“Crocs is an iconic brand with a global reach and we are honoured to have been chosen as their strategic partner for these key markets. We are committed to delivering exceptional results, providing strategic recommendations, and driving the continued success of Crocs in Australia and Singapore”, said Raimundo Campbell, commercial director of Jaywing.

Crocs Inc. brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE with its products sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels

Crocs is the latest major win for Jaywing and comes after it was appointed by Future Super for paid media strategy and execution, and The a2 Milk Company to lead SEO and amplify digital content and PR across its suite of platforms.

The Sydney-based agency also works with Myer, New Balance, Cashrewards, Athena Home Loans, Employment Hero, Noble Oak, Royal Doulton, Waterford Crystal and Lyres.

